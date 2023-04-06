On the radar: Toledo Community Foundation celebrates 50th with gift of art

The Greater Toledo Community Foundation, in honor of its 50th anniversary, has donated $400,000 in support to the Metroparks Toledo Foundation for a public art installation that will enliven the Glass City Metropark year-round. Rain Towers, a series of five sculptures by Toledo firm Graphite Design + Build, was unveiled last month. It is the centerpiece of The Ribbon ice skating trail and also the focal point of Rain Tower Plaza, next to Market Hall. The sculptures are functional and will enhance the public spaces. In summer, the Towers will spray water to form a splash pad and in winter, the Towers will surround a fire pit and serve as a warming station for ice skaters.