On The Radar September 2024

Pedestrian Bridge over Douglas Road

The University of Toledo held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new pedestrian bridge over Douglas Road. The new bridge connects the University’s engineering buildings to the Main Campus. The cost of the project is expected to be $3.4 million, funded by state and University capital dollars with completion expected by May 2025. For more information, visit news.utoledo.edu

Toledo extends deadline to redesign City flag

Toledo is making moves once again to redesign the City’s flag after an attempt last year that stalled without a new design being adopted. This year, the Arts Commission held a competition for proposed redesigns of the Toledo flag. Submissions will be reviewed and processed through the end of September. The new flag will be unveiled for Toledo’s 188th birthday on Jan. 7, 2025. theartscommission.org

YWCA Capital Campaign

The YWCA Capital Campaign is working towards renovating its 1950s building to create a safe, welcoming facility. YWCA provides a safe space to shelter women and children who need support and the campaign aims to increase the capacity of the Emergency Domestic Violence Shelter. The first phase costs $14.8 million and an additional $4 million is needed to complete the second phase. For more information or to donate, visit ywcanwo.org/capital-campaign.

Addressing Teacher Shortages

Lourdes University and Owens Community College have partnered to address the critical teacher shortage in Ohio. The partnership allows graduates from Owens Community College to complete a four-year degree and earn a teaching license through Lourdes University. The program includes transfer credit acceptance, credit allocation, curriculum coordination and teaching career options. For more information, contact Dr. Vincent Laverick, Chair of the Lourdes University Education Department, at [email protected] or 419-824-3840.