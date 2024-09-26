On the Radar October 2024

TMACOG accepts Water Workforce Coalition award

Northwest Ohio’s Water Workforce Coalition was recognized for its regional leadership and innovation with an award from the National Association of Regional Councils (NARC). The Water Workforce Coalition is a group of community partners creating awareness of career opportunities, centered around offering a fast, affordable and hands-on education. Water and wastewater workers are essential for communities to provide safe and reliable drinking water and to return clean treated water to the environment. Recognizing this regional need, TMACOG partnered with Owens Community College, the City of Toledo, and utility service providers throughout the region, securing a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to create a new 16-week Water Treatment Professions Certificate program at Owens that began in January 2024. waterworksforyou.org

National Museum of Great Lakes announces expansion project

The National Museum of the Great Lakes has launched its Second Wave, a campaign to create a hub encouraging Great Lake conversations by preserving the history, fueling education and boosting economic vitality in our region. Focusing on fundraising and donor support to reach a $6 million goal, more than $4.4 million has been raised which will go toward the Museum”s 5,000-square-foot expansion. Aspects of the project include areas dedicated to temporary and traveling exhibits, new permanent exhibit spaces and a community education center. nmgl.org/thesecondwave

Toledo Zoo honored with Pinnacle Award

The Toledo Zoo was awarded the 2023-24 Pinnacle Award by the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration. This award is given to content providers who received stellar ratings from participating educators and activity coordinators. This award was given to the Toledo Zoo based on the business providing enriching, innovative and accessible educational experiences to patrons. “We are thrilled to be recognized with the CILC Pinnacle Award,” Josh Minor, Assistant Director of Education at the Toledo Zoo, said. “This award reflects our dedication to providing top-tier educational content that not only teaches but also captivates and motivates learners. We are proud to be leaders in the integration of technology and education, bringing the wonders of wildlife to classrooms everywhere.” toledozoo.org

Bowling Green alleyway gets a new look

The City of Bowling Green, in partnership with Downtown Bowling Green and the Bowling Green Arts Council, is revamping alleyways to connect residents and visitors through more accessible parking. An alleyway committee of eight members are making each included path unique and safe, with signage, art, seating and lighting. The six primary walkways include Dogleg Alley, Union Alley, Monarch Alley, Opera House Alley and Black Swamp Alley. bgohio.org