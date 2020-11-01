On The Radar: From two lanes to three?

The debate over a plan to widen sections of I-475 continues to heat up. The Ohio Department of Transportation unveiled a plan on August 12 to add a third lane to traffic on the highway from US 23 to Douglas Road. This is one of the last sections of the highway that remains only two lanes, frequently slowing traffic during rush hour. A community group, Concerned Citizens of Toledo, coordinated by Peggy Daly-Masternak, has been speaking out against the project, which could cost roughly $175 million. Daly-Masternak, an avowed activist, has done past work opposing expensive city projects, including the now-dead plan to give a tax abatement to a developer to renovate the former Elder-Beerman site on Central and Secor.