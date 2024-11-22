On The Radar December 2024

Lead United with United Way of Greater Toledo

United Way Of Greater Toledo announced that United Way Emerging Leaders have launched a new series, “Lead United.” This series is designed to empower young professionals by equipping them with the skills needed to become impactful servant leaders in the community. Check the website for updated dates and times for this program. unitedwaytoledo.org

Train ride to Florida

Amtrak will temporarily offer train rides from Toledo to Florida beginning Nov. 1. Intermediate stops include Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Savannah, Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa. Dining-car and cafe car services will be available for passengers during their trip. The train will depart from the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 415 Emerald Ave., and ticket prices vary based on stop. amtrak.com/stations/tol

Keep track of your water bill

Toledo Department of Public Utilities launched MyTOL, a water customer portal. This improved portal will allow customers to have full access to their water accounts at all times, anywhere they are. Customers will have access managing bills, making payments and reviewing account history from their computer or mobile phone. toledo.oh.gov/residents/water/pay-my-bill/mytol

Owens Community College receives donated patrol vehicles

Two dozen retired Ohio Highway Patrol vehicles have recently been donated to The Owens Community College Department of Criminal Justice. Ohio State Representative Haraz Ghanbari donated the vehicles for Owens to use for its Ohio Peace Officer Training Academies program. “This contribution greatly enhances the training capabilities at Owens and supports their mission to prepare future law enforcement professionals,” Rep. Ghanbari said. Around half the current fleet of training vehicles are aging with high miles, according to Mark King, manager of Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in the Department of Criminal Justice. However with the cost of vehicles, the academy is unable to purchase new vehicles yearly. The donation will allow the academy to rotate the older vehicles out with the incoming donated vehicles. owens.edu/news-releases/tag/ohio-highway-patrol