On The Radar April 2026

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Sexual Assault Awareness 5K and Dog Walk

Support Sexual Assault Awareness Month by participating in the SAAM 5K and Dog Walk. Proceeds benefit the Office of the Dean of Students Survivor Fund and The Cocoon, supporting survivors of sexual assault and related violence. Saturday, April 11, at the BGSU Student Recreation Center, 1411 Ridge St.Packet pickup begins at 9am; 5K at 10am; Dog Walk at 10:15am. $15 for $20. [email protected].

GoBus Service Expansion

GoBus adds a stop in Bowling Green with service available through the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) Transit Hub. Residents now have more ways to travel across Ohio and beyond. Rossford residents can use TARTA service to reach the hub and connect to GoBus, linking Wood County into a broader regional network. This expansion increases access to jobs, education, healthcare, airports and neighboring cities. 888-95-GOBUS. RideGoBus.com.

“Our Time to Break Silence” Event Planned in Toledo

The annual “Our Time To Break Silence: A Community Call to Action” will take place Sunday, April 19 at 3pm at Monroe Street United Methodist Church, 3613 Monroe St., commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1967 anti-war speech with community readings, youth performances and speakers. LWVToledo-LucasCounty.org.

Market Relocates for Upcoming Season

Due to construction near Central Avenue and Secor Road, the Westgate Farmers’ Market will move downtown to the Toledo Farmers’ Market at 525 Market St. on Wednesdays from 3-7pm beginning May 6 through October. The regular Saturday market will continue at the downtown location as scheduled. ToledoFarmersMarket.com.

TMA Named Top Art Museum in Country for Second Straight Year

Toledo Museum of Art has been named the Best Art Museum in America and Best Free Art Museum for the second consecutive year by the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. TMA earned the top spot through public voting based on the recognition of Toledo’s cultural vibrancy and the Museum’s role as a premier destination for residents and visitors alike. ToledoMuseum.org.

Pop-Up Holocaust Museum Opens in Adrian

A traveling Pop-Up Holocaust Museum has opened in the Gallery of Shops at 136 E. Maumee St., Adrian, through April 26, featuring immersive exhibits, guided tours and educational resources for students, teachers and visitors. 11am-6pm Monday-Friday, 11am-5pm Saturday and by appointment. 248-730-7650.