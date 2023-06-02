Old West End Festival: Children’s Activities

Children’s Activities
Located on the grass of the TMA Glass Pavilion
Saturday and Sunday from 11am-4pm
TMA Family Center Make & Take Art
JimBo the Biggest Clown Twisting the Smallest Balloon Creations
Sponsored by Jeff Traudt State Farm & Genoa Bank
Inflatable Sponsored by National Heritage Academies
Sunday only 11am-4pm
John Davis The Vibe Man Vibraphonist
Sponsored by Martin & Kathy Jarrett and David & Judy Winder
Glenwood Bazaar and Children’s Activities
Join us at the Glenwood Park Bazaar for fun & fellowship while learning about Healthy Living sponsored by AmeriHealth
Saturday Noon-8pm
Across the street from Glenwood Elementary School
Health & Safety Screening Stations
Noon-4pm: Ready to Read Early Literacy program, sponsored by the Toledo Lucas County Public Library
6-8pm: Live band/concert
Saturday Noon-6pm and Sunday Noon-5pm
Kids Zone Fun Inflatables & yard games, & Healthy Eating, Mindfulness & Fitness Demos sponsored by AmeriHealth
Sunday only from Noon-4pm
• Metroparks Bicycle Obstacle Course