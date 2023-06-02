Old West End Festival: Children’s Activities

Children’s Activities

Located on the grass of the TMA Glass Pavilion

Saturday and Sunday from 11am-4pm

TMA Family Center Make & Take Art

JimBo the Biggest Clown Twisting the Smallest Balloon Creations

Sponsored by Jeff Traudt State Farm & Genoa Bank

Inflatable Sponsored by National Heritage Academies

Sunday only 11am-4pm

John Davis The Vibe Man Vibraphonist

Sponsored by Martin & Kathy Jarrett and David & Judy Winder

Glenwood Bazaar and Children’s Activities

Join us at the Glenwood Park Bazaar for fun & fellowship while learning about Healthy Living sponsored by AmeriHealth

Saturday Noon-8pm

Across the street from Glenwood Elementary School

Health & Safety Screening Stations

Noon-4pm: Ready to Read Early Literacy program, sponsored by the Toledo Lucas County Public Library

6-8pm: Live band/concert

Saturday Noon-6pm and Sunday Noon-5pm

Kids Zone Fun Inflatables & yard games, & Healthy Eating, Mindfulness & Fitness Demos sponsored by AmeriHealth

Sunday only from Noon-4pm

• Metroparks Bicycle Obstacle Course