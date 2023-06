FRIDAY, JUNE 2, 2023

This year’s kick-off to festival will feature a lighted Bike and Golf Cart Glow Roll.

To participate, meet at 2443 Collingwood Blvd. at 7:30pm for light refreshments, and then at 8:30pm, proceed throughout the Old West End neighborhood. To watch, see the route map below.

Off-street parking is available for participants, and you need to sign a Liability Waiver provided at the event and is also available on the website.

Keith Cook, coordinator @bikeridesmatter419

toledooldwestend.com/glowroll