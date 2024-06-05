Old West End Festival Fashion

Age and Occupation: I am a Financial Advisor at Savage and Associates and I am 48 years old.

Reason for attending: I live in the Old West End, so the festival is a big party for me. I’m the PR chair for the festival, so my job is to interact with the media and help promote it.

Outfit walkthrough: Like a traditional King Wamba outfit, I wanted a cape that was thin and only covered half of my body because it’s so hot. The crown is also a little lighter this year.

What does the festival mean to you? To me it is a way for us to show off, we’re very proud of our neighborhood and it’s a great way to invite people into our neighborhood and see what there is to love.