Old West End Festival Fashion

Toledo’s 51st Annual Old West End Historic Festival occurred June 1 and 2. Gathered near one of Toledo’s oldest neighborhoods, there was live music from 26 bands and multiple food trucks with varying options including tacos, hot dogs, burgers, BBQ, fries, funnel cake and much more. But that’s not all: shopping, beer and house tours could also be enjoyed throughout the weekend.
Festival attendees expressed themselves and showed out with their unique attire.
Dan Finkle
Age and Occupation: I am a Financial Advisor at Savage and Associates and I am 48 years old.
Reason for attending: I live in the Old West End, so the festival is a big party for me. I’m the PR chair for the festival, so my job is to interact with the media and help promote it.
Outfit walkthrough: Like a traditional King Wamba outfit, I wanted a cape that was thin and only covered half of my body because it’s so hot. The crown is also a little lighter this year.
What does the festival mean to you? To me it is a way for us to show off, we’re very proud of our neighborhood and it’s a great way to invite people into our neighborhood and see what there is to love.
Belle Johnson
Age and Occupation: I am 25 years old and work for Foreign Affairs Magazine.
Reason for attending: I live in New York City, but I’m originally from Ohio. I’ve been to the festival previously and loved it, so I decided to come again!
Look Roundup: All items are from my friend’s closet. She was cleaning out her wardrobe and I couldn’t pass up these pieces. The butterfly belt, however, is from Poshmark.
Rachel Freeman
Age and Occupation: I am 38 and a stay-at-home mom.
Reason for attending: To celebrate historic downtown neighborhoods. I brought my kids so the whole family could enjoy music, food, face painting and the nice weather.
Outfit walkthrough: My husband bought my bright green one-piece, but it is made by AliceandOlivia. My daughter is here matching with me today.
Dionne Dixon
Reason for attending: I’m out here with my family. They’re all alumni of Scott High School. Bulldogs in the house. It’s just a good time, we do this every year.
Look roundup: The entire fit is from TEMU. I’m a very colorful person so I felt this was the perfect place to wear it.
Emiliano Zapata
Age and occupation: I run a food truck called Taco Gringo and I am 34 years old.
Reason for attending: We aren’t working today, so we are here enjoying our day.
Outfit walkthrough: I actually got my shirt from a vendor here from Columbus. I got a deal two shirts for $20 each instead of $40 each.
Savanna Miller
Age and Occupation: I am 25 years old and I am a hairstylist.
Reason for attending: I love the history of the city, the homes and the welcoming vibes.
Look roundup: I love statement pieces like my cow hat that I bought today at a vendor for $10 and my $6 pair of sunglasses from House of Dow.
Christina Turner-Schumacher
Age and Occupation: I am a restorative assistant at Frankel Dentistry and I am 30 years old.
Reason for attending: I used to live in the Old West End so I come support every year to get some nostalgia.
Look roundup: A casual black jumpsuit to keep it simple, paired with some white Dr. Martens sneakers. Along with matching black sunglasses and an over-the-shoulder fanny pack.