Old West End Festival 2023: Parade Information

King Wamba Carnival Parade
The parade starts at 10 am at Robinwood at Collins St. (Glenwood Elementary School). We have a short detour around the Arboretum this year: see map.
This eclectic convergence of art, music, street theatre and visual wonder will proceed south through the Old West End (Robinwood, Bancroft, Collingwood) ending at Collingwood at Woodruff St. (Art Fair/Marketplace).
The coronation of King Wamba & Queen Sancha will take place on the steps of the Toledo Museum of Art.
2023 Grand Marshalls
Dr. Carnel Smith, principal of Scott High School
Celeste Smith, COO of Here’s My Turning Point. Also helped to open the Old West End Community Health Center.
2023 King Wamba & Queen Sancha
John and Kim Howard
Parade Participants
Lucas County Pit Crew
Iota Phi Theta Fraternity
Royalty Elite Dolls Dance Company
InJustIsLetsEat Majorette Dance
T-Town Dolly Divas Dance Team
Parker Dance Factory
Detroit Party Marching Band
Imagine Madison Avenue School of Art
Birds Eye View Circus
Reynolds Corner Rams Cheerleading Team
Brownstone Stable
Sisters for Unity
Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum
Planned Pethood
YWCA of Northwest Ohio
Children’s Theatre Workshop of Toledo
Hamburger Mary’s Toledo
Glass City Stars Cheer Club
WTOL
Toledo Public Schools
Jessup W Scott High School Cheerleading Team
Community Drum Circle
Culture Clash Records
Toledo’s PET Bull Project
Royalty 419 Dance