Old West End Festival 2023: Parade Information

detroit party marching band

King Wamba Carnival Parade

The parade starts at 10 am at Robinwood at Collins St. (Glenwood Elementary School). We have a short detour around the Arboretum this year: see map.

This eclectic convergence of art, music, street theatre and visual wonder will proceed south through the Old West End (Robinwood, Bancroft, Collingwood) ending at Collingwood at Woodruff St. (Art Fair/Marketplace). 

The coronation of King Wamba & Queen Sancha will take place on the steps of the Toledo Museum of Art.

2023 Grand Marshalls

Dr. Carnel Smith, principal of Scott High School

Celeste Smith, COO of Here’s My Turning Point. Also helped to open the Old West End Community Health Center. 

2023 King Wamba & Queen Sancha

John and Kim Howard

Parade Participants

Lucas County Pit Crew

Iota Phi Theta Fraternity

Royalty Elite Dolls Dance Company

InJustIsLetsEat Majorette Dance

T-Town Dolly Divas Dance Team

Parker Dance Factory

Detroit Party Marching Band

Imagine Madison Avenue School of Art

Birds Eye View Circus

Reynolds Corner Rams Cheerleading Team

Brownstone Stable

Sisters for Unity

Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum

Planned Pethood

YWCA of Northwest Ohio

Children’s Theatre Workshop of Toledo

Hamburger Mary’s Toledo

Glass City Stars Cheer Club

WTOL

Toledo Public Schools

Jessup W Scott High School Cheerleading Team

Community Drum Circle

Culture Clash Records

Toledo’s PET Bull Project

Royalty 419 Dance

