Old West End Festival 2023: Parade Information

King Wamba Carnival Parade

The parade starts at 10 am at Robinwood at Collins St. (Glenwood Elementary School). We have a short detour around the Arboretum this year: see map.

This eclectic convergence of art, music, street theatre and visual wonder will proceed south through the Old West End (Robinwood, Bancroft, Collingwood) ending at Collingwood at Woodruff St. (Art Fair/Marketplace).

The coronation of King Wamba & Queen Sancha will take place on the steps of the Toledo Museum of Art.

2023 Grand Marshalls

Dr. Carnel Smith, principal of Scott High School

Celeste Smith, COO of Here’s My Turning Point. Also helped to open the Old West End Community Health Center.

2023 King Wamba & Queen Sancha

John and Kim Howard

Parade Participants