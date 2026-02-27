Ohio Goes to the Movies – A Celebration of the Buckeye State on the Silver Screen

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

When Milan, Ohio’s own Thomas Edison unveiled his “kinetograph” in the 1890s, he had no way of knowing what he’d brought into the world. Through decades of innovation, creative development, and more than a dash of hard work, movies have become one of the cornerstones of human culture. From February to October 2026 – and in connection with America’s 250th birthday festivities – Ohio Goes to the Movies (OGTTM) will celebrate the many and varied ways that Ohioans have influenced the film industry.

It all started with a dream…

What began as a seed of imagination from program visionary, Stephen George, in the run up to 2003’s Ohio Bicentennial has blossomed into a statewide celebration of movies (and the Ohioans who make them) for 2026’s America 250-Ohio program. As Program Director Molly Kreuzman explains, “I was originally hired to do 30 to 40 events and . . . we’ve surpassed the 300 mark.” From mid-February through October 2026, a mind-boggling 300-plus Ohio-centric films will play on screens across the State. Indeed, from Ashland County’s showing of Major League, to Milan’s Night at the Movies with Mr. Edison, to Miami County screening the recent Superman film, every single one of Ohio’s 88 counties will be represented in a film festival of truly unprecedented scale.

When asked how the project exploded from the original vision, Kreuzman’s explanation was simple. “As I like to say, first of all, I’m bad at following rules.” She quickly added “but, mostly it was that the more venues I reached out to, people kept saying yes. We just figured it out so that we didn’t have to say no to people.” By committing to that “y’all come” philosophy, Kreuzman and the rest of the OGTTM team ensured that as many Ohioans as possible will get the chance to share in this commemoration of their home state’s contribution to show business. Perhaps the best part is that each and every one of the hundreds of events is completely free.

For those who may not know, Ohio boasts a number of big names and key contributors to the film industry within their borders. Directors Stephen Spielberg and the Russo Brothers, Actor Clark Gable, and Musician/Film Composer Trent Reznor all share Ohio as a crucial step in their artistic journey, to name but a few. Dayton, Ohio, was the birthplace of one of Disney’s most celebrated animators – Mark Henn. According to Kreuzman, “Basically every Disney princess you’ve known for the last 20 years is his.” She’s not wrong; his credits include Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, and Tianna – a roster so prodigious that, in a 2024 interview with KMBC News’ Jackson Kurtz, Henn said he is known as the “princess guy” around the Disney offices. A far more exhaustive compendium of Ohioans in film, the Ohio Movie Database, can be found on OGTTM’s website, ohiogoestothemovies.org.

Celebrating showbiz in the Glass City

So, where can Toledoans go to participate in one of Ohio Goes to the Movies’ many events? Those with literary interests – or who just want a reminder that Nancy Drew’s creator Mildred Benson (better known under the nom de plume Carolyn Keene) is a Toledo native – would be well-served attending the March 7 screening of Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase at the Main Branch of the Lucas County Library. If you have a taste for the classics, The Shawshank Redemption, graces downtown’s Valentine Theater on May 1. Or, if you understand why [why?] Main Branch Library is showing Mean Girls on October 3, that might be the event for you. Lucas County’s nine screenings run the gamut of genres and venues, and each date, location, and film are listed on the “OGTTM Events” calendar on the program’s website.

Ohio has had an undeniable impact on the movies we love, and OGTTM is an opportunity to shine the proverbial spotlight on our home state. “We’re looking back, but we’re thinking forward,” said Kreuzman. “We are showing the rest of the country and the world what Ohioans have done to pave the way for what Ohioans can do in the film industry.” So, check the calendar, grab a (free) ticket, go out into your community, and enjoy the magic of the silver screen. I’ll see you at the movies.

February through October 2026. See site for specific dates. Free & Open to the Public with a ticket. For full schedule, venue information and more: ohiogoestothemovies.org

March Movies:

March 1, 6pm

“Batman Begins”

Cinemark Franklin Park Mall

5001 Monroe St., Suite 2006

March 4, 5:30pm

“We Are the Toledo Troopers”

Toledo Lucas County Public Library – Main Branch

325 N. Michigan St.

March 7, 2pm

“Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase”

Toledo Lucas County Public Library – Main Branch

325 N. Michigan St.

March 21, 7pm

“A Man Called Otto”

Maumee Indoor Theater

601 Conant St., Maumee