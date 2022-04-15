Ohio Arts conference looking for performers to take Valentine stage

The Ohio Arts Professionals Network (OAPN) is hosting a regional conference in Toledo this coming September, and is looking for performing artists to showcase their acts onstage at the Valentine Theatre.

OAPN is an organization aimed at supporting and growing the state’s touring artistic community. The 2022 Regional Conference, held September 12-14, is a networking event aimed at bringing together artists and agents.

Part of this process are juried showcases, being held at Toledo’s historic Valentine Theatre. The showcase will see 24 jury-selected performing artists in a wide variety of genres— theater, comedy, magic, dance and more— showing off their acts in a series of 15-minute sets.

Any performers interested in participating in the juried showcases are encouraged to apply at I Want To Showcase. Artists chosen by the OAPN jury will get the chance to perform during the conference. All applications must be submitted by May 1, 2022 at 11:55pm.

In addition to the performances at the Valentine, networking, dining and a full exhibit hall will be hosted at the newly renovated Glass City Center (formerly the Seagate Centre), with a closing night celebration taking place at the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion.

For more information on the Ohio Arts Professionals Network, the 2022 Conference and more, visit oapn.org.