October Calendar 2024

TUESDAY, Oct. 1

[social causes]

Northwest Ohio Silent Witness Project Unveiling Ceremony – The Silent Witness Project Unveiling is a solemn ceremony recounts the stories of women and girls whose lives ended due to domestic violence. 6-8pm. Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. toledolibrary.org. Free

THURSDAY, Oct. 3

[zoos & animals]

U at the Zoo | College Night – Enjoy a wild night where students can unwind and roam the Toledo Zoo. $20-$25. 4-9pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

FRIDAY, Oct. 4

[live music]

4:19 A.M. Launch Party – 4:19 Artist Management Launch Party with performances by The Heartthrobs, The Currents, Bear The Moon, Lauren Blackford and Daisy Chain. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $10-$15. 6pm. The Ottawa Tavern, 1817 Adams St.

SATURDAY, Oct. 5

[fundraisers]

Toledo Out of The Darkness Walk – Join a walk with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to raise awareness and raise funds. 9:30am-1pm. Promenade Park, 400 Water St. supporting.afsp.org

[fall, festivals & fairs]

Pumpkin Palooza – Enjoy games, $2 pumpkins, fall decor for your home and lots of Fall fun. 10am-6pm. Also on Sunday, Oct. 6, 10am-6pm. Keil’s Produce and Greenhouse, 3587 US Hwy 20A, Swanton. keilsgreenhouse.com

[farms]

Heritage Farm Fest – Enjoy a sustainably-grown and holistically-raised lunch, wagon rides, live music, hands-on history stations, and more. 11am-3pm. Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Rd., Bowling Green. wcparks.org. Free

[fundraisers]

The BASH – Imagination Station’s annual fundraiser is taking you to a galaxy far, far away filled with intergalactic science experiments, cosmic cocktails at the Cantina and exotic delicacies. $125. Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way. imaginationstationtoledo.org

MONDAY, Oct. 7

[multicultural]

Universal Worship – Nine faith traditions share readings, songs, and poems on the theme of “Non-Violence” during Ohio Nonviolence Week. 6-7pm. First Unitarian Church of Toledo, 3205 Glendale Ave. multifaithcouncil.org

TUESDAY, Oct. 8

[author events]

An Evening with David Brooks – Brooks, a nationally-renowned commentator and columnist speaks about his current book, How to Know a Person. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $25. 7pm. Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd, Sylvania.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9

[crafts, home & garden]

Build Your Own Graveyard Garden – Dive into the spooky spirit with an exclusive Halloween succulent garden class, where you’ll learn to create stunning arrangements using vintage glassware. Ticketed. $50. 5pm. Happy Houseplant Co., 3440 Airport Hwy. happyhouseplantco.wixsite.com

[author events]

Authors! with Anna Rasche – Author Anna Rasche will discuss her book The Stone Witch of Florence. At each program, authors speak for about forty-five minutes, followed by a short question and answer session. A hardcover copy of the book is included with your ticket purchase. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $24. Main Library, 325 N Michigan St. toledolibrary.org

FRIDAY, Oct. 11

[wine, author events]

Love & Terror – An evening of spooky stories, sexy yarns and thrilling tales. Meet your favorite authors and enjoy a glass of wine. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. 6-10pm. Benfield Wines, 102 N. Main St., Swanton. gatheringvolumes.com

SATURDAY, Oct. 12

[nature & wildlife]

Sturgeon Fest – Join Toledo Zoo staff and partners at the annual sturgeon release. Sponsor a Lake sturgeon, release a fish (no cost) and enjoy family-friendly activities. 10am-1pm. City of Toledo Boat Launch, 2700 Broadway St. toledozoo.org

[festivals & fairs]

Oak Harbor Apple Festival – Featuring pageants, classic cars, a parade and more. 10am-9pm. Also on Sunday, Oct. 13, 10am-6pm. Downtown Oak Harbor, Oak Harbor. oakharborapplefestival.com

[festivals & fairs]

Northwood Fall Festival – Enjoy vendors, a classic car show, live music and more. Noon-7pm. Central Park, 6010 Wales Rd., Northwood. @northwoodcommunitycares



[markets & shopping]

Ohio Vintage Fest 11 – Shop with over 50 vendors selling primarily vintage clothing as well vintage home goods, vinyl records, toys, collectibles and other vintage items. $5-$10. Noon-5pm. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. @ohiovintagefest

[galas & formal occasions]

The Queen’s Masquerade Ball: A Bridgerton Experience – Step into a world of elegance and mystery at The Queen’s Masquerade Ball, Toledo’s first Bridgerton-inspired ball. $130-$820. 7pm. Glass City Center, 410 Jefferson Ave., kamilahbrown.com

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 16

[fundraisers]

The Animal Masquerade And Moore – Come masquerade as your favorite animal with a costume, mask or animal print to support the work of Nature’s Nursery and the legacy of David Moore. $80-$500. 5:30pm. Nature’s Nursery, 7541 Dutch Rd., Waterville. natures-nursery.org

THURSDAY, Oct. 17

[professional]

Live2Lead Toledo 2024 – Live2Lead is an annual leadership gathering developed by Maxwell Leadership. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. 2024 speakers will include John Maxwell, Chris Robinson, Michael Jr., and one more surprise guest. $140-$1,100. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St.

[learning]

Lunch & Learn – Holiday Cookie Festival – The holidays will be here before you know it. Get prepared at HeArt Gallery’s annual cookie festival with demos, speakers, a luncheon and more. Reservations are appreciated to [email protected]. Noon-1:30pm. HeArt Galleries & Studio, 428 N. Erie St. heartgalleryandstudios.com

FRIDAY, Oct. 18

[Halloween]

Eerie Manor Tours – Roam through over 30 hauntingly decorated spaces at the Manor House through Saturday, Oct. 26. 2-8pm. Wildwood Preserve Metropark, 5100 W. Central Ave. metroparkstoledo.com. Free.

[film]

The Ride to Nowhere Hometown Debut – This new coming of age film tells the story about a young man named Jimmy (Played by UT Alum Ben Kunec), who embarks on a roadtrip to visit an old crush, Courtney (Played by BGSU Alum Leigh Yenrick). Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $10. Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way.

[opera]

Tosca – With Puccini’s richly romantic score, Tosca is one of the world’s most loved operas. $39-$139. 7:30pm. Also on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2pm. toledoopera.org

SATURDAY, Oct. 19

[handicraft markets]

Bewitched Harvest Art & Craft Show – Hosted by the Toledo Craftsman’s Guild. Shop for unique handcrafted items from juried crafters. 9am-4pm. Also on Sunday, Oct. 20, 11am-4pm. The Premier, 4480 Heatherdowns Blvd. toledocraftsmansguild.org

[craft beer, pottery]

Pints & Pottery – Kayla Kirk from Charmed Ceramics will run this workshop where you can build your own pint mugs while sipping on beermosas. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $75. 10am-noon. Quenched & Tempered Brewing Company, 1210 Jackson St. quenchedandtempered.com

[jazz]

Discovering Art Tatum: Jewels in the Treasure Box – Celebrate the debut of previously unreleased music by the Toledo virtuoso Art Tatum with an album discussion with selected musical snippets from the newest album & DIY crafts. 1-3:30pm. Kent Branch Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd. toledolibrary.org. Free

[festivals & street fairs]

Sylvania Fall Festival – Event-goers can enjoy local craft booths, live music, the annual parade and so much more. 4-10pm. Also on Sunday, Oct. 20, 10am-4pm. Downtown Sylvania, Main St., Sylvania. sylvaniachamber.org

[science museums, Halloween]

Science After Dark: Zombies – Get ready to eat, drink, and be scary at Science After Dark: Zombies. Additional experiences like the Sheep Brain Dissection Workshop ($20) and the Corpse Reviver Cocktail Class ($15) are also available. $20. 6-10pm. Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way. imaginationstationtoledo.org

[improv]

Whose Live Anyway? – 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions with Whose Line Is It Anyway cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray. $57-$67. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

[Halloween, parties & reunions]

Back from the G’Rave’ 21+ Halloween Costume Party – Join Downtown Perrysburg, Inc. for the annual Halloween Bash with live entertainment, zombified adult refreshments and the opportunity to win great prizes. 7:30-11pm. Schaller Memorial, 130 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg. downtownperrysburg.org

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 23

[health & wellness]

Ignite Your Passion for Wellness Expo – Connect with industry experts at this wellness expo. Optional Core Life Eatery lunch additional $15. Registration closes October 4th. $40. 9am-4pm. Birchwood Meadow Event Venue, 10 Turtle Creek Circle, Swanton. simplycultivated.com

THURSDAY, Oct. 24

[floristry]

Witches Night Out at Beautiful Blooms – A bewitching time designing a Halloween themed floral arrangement. Don’t forget to dress up in your best witchy attire for a chance to win a prize. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. 6-7:30pm. Beautiful Blooms by Jen, 5675 Main St., Sylvania. beautifulbloomsbyjen.com

[book clubs]

Pages & Pints – Enjoy a pint while discussing The Boundless by Kenneth Oppel. 7pm. Quenched & Tempered Brewing Company, 1210 Jackson St. quenchedandtempered.com

FRIDAY, Oct. 25

[Halloween]

Woodland Lane Cemetery – The beloved Halloween display returns with costume contests, miniature golf, scavenger hunt, festive treats, seasonal beverages, music and more. $3-$5. 4-9pm. Also on Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27, 1-9pm. Monday, Oct. 28, Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30, 4-9pm. Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania. centennialterrace.org

[bars]

Fright Night Bar Crawl – A frightful feast of spooky excitement and fantastic drink deals. 5-11pm. Bronze Boar, 20 South Huron St. pubcrawls.com

[markets & shopping]

The Village @ Night – In partnership with Tree City Market, join Heritage Sylvania in the village for a night of shopping, music, food and fun. 2-10pm. Sylvania Historical Village, 5717 North Main St., Sylvania. heritagesylvania.org

[galas & formal occasions]

4th Annual THE BLAK GALA – Celebrate the 4th Annual BLAK GALA, a night of music and entertainment honoring Jennifer Bice Bohnsack & Isaiah 117 House. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $65-$700. 6-11pm. The Premier, 4480 Heatherdowns Blvd.

[fundraisers]

Toledo’s PET Bull Project Presents: A Starry Night – A tail-wagging talent show with special guest host Lissa Guyton. $65-$450. 6:30-9:30pm. Tamaron Country Club, 2162 W. Alexis Rd. toledospetbullproject.com

SUNDAY, Oct. 27

[gardening]

Putting Your Garden to Bed: Do’s and Dont’s of Fall Landscaping – The Toledo Zoo’s horticulture staff will share tips on winterizing your gardens. $15-$35. 9:30am-11am. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

THURSDAY, Oct. 31

[bars]

Toledo Halloween Bar Crawl – Dress in your spookiest costume and join fellow thrill-seekers exploring the best bars and pubs. 5-11pm. Bronze Boar, 20 South Huron St. pubcrawls.com

[learning]

Herbs of the Cauldron – A unique class exploring the truth behind the stereotypes & symbolism of witches, healers, naturalists, counselors and wise women. $25. 6-7:30pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 East Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org