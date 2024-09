Nuestra Gente Community Projects Inc. Launches New Program

* En español abajo ingles *

Nuestra Gente is offering a new program, Nuestras Families.

Nuestra Gente Community Projects Inc. has been serving underserved communities in Lucas County for over 15 years, assisting low income and migrant refugee families in Lucas County.

The organization is expanding their services to offer even more resources to underserved communities in Lucas County.

The organization launched a program specifically for migrant, refugee and low-income families, Nuestra Families or Our Families.

“Everything that we have, that we receive from community members, we give it to families in need just to start out in Lucas County,” Linda Parra, founder and president told 13abc.

The program will help provide clothing, housing, navigation, food, furniture, bedding, kitchen items, child care and school registrations, behavior health navigator, medical screenings, translations, interpretations, transportation, legal services and help finding a job.

“In general, when you start a new life from zero being an immigrant anywhere, you need some help,” Carlos Villavicencio, a volunteer at Nuestra Gente, said.

“They come here to look for a new life, a new opportunity to succeed in their life. We don’t have those opportunities in our country in Venezuela. Right now, what is going on in Venezuela is, there is no freedom, not even to speech,” Villavicencio added.

Nuestra Gente Community Projects Inc. is accepting donations including food, clothes and furniture items. To volunteer or donate visit the Nuestra Gente website.

For more information, visit nuestragentecommunityprojects.org.