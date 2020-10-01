Now, two boxes for 400,000 people: Second drop box opens on 13th St.

A second drop box for early voters has been opened in Lucas County at the Early Vote Center.

The Lucas County Board of Elections has officially installed the new drop box on 13th St., between Washington and Monroe streets. It is located on the side of the building where individuals exit after Early Voting.

The new box comes after Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose changed his controversial directive that every county in the state could only open one drop box for early voting. His new directive allowed more than one box, but only if the additional boxes were hosted at the individual County Boards of Elections.

The physical address of the Lucas County Board of Elections is located at One Government Center, but the Early Vote Center is also the property of the Board.

Lucas County’s other drop box is at One Government Center, near the Jackson St. entrance.