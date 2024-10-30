November 2024 Calendar

FRIDAY, Nov. 1

[parties & reunions, hockey]

Opening Night Pregame Party – Kick off a new Walleyes season at this pregame party. 4-6pm. Hensville Park, N St. Clair St., Toledo. hensvilletoledo.com

[film, fundraisers]

The Rocky Horror Picture Show – 3B Fundraiser – Enjoy the cult classic with prop bags, a costume contest and reception. Ticketed. $10-$15. 7pm. Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St., Maumee. 3bproductions.org

[concerts]

Theory of a Deadman Unplugged – The post-grunge Canadian band will perform with openers 10 Years & Cory Marks. Ticketed. $43.50-$229. 7pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

SATURDAY, Nov. 2

[technology]

Let’s Make an Album Using AI – Participants will collaborate to create a full music album using artificial intelligence tools. Ticketed. $44. 10am. Toledo Tech Loft, 336 N Superior St. toledotechloft.com

[author events]

Romance-Con – Meet, mingle and purchase your next favorite read by romance authors from across the country (and Canada!) including Romance-Con’s featured authors, panelists and more. 10am-4:30pm. Main Library, 325 N Michigan St. toledolibrary.org

[markets & shopping]

Rae Ray’s Countdown to Christmas Festival – Artisan booths, kids zone and activities, free Santa photos, make & takes, live music, food trucks and more. 10am-5pm. Rae Ray’s Decor & More, 218 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg. raeraysdecorandmore.shop

[parties & reunions]

Save Culture Clash: The Event – Damn the man, save Culture Clash with live music, food trucks and more. 2-8pm. Culture Clash Records, 912 Monroe St. cultureclashrecords.com

SUNDAY, Nov. 3

[markets & shopping]

Painted Clovers Market – Shop for unique, handmade, found, repurposed and recycled goods and more. $5. 11am-5pm. Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 West Poe Road, Bowling Green. @paintedcloversvintagemarket

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 6

[professional]

Educator Resource Day – Educators of children in 7th through 12th grade are invited to learn about the best books of 2024 and Library resources. 4:30-7:30pm. Main Library, 325 N Michigan St. toledolibrary.org. Free

[author events]

Heather S. Cole – Ohio’s Presidents – Author Heather S. Cole will discuss Ohio’s Presidents. 6:30pm. Gathering Volumes, 196 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg. gatheringvolumes.com

THURSDAY, Nov. 7

[talks & lectures]

Tea & Talk Series: Unnatural Ohio – Authors M. Kristina Smith and Kevin Moore parse urban legends from history as they explore the unnatural side of Ohio’s heritage. Ticketed. $25-$30. 2-4pm. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org

[networking, women]

SHINE Women’s Summit – Don’t miss this inspirational evening of speakers, networking opportunities and a chance to celebrate amazing women. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $50. 4-8pm. Parkway Place, 2592 Parkway Plaza, Maumee. sndusa.org

FRIDAY, Nov. 8

[poetry]

Art Loop: Poetry Slam – Spotlighting talented local and regional poets and spoken word artists. 6-9pm. Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo. theartscommission.org

[parties & reunions]

Glow Jam Party – Dance the night away surrounded by neon lights and good vibes. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $5-$10. 8pm. Duwey’s, 710 S. Reynolds Rd.

SATURDAY, Nov. 9

[history]

The Fitzgerald Experience – The Fitzgerald Experience is a guided tour of the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship, using the lake freighter and its similarities to the Edmund Fitzgerald to discuss the events of November 10, 1975. Also on Sunday, Nov. 10. $20-$25. 10am-3:30pm. National Museum of the Great Lakes, 1701 Front St. nmgl.org

[multicultural]

Women of Toledo’s 7th Annual Intercultural Gala – Global Gala – Women of Toledo, a 501(c) non-profit organization, celebrates the beauty of diverse cultures and promotes inclusivity. Ticketed. $80. 5-9pm. The HeART Gallery, 428 N. Erie St. womenoftoledo.org

SUNDAY, Nov. 10

[collectibles]

Glass City Record Show – Explore nearly 50 tables filled with a selection of thousands of music items. $2. 10am-4pm. Knights of Columbus Banquet Hall, 4256 Secor Rd. ftrvinyl.com

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 13

[fashion & beauty, fundraisers]

Elements of Style – Watch the runway ignite with fashions that push the boundaries by weaving together science and technology at this Imagination Station fundraiser. Ticketed. $75. 5:30pm. Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel, 444 N. Summit St. imaginationstationtoledo.org

THURSDAY, Nov. 14

[markets & shopping, fundraisers]

Sip & Shop – Enjoy a glass of wine while shopping at Habitat for Humanity ReStore and local vendors. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. $10. 5:30-8pm. ReStore – Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, 1310 Conant St., Maumee. mvhabitat.org

FRIDAY, Nov. 15

[fundraisers]

Turkey Drop Fundraiser – A fun way to support the Wood County Museum. Purchase a foam turkey, which will be dropped from a drone, the three turkeys closest to the target will win prizes. Foam Turkeys can be purchased online, at the museum or on location day of the event before the drop (while supplies last). $50. 8:30am. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org

[crafts]

Manifestation Workshop – Create tools to help on your journey of manifesting & living intentionally. Register is required. $44.44. 5pm. Callisto Terra, Callisto Terra, 5219 Hill Ave. callistoterra.com

SATURDAY, Nov. 16

[handicraft markets]

Maker’s Mart: Holiday 2024 – Toledo’s favorite indie craft fair. $5, 10 and under free. 11am-7pm. Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St. shophandmadetoledo.com

[fashion & beauty, fundraisers]

FLAUNT: A Night at the Moulin Rouge – Equality Toledo presents a glamorous fundraiser with fashion, performances, food & drink and more. Tickets are available on Eventbrite or at the door. Ticketed. $50-$100. 6-11pm. Toledo School for the Arts, 7713, 333 14th St # 4. equalitytoledo.org

[symphony]

Rick Steves’ Europe: A Symphonic Journey – From Italy to Norway and beyond, beloved travel expert Rick Steves combines Europe’s most stirring orchestral classics with beautiful high-definition cinematography and his own insights into European History. $20-$90. 8pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. artstoledo.com

SUNDAY, Nov. 17

[civic benefit]

We Are Still Neighbors – A quiet, multi-faith, Neighbor to Neighbor experience reflects on renewed visions of community and friendship. 4-7pm. Glass City Metropark, 1505 Front St. neighbor2neighbortoledo.com. Free.

[crafts, cannabis]

DIY and DABauchery – TC Acrylics and Callisto Terra collaborate with The Cannabar blending the worlds of cannabis, art and candle making. Ticketed. $50. 6-9pm. Callisto Terra, Callisto Terra, 5219 Hill Ave. callistoterra.com

MONDAY, Nov. 18

[civic benefit]

Community Building Workshop – Hosted by The Junior League of Toledo – Learn strategies to build community and combat loneliness. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. 6-7pm. Heatherdowns Branch Library, 3265 Glanzman Rd. Free.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 20

[talks & lectures]

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: The Urban Geography of American Craft Breweries – Dr. Neil Reid, a professor of geography and planning at UToledo, will discuss the role of craft breweries as Third Places, adaptive reuse of abandoned buildings, and craft beer tourism. 3pm. University of Toledo, Carlson Library, 2801 W Bancroft St. Free.

THURSDAY, Nov. 21

[ballet]

The Snow Queen: Featuring Grand Kyiv Ballet – The new Christmas ballet The Snow Queen is based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen featuring a romantic story set to the music of Edward Grieg, Jules Massenet, Mozart and Vivaldi. Ticketed. $34-$94. 7pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

[book clubs]

Pages & Pints – Enjoy a craft beer while discussing Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik. 7pm. Quenched & Tempered Brewing Company, 1210 Jackson St. quenchedandtempered.com

FRIDAY, Nov. 22

[parties & reunions]

TolHouse 3-Peat | TolHouse Anniversary Event – Celebrate the 3rd anniversary of TolHouse, a milestone of culture, connection and community in the heart of Toledo. Open to the public. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $20. 7-11pm. TolHouse, 1447 N. Summit St.

[dance]

A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland – Featuring former World Irish dance champions and stars from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance, A Celtic Christmas delivers a holiday spectacular packed with Irish wit, traditional tunes and heartfelt ballads, alongside all your favorite carols. Ticketed. $39-$69. 7:30pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

[theater]

Medusa Undone – A theatrical retelling of the little-known Medusa origin story. Trigger Warning: Medusa Undone contains scenes of rape and sexual violence. 7pm. Also on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7pm and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2pm. The Village Players Theatre, 2740 Upton Ave. app.arts-people.com

SATURDAY, Nov. 23

[concerts]

Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons – Discover the music of Coldplay and Imagine Dragons under the gentle glow of candlelight. Ticketed. $32-54. 8:45-10pm. The Summit, 23 N. Summit St. feverup.com

THURSDAY, Nov. 28

[running]

10th Annual Turkey Chase – Benefit Cherry Street Mission Ministries at the annual Dave’s Turkey Chase 5K, 1 Mile and Kids Run, presented by First Solar. $0-$30. 9am. WTOL 11

730 N Summit St. runsignup.com

FRIDAY, Nov. 29

[holiday markets]

Christkindl Market of Bryan – An outdoor, European-style Christmas market experience featuring unique vendors, hot drinks, specialty food and nightly entertainment. Runs Thursday-Saturday through December 21. 4-8pm. Courthouse Square, 1 Courthouse Square, Bryan. bryandevelopment.org

SATURDAY, Nov. 30

[handicraft markets]

Crafts for Christmas – Handmade juried crafts, gifts and holiday decorations. 9am-4pm. Also on Sunday, Dec. 1, 11am-4pm. Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee. toledocraftsmansguild.org