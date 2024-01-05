New Year, New Leaders for Village of Ottawa Hills

Ottawa Hills had some big changes in the New Year.

Mayor Kevin Gilmore retired from his long-lasting career and stepped down from his position Dec. 31.

Gilmore has dedicated his life to serving Ottawa Hills, with his leadership lasting over two decades and totaling five terms.

“It’s been fun because it is such a great community and everyone has been so supportive,” Gilmore told 13ABC.

Marc Thompson, previously Village Manager and Vice Mayor stepped up in the New Year as the new mayor of the village.

Gilmore is leaving his position knowing the village is in good hands.

“I’m very happy with that as well. Marc was absolutely outstanding Village manager who I worked with in my first 16 years,” Gilmore said.

Thompson stepped up as the new mayor on Jan. 1. With his leadership will bring exciting changes and growth to the Village, according to Gilmore.

Other leadership changes include another long-lasting community leader’s term ending, Councilwoman Kate O’Connell.

O’Connell has served Ottawa Hills for 12 years, working on numerous projects that have had an impact on the village, including the upcoming project with The Nature Conservancy.

As councilwoman, O’Connell weighed in on such projects as the potential widening of Secor Road, overhauling the zoning code height restrictions and, more recently, the upcoming project in which the village partnered with The Nature Conservancy to restore natural infrastructure.

To keep up with the latest news for the Village of Ottawa Hills, visit https://ottawahills.org/news.