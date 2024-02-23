New Pico’s Sports Bar Opens in Northwood

Pico’s Sports Bar has celebrated their soft opening and is welcoming in all customers. The sports bar is located at 2523 Oregon Road in Northwood.

The new restaurant offers a large menu including appetizers, salads, tacos, chicken, burgers, sandwiches and fish and chips.

The menu for the appetizers include chili nachos, chili cheese fries, cheese curds, mozzarella sticks, fried pickle spears, pepper jack cubes, pretzel bites, spinach dip, mini corn dogs and Pico’s nachos, which are loaded with chicken, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese and nacho cheese, and come with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Their salad menu has the garden salad (which comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and croutons), grilled chicken salad (which comes with chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon bits, and croutons), and Pico salad, which comes with chicken chunks covered in a sauce of your choice, fries, and cheese on top of a garden salad. The restaurant also offers a southern-style chili and chicken enchilada soup.

Pico’s taco menu is street tacos, supreme tacos, which come on corn tortillas filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and your choice of steak or ground beef.

Customers can also get deep-fried chicken wings, which can be tossed in one of the following sauces: honey BBQ, sweet & tangy, garlic parmesan, mild, hot honey BBQ, medium, hot and Extreme Pico, which is the hottest sauce the restaurant offers.

While on the topic of chicken Pico’s also offers chicken chunks, which are fried pieces of chicken that are tossed in a sauce of your choice. You can get your chicken chunks topped with a variety of ingredients.

Pico’s burger menu includes a quarter pound burger and a variety of burgers that are half a pound. They also offer sandwiches like Philly cheesesteaks and battered cod sandwiches.

picossportsbar.com