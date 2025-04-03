New Life for Senior Dogs: Inside Dirty Paws Agape Haven

Tom Pappas wanted a new passion project after sending his daughters through school. His love of dogs has been lifelong but the haven came about as a way to love and care for senior dogs specifically. These dogs are often left neglected and passed over in shelters for younger options. Dirty Paws Agape Haven’s main goal is to provide a safe and happy place where these dogs can live out the rest of their lives in peace.

Lightbulb Moment

The moment that Tom Pappas knew he wanted to create a haven for older dogs was when he met and rescued his first senior dog, Walter. Pappas rescued the senior chihuahua from Heritage Farms Animal Rescue and had that lightbulb moment. “ He had a safe and loving home at one point and then he was stressed and confused. It got me thinking, how many other dogs are like this?”

With the encouragement of his three daughters and the ability to move and acquire land, Pappas decided that this is what he wanted to do. He bought property in Ottawa Lake and built a building to house these senior rescue dogs. The first official rescue dog of the haven was Megan and she came from Detroit in May of 2020. Megan was a Chow and she blazed the trail for Pappas to learn what they needed to do for the dogs. “Our concept was great but we didn’t fully know what we were doing in the beginning. She showed us what she wanted and needed on a day to day basis. She paved the way.”

The Haven

As the haven has grown there is now a large barn that houses all of the large senior dogs and a cabin to house the small dogs. Tom Pappas noted how important it is that Dirty Paws is a true haven for these dogs and that once they come here they don’t have to worry anymore, it’s a new beginning. “We do not adopt out. Most of these dogs have been transferred back and forth or sitting unadoptable in other rescues or abused/neglected. Our goal is for this to be their home.”

There have been many joys for Pappas as he and his family have gone through this process and grown the haven to what it is today. But undoubtedly the best aspect for him has been watching the transformation of these senior dogs. “The transformation is magical, from a scared homeless shelter stray to watch them blossom into a loving caring member of the pack is truly amazing.”

Dirty Paws Agape Haven has a dedicated volunteer staff that come everyday to help keep the spaces clean and look after the dog’s needs. The haven has also developed a relationship with local rescues and shelters. Whenever there is an opening at the haven they’ll get calls from shelters in Toledo as well as Lansing, Wood County, and other areas. “We have a network of people from those shelters who will check in and see if there’s space available.”

How to Help

Since this is a final resting place for dogs and they don’t want to be disturbed, Pappas has kept the property private and free from visitors. However, community engagement is still very important and the best possible way for community members to help is through donation. “Donations can be made through our website or we have a Chewy wish list for things like toys, food, and blankets.” Any gift that can be given to help these dogs live their best new life is a worthwhile cause indeed.

More information and donation information can be found at: https://www.dirtypawsagapehaven.dog/