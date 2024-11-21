New Kids on the Block: Toledo’s Gen Z Men

Welcome to the vibrant world of Toledo’s Gen Z crowd, where creativity meets ambition and every voice is a spark of inspiration. Toledo City Paper dives into the minds of the city’s young innovators, exploring their unique perspectives on everything from fashion to life advice. Whether they’re pursuing their next big opportunity or curating their style, these rising stars are here to share what makes them tick — and what makes Toledo the place to be.

Photos by Jay Dickerson

Design/Concept by Imani Lateef

Interviews/Concept by Riley Runnells

Alex Huffaker

Age: 23

Job/Title: Executive Assistant to the CEO at TARTA, President of the Rotaract Club of Toledo

Give us a bulleted rundown of Getting Ready With You:

Meditation and mindfulness while getting started with my day

Breakfast smoothie with daily vitamins/supplements Protein & Probiotic Vitamins B-12, C and D-3 Potassium, Biotin and Ashwagandha

Shower

Skin care – The Ordinary products Niacinamide to cleanse Glycolic Acid to tone Hyaluronic Acid to moisturize Aloe to restore (use from time to time) Oatmillk body lotion

Listen to a new episode of one of my favorite podcasts while planning outfit/accessories and getting dressed

Grab a coffee from one of our amazing local cafes and go!

What’s something about the transportation industry that people don’t know or would be surprised to learn?

Public Transportation is a great equalizer and significantly contributes to a region’s economic development! Even if you aren’t a regular rider, you can still enjoy the benefits that public transportation offers. Public transit provides critical access to transportation for employees/employers, local businesses/shopping, events, medical appointments and more.

What’s your fashion inspiration?

I find a lot of inspiration from influencers and celebrities, and brands that I like. I also gather inspiration by trying new things and seeing what I feel most confident and comfortable in.

Most underrated fashion tip?

“Always take one accessory off before leaving the house” – Anna Wintor

If you had a catchphrase, what would it be?

“Never underestimate small opportunities.”

What’s on your dressing room rider?

Anything chocolate/peanut butter

Patchouli incense

Tarot deck

Hand-knit blanket

Thermostat set to 68 degrees

Coffee

A couch and a neck pillow for frequent napping

What’s your favorite Toledo hangout?

I have two: TolHouse and any of our Metroparks.

Best advice for other young professionals?

Say yes! Take the opportunities that come your way. You are capable of far more than you know. Establish your personal brand not just around your work, but also around who you really are and what you want to offer the world. Share about your experiences/opportunities and never tell yourself that you aren’t good enough or that don’t belong in a space.

Jason Davis

Age: 27

Job/Title: AutoCAD Designer

Give us a bulleted rundown of Getting Ready With You:

Brushing my teeth

Contacts or glasses

Using a beard trimmer which always includes me trimming around my ears and neckline

Switching to a razor for my neck and to line my beard

Cleaning my face with facewash – then witch hazel as a toner

Using a homemade facemask

Adding sea salt spray to my hair

Spending an hour trying to find something to wear

Cologne

Jewelry

What’s something about the architecture industry that people don’t know or would be surprised to learn?

An architect’s design for a project is almost never built exactly how the architect had envisioned it. An architect plays just a single role in a long list of professionals who work to complete the project. Along with so many other factors such as budget, time constraints, engineering conflicts, etc., the structure changes quite a bit from what the architect had initially designed. Along with that, it is ultimately up to the client. At the end of the day, pleasing the client to the best of your ability is what truly matters.

What’s your fashion inspiration?

Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek.

Most underrated fashion tip?

A good scent can really bring a look together. Even with my favorite outfits on, I feel like a part of that outfit is missing without a couple spritzes of cologne. A good scent is a great way to boost confidence, and the key to any great look is to feel confident in what you are wearing.

If you had a catchphrase, what would it be?

“It is what it is.”

What’s on your dressing room rider?

A lot of coffee

Cheese of any kind (Specifically cottage cheese)

Crackers and hummus

Vodka

What’s your favorite Toledo hangout?

I love the Metroparks here in Toledo. We have some really amazing parks in Toledo and I’m always trying to drag people along to visit them with me. Glass City Metropark, Toledo Botanical Gardens and Side Cut Metropark are a few of my favorites.

Best advice for other young professionals?

There is no age limit for success. Many of the most successful people in the world have achieved their success very late in life. We should never have to feel like it is too late to better ourselves. And while it can be healthy to always be on the lookout for opportunities, it can also be a major stressor when we begin to feel like those opportunities aren’t showing up. Mental health should always take priority. It is also possible to find happiness in complacency. So if you feel fine with the position that you’re in at the moment, then there is no reason to feel rushed to do more than you are comfortable with.

Jordon Egbert

Age: 24

Job/Title: Transfer Programs Specialist at the University of Michigan

Give us a bulleted rundown of Getting Ready With You:

First, a burning hot shower that includes a double conditioner hair treatment

Sit in my robe and sip some coffee/wine (depending on the time of day)

Put on facial sunscreen and moisturizer

Curl my eyelashes and use some brown mascara

Complete my curly hair routine with a vitamin treatment and curl cream before doing a water scrunge

Manically try on two or three different outfits

Add accessories, jewelry and a bag to match the fit

Spray a perfume or cologne and run out the door because I’m probably running late

What’s something about the higher education field that people don’t know or would be surprised to learn?

Student affairs programming takes months of preparation that involves the use of curriculum design, pre- and post-assessment practices and strict budgetary limits that most will never see for even the smallest of programs and events. All of the work we do is centered on the student experience and involves careful planning and intentional research methods to continue providing relevant and desired programming.

What’s your fashion inspiration?

My fashion is inspired by a lot of queer art and culture, choosing things that push the boundaries of gender roles. I’m drawn to androgynous silhouettes, textures, patterns and colors that keep the eyes looking for all the various parts and pieces of my outfits. My personal fashion is a culmination of my gender expression in finding pieces that make me feel powerful, comfortable, sexy and that make others often unsure of what to call me (other than hot).

Most underrated fashion tip?

A belt, bag and your scent can elevate your outfits and style from boring to show stopping. Smelling good will leave you feeling good and looking better.

If you had a catchphrase, what would it be?

“And when I leave, what then?” Or “Girl bye”

What’s on your dressing room rider?

Mini fridge full of Celsius energy drinks

A variety of crystals recently charged in the moonlight

Thermostat set to 65 degrees

Pre-peeled clementines

A bottle of chilled Sauvignon Blanc

Leafy plants and a bouquet of flowers (to elevate the vibes)

What’s your favorite Toledo hangout?

Cooper’s Hawk Winery or any Toledo Metropark

Best advice for other young professionals?

You should never underestimate your own power and capabilities. Your strengths are your own, regardless of your age. If you think you can do something, you probably can; you just have to be willing to put yourself out there. Confidence in your abilities and what you know you can learn will push you further in your career than you expect.

Jelani Maliik

Age: 22

Job/Title: Recording & Performing Artist; Creative Director of MVNIFVST LLC (multimedia company)

Give us a bulleted rundown of Getting Ready With You:

Wake up to a savory coffee

Feed my cat and make sure he has his daily pets

Early morning workout / gym pump

Make a yummy homemade meal

Check emails / reach out to business contacts

Listen to instrumentals & write music

Play video games / watch inspirational content

What’s something about the music industry that people don’t know or would be surprised to learn?

The music industry is a very difficult environment to build a name in. It requires a lot of consistency and dedication to your craft, with an unconditional love and no expectation of a particular outcome from your work.

What’s your fashion inspiration?

My sense of fashion is inspired by raw emotion. You can typically guess what mood I’m in by what I’m wearing at the time. I believe fashion is a core part of self-expression and it’s important to use things like shape, color and pattern to communicate how you feel to the outside world.

Most underrated fashion tip?

It’s not about WHAT you’re wearing; it’s about HOW you wear it. There is a difference between “wearing” clothes and “styling” them. Focus on how you accentuate your main pieces and find unique ways to add your personality.

If you had a catchphrase, what would it be?

“MANIFEST YOUR DREAMS! I believe everyone has the power to bring forth their deepest desires and manifest their dreams through hard work, the right intention and willingness to grow.”

What’s on your dressing room rider?

Essential oils to set the mood

A Nintendo Switch loaded up with some fire games

Guacamole dip with chips for a nice snack before it’s time to hit the stage

What’s your favorite Toledo hangout?

If I am out on the town for a fun night, I enjoy stopping by The Bronze Boar, The Ottawa Tavern, TolHouse or Toledo Spirits!

Best advice for other young professionals?

There is space for you; don’t be afraid to take it up. Don’t be afraid to establish your identity and build connections with other aspiring professionals. Your voice is unique and your vision is special. You have the power to manifest your dreams; you just have to be the first one to believe in it.

Tyrone Cobham

Age: 30

Job/Title: Dance Teacher/Content Creator

Give us a bulleted rundown of Getting Ready With You:

Wake up around 6:30 am. Usually regret it then go back to sleep.

Wake up again around 9 am.

As disgusting as it might sound, I go straight to the gym. No shower. I’m not trying to look cute – I’m trying to sweat.

After the gym, I either have a dance session or do a ballet barre in my basement.

Work on content ideas (scripts, filming, etc.)

Get on social media

Stream for an hour or so on Twitch

Teach dance

What’s something about the dance industry that people don’t know or would be surprised to learn?

The dance industry is small but full of talent. You will see people again. You can network and still be a real person.

What’s your fashion inspiration?

My fashion inspiration can come from literally ANYWHERE. The fun part about any art that I find myself doing is that inspiration could be pulled from people, places, sounds, paintings, animals, ANYTHING. It’s just a matter of what moved me at the time.

Most underrated fashion tip?

I’m probably the last person to ask this question. I wear weird things. Love the idea of letting things clash. But I also love when things flow and match perfectly. So I guess my tip would be to “Be undeniably you.”

If you had a catchphrase, what would it be?

“Last time, make it count.”

What’s on your personal rider (list for your dressing room if you’re famous)?

Raw honey

Coca Cola

Hot Cheetos

What’s your favorite Toledo hangout?

The studio.

Best advice for other young professionals?

You can be you, no matter the status quo and with no explanation needed. An ecosystem might make room for you, but know that you can always make your own that, hopefully, creates space for someone who feels like you once felt. That’s what we try to be the catalyst for with the ecosystem I created called “Notadancer.”