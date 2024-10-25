Neighbor to Neighbor Declares Intentional Acts of Kindness Week

Neighbor to Neighbor Toledo is gearing up for the International Acts of Kindness Week, Nov. 1 through Nov. 5.

The organization has a goal of spreading positivity throughout the Toledo neighborhoods during the week before the election.

“Let’s blanket our community with Acts of Kindness. Let’s create positive, neighborly interactions. Let’s remind everyone to love their neighbor. Let’s lift spirits at election sites. Let’s build kinder, gentler neighborhoods,” Neighbor to Neighbor Toledo wrote on the website.

Throughout the city of Toledo, people are invited to spread positivity through intentional acts of kindness.

According to Neighbor to Neighbor Toledo, The City of Toledo, The Village of Ottawa Hills and The University of Toledo each have declared Nov. 1 through Nov. 5 Intentional Acts of Kindness Weeks.

Neighbor to Neighbor provided a list of ideas for different ways you can be intentionally kind to others:

Free:

Let someone go ahead of you in the grocery store

Take trash bins in for a neighbor

Pick up litter in your neighbor’s yard

Pick up litter on the bike/walking paths

Call an elderly neighbor

Thank a bank teller or cashier for being there

Ask someone to tell you their story, and listen to them

Share an uplifting/fun book you have just read, or a puzzle, etc

Drop off unused clothing to a homeless shelter

Offer someone a ride to the store

Send a message of gratitude to everyone on your text feed

Intentionally recognize one good thing about each person you meet and share that if you can

Cost:

Deliver flowers to a hospital ER, nursing home nurses station

Take donuts to the police station or fire house

Write thank you notes to public servants

Take a meal to a sick neighbor

Bring cookies to a meeting

Send a birthday card to a friend or relative, or just a thinking of you

Pay off school lunch debt

Give away Heart your Neighbor yard signs

Shop at the store of a small business owner

Election Day ideas:

Give flowers to voters



Give candy to voters



Offer a ride to the polls to a neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor will be sharing their intentional acts of kindness on their Facebook and Instagram throughout the week.

For more information, visit neighbor2neighbortoledo.com/events.