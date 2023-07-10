Nature’s Nursery Gets A New Home, New Garden

Nature’s Nursery is becoming a lot larger and a bit greener with its new addition. The non-profit wildlife rehabilitation center is expanding into a new facility in order to serve more animals. At the same time, Nature’s Nursery is also jumping into action on its latest project, “A Greener Garden.”

Procuring a bigger space

For more than 30 years, Nature’s Nursery has grown its reach — from assisting 159 animals in 1989 to now helping nearly 4,000 animals each year.

Currently, Nature’s Nursery operates out of an old farm house in Whitehouse, but will be expanding into a facility on Dutch Road in Waterville. The new facility comprises 5,700 square feet and 8 acres of land, which will facilitate the increased number of animals the organization cares for. Animals that are being kept for rehabilitation will be separated from the animals that Nature’s Nursery uses for educational purposes. There will be indoor and outdoor separation, as well as a space to quarantine animals, if needed.

“We outgrew this space a long time ago,” Allison Aey, Nature’s Nursery’s executive director explained. “It is truly amazing how the staff and volunteers here have made it work for as long as they have.” The staff has begun moving animals into the new facility.

With this project, though, comes a hefty price tag. The land, building and renovation work all total around $1.5 million. While Nature’s Nursery already owns the land and building, they need to raise money to cover the renovation and operating costs. The organization is accepting tax-deductible donations to cover the costs for expansion and operations.

Step into the garden

Nature’s Nursery is involved in another big project, called “A Greener Garden.” This garden will grow enough greens and other produce to eventually self-sustainingly feed the animals in the center’s care. The center received a grant from the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania Foundation Donor Advised Fund of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation for $6,000 to launch this project.

Nature’s Nursery is collaborating with the Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center to assist with designing the beds. Toledo GROWs, a local entity that supports a number of community gardens in the area, has also become involved in the project, helping to plan the locations of the beds and to prepare the soil.

With attention required for the move to the new facility, the garden began on a smaller scale and then, in the future, adding additional raised beds. The goal is to have a the full garden project plantings in-ground by the end of 2023.

“Currently our staff and volunteers have to go on produce runs several times a week to keep up with the feeding demands of the animals and often we buy out local grocery stores” Aey said. “So much gas is being used by our drivers in addition to the produce packaging waste. As a non-profit with produce costs on the rise, we anticipate huge financial savings as well as reducing fuel and material waste.” At the peak of their busy season, which typically runs from the start of spring through early fall, the center’s boarders consume a 45 gallon sized trash bag of greens every day.

For the past 34 years, Nature’s Nursery has worked to give animals a better home and to educate the public on the importance of conservation and the environment. Self-sustaining gardening will help the nursery’s mission of creating less waste and operating more economically and environmentally friendly.

Nature’s Nursery is always looking for volunteers. Reach out via email at volunteer@naturesnursery.org. For more information about the new garden or Nature’s Nursery, email at aaey@natures-nursery.org or 419-344-2988.