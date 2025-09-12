Friday, September 12, 2025
National Film Tour The American Constitution Comes to Northwest Ohio with 3 Free Screenings

By Melissa Lee

Events at BGSU, UToledo, and Owens Include Live Q&A with Director Sept. 15, 19, and 24

The award-winning documentary The American Constitution is making three stops in Northwest Ohio as part of a national tour. Hosted by Bowling Green State University, The University of Toledo, and Owens Community College, each event includes a free screening and a live Q&A with filmmaker David Garrigus.

Screening Dates & Locations

  • Sept. 15, 7 pm – BGSU, Bowen-Thompson Student Union, Room 206
    parking is free to guests, but they must register their vehicle at this link: https://www.offstreet.io/events/90YDJDTD
  • Sept. 19, 7 pm – UToledo, Savage & Associates Complex, Room 1200
    Please email [email protected] for a free permit.
  • Sept. 24, 11 am – Owens CC, College Hall, Room 100
    Free parking

About the Film

Drawn entirely from historical records, The American Constitution tells the dramatic story of how the U.S. Constitution was created—using only the words of the Founders. Featuring portrayals of Washington, Madison, Hamilton, and Franklin, the film is supported by top scholars like Harvard’s Dr. Michael Klarman and Pulitzer-winner Dr. Gordon Wood.

These screenings are part of a 20-month national tour ahead of the film’s PBS broadcast in 2026, and align with Constitution Day (Sept. 17) and the America250-Ohio celebration.

Learn more: ConstitutionMovie.com

University Contacts:

