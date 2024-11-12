NAMI Greater Toledo Prepares Families for Holiday Stress

NAMI Greater Toledo is hosting a special virtual event to prepare families for the rush of the holiday season.

Harmony for the Holidays will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 11am to 12pm via virtual webinar.

“The holiday season is meant to be a time of joy, but it can also bring stress and tension. Join us for a special event designed to help you manage family dynamics, set boundaries, and protect your peace,” NAMI Greater Toledo wrote on Facebook. “We’ll share strategies for how to navigate holiday gatherings with grace and mindfulness.”

Attendees will discuss various holiday boundaries, including, setting ground rules for family gatherings, avoiding triggers and responding to gaslighting and holding boundaries.

“The gift of time and prioritizing self-care. Let’s create harmony in your holidays, together!” NAMI Greater Toledo wrote on Eventbrite.

To register for the event, visit Eventbrite.com and reserve a spot.

For more information on NAMI Greater Toledo’s Harmony for the Holidays event, visit eventbrite.com/e/harmony-for-the-holidays-navigating-family-gatherings-with-peace-tickets.