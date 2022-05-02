NAMI celebrates new location on Secor

The Greater Toledo branch of the National Alliance on Mental Health, better known as NAMI, celebrated its new location on Secor Rd., across from the Toledo Clinic, with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, April 8.

Operating since 1983, NAMI of Greater Toledo works to provide support and connections for individuals struggling with mental health issues, as well as offering aid to their families.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, and Sena Friendman, Chair of MHRSB, stood by as Executive Director, Robin L. Isenberg sheared the ribbon to an excited crowd.

“We needed a warm, welcome, accessible and safe place” said Isenberg. “Now we can turn our attention to our biggest fundraiser of the year on May 21st.”

Isenberg was referring to NAMI Walks Your Way, an event held at locations across the country raising awareness about mental health and funds for area NAMI organizations.

NAMI Greater Toledo is hosting its event on Saturday, May 21, beginning in the organization’s parking lot on Secor Road. In addition to building a sense of community, the event hopes to raise $75,000 to help fund NAMI’s free area programs related to mental illness.

To get involved in the annual event, visit www.namiwalks.org/greatertoledo

Isenberg also reminded the crowd to vote for Issue 3— a renewal of a property tax which provides funds for mental health programs, as well as alcohol and drug addiction programs— on May 3rd.