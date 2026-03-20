Mortuary Manor Brings History, Paranormal Tours and Unique Events to North Toledo

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A historic North Toledo landmark has been given new life as a museum, event venue and paranormal destination. Mortuary Manor, located at 2907 Lagrange St. is a 128-year-old former funeral home that reopened in late 2025 as a funeral museum and paranormal event center offering tours, investigations and community events.

The Victorian-era building originally operated as Urbanski Funeral Home from 1889 until 2025 before being purchased and transformed into Mortuary Manor. While the space now hosts tours and events, much of the original structure and equipment has intentionally been preserved to maintain its historical authenticity.

Visitors can explore the building through self-guided or guided tours tailored to their interests. Some guests prefer a historical look at Toledo funeral traditions, while others are drawn to the paranormal reputation the property has gained over the years.

Upcoming events and community activities

Mortuary Manor regularly hosts special events, including paranormal investigations and themed gatherings.

One upcoming event will celebrate Mother’s Day with a special evening gathering on Saturday, May 9 at 8:45pm. Guests will get a unique nighttime experience inside the historic building.

The venue also plans to introduce Horror Movie Nights, with dates announced through its social media channels. In addition, the manor hosts an annual Halloween Party, open to the public with ticket purchase.

Beyond entertainment, the building is also becoming a creative space. A local film production is scheduled to be shot inside the property, taking advantage of the preserved historic interior.

A historic funeral museum

Inside the manor, visitors will find a large collection of funeral and mourning artifacts spanning generations of history. Highlights include a Civil War–era ice casket, antique urns and a variety of mourning pieces that illustrate how funeral practices have evolved over time.

Guests touring the building can also see authentic funeral home facilities that remain largely unchanged, including:

Original morgue spaces

Two embalming rooms

A walk-in body cooler

Four historic funeral chapels

According to the team behind Mortuary Manor, the building has intentionally been kept as close to its original condition as possible.

“Other than minor repairs like fixing bathrooms and painting, the building has been left exactly as it was when it was purchased,” said operations manager Cory Leibenguth.

Paranormal reputation

Mortuary Manor has also gained attention as a local paranormal hotspot.

The venue hosts guided ghost hunts, séances and private paranormal investigations, often scheduled after normal museum hours. Many visiting investigators have reported unexplained activity within the building.

Leibenguth said he has experienced a few unusual moments himself.

“The casket elevator has moved on its own, and one of the phlebotomy machines turned on by itself,” he said. “Every ghost investigator who has come through here has reported paranormal activity.”

Preserving history inside the building

During early exploration of the property, staff uncovered several historical items left behind from its funeral home days. Among the discoveries were an old music player and an embalming certificate that had remained hidden inside the building.

For Leibenguth, the discoveries reinforce the building’s connection to generations of Toledo families.

“There’s a misconception that funeral homes are spooky places,” he said. “But really they’re places of comfort. If these walls could talk, they would share a lot of sadness and memories from people saying goodbye to loved ones.”

A space for events and community

While Mortuary Manor focuses on history and paranormal exploration, the building is also available for a wide variety of events. The venue can host:

Birthday parties

Weddings

Paranormal investigations

Film projects

Private gatherings

The team emphasizes that the building could still function as a fully operational funeral home if needed, highlighting the preservation of its original layout and equipment.

New additions to the property

The manor continues to expand its offerings. An Airbnb apartment located upstairs is expected to open in April, giving visitors the chance to stay overnight in the historic building.

Plans are also underway to open a tattoo shop in another upstairs space that previously housed a dentist office.

Meanwhile, the Urbanski family still operates a funeral home at their remaining location, Urbanski Funeral Home.

Visiting information

The museum is open to the public on weekends:

Friday: 12pm – 5pm

12pm – 5pm Saturday: 12pm – 7pm

12pm – 7pm Sunday: 12pm – 5pm

Late-night hours are typically reserved for scheduled paranormal events and investigations.

General admission is $12 for adults and $7 for children 14 and under.

For more information or to book tours and events, visitors can contact Mortuary Manor at 586-935-2159 or follow updates on social media:

With its mix of history, paranormal intrigue and community events, Mortuary Manor offers Toledo residents and visitors an unusual way to explore the city’s past — and perhaps experience a few mysteries along the way.