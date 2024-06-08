HomeFood & Drink

Mobile Meals Dinner for Dads

By Juleanna DeShetler
Mobile Meals is a food delivery program established in the 1960s to serve those needing diet and meal preparation assistance regardless of age or income.

This year Mobile Meals of Toledo honors all the dads. Unfortunately, not every father gets to enjoy a Father’s Day cookout. As June 16 rolls around, most reunite and cherish moments with their fathers. Yet, some senior dads in Toledo don’t get to celebrate and spend quality time with family. To those dads, Mobile Meals has it covered. A delivery volunteer will be ready to show up with a smile and a nutritious meal at Dad’s doorstep.

One meal costs $8 and will be prepared by Chef Linda. The recipient will receive a personalized greeting card with an option to send a special message, as well as a tasty dessert. All donations help fund the Mobile Meals’ home delivery meal program. The goal is to reach $5,000.

Go to Mobile Meals of Toledo Dinner for Dads or call 419-255-7806 to donate or send a dad a meal.

