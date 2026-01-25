Michael Yo Brings His “Issa-Truuue” Comedy Tour to Toledo

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Comedian, actor and host Michael Yo is bringing his Issa-Truuue national stand-up comedy tour to the Funny Bone Comedy Club, 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., for a full weekend of laughs on January 30 and 31 — and if his goal is to help people escape the real world for a few hours, Toledo audiences are in for a treat.

Yo will perform four shows during his stop at the Funny Bone:

Friday, Jan. 30 at 7pm and 9:45pm

Saturday, Jan. 31 at 6:30pm and 9:25pm

This marks Yo’s first official comedy weekend in Toledo, even though he’s passed through the city before. “I went to Toledo about a year ago just stopping through with one show,” Yo said. “This is my first real weekend — and I’m excited.”

A Tour Inspired by Family — and His Mom

The Issa-Truuue tour gets its name straight from Yo’s upbringing. “That’s what my mom always used to say — ‘Issa-truuue. Everyone who knows my comedy knows that’s my mama.”

While crowds may vary city to city, Yo says comedy audiences are more alike than different. His shows often feel like a family night out, with parents in their 40s and 50s bringing adult kids along for the ride.

“I don’t talk politics. I don’t divide people,” Yo said. “I just want people to get away from the real world for a little bit and laugh.”

That universal approach has helped his comedy reach places he never expected — including Korea, where his material recently exploded online. “I did a talk show over there and suddenly I’m getting stopped at the airport,” he said. “They were transcribing my jokes in Korean on 50 plus YouTube channels. You just never know how big something can get.”

Toledo Gets the Full Michael Yo Experience

With multiple shows scheduled, Yo says Toledo audiences will get a mix of brand-new material and something special just for the city.

“I’m working on new stuff, so you’ll hear that,” he said. “But the first 10 minutes, I always do local material. I read articles, learn about the city, stop at restaurants — I want to know where I am.”

As for those later shows? “Friday night, yes — things can go off the rails,” he joked. “The 6pm crowd just got off work and they’re ready. The late shows? If you’re there, you’re a warrior. Because on a normal night, I would be in bed by then.”

From Snack Daddy to Real-Life Dad Moments

Earlier this month, Yo released his third comedy special, Snack Daddy — a title inspired by his life as a father. “My kids are always asking, ‘Can I have a snack, daddy?’”

The special leans heavily into family life, marriage and parenting — including a viral joke involving a cooler his wife didn’t know to put ice in. “People stop her and ask if it’s true,” Yo laughed. “She’s over it now.”

Despite pulling from real life, Yo says his comedy always comes from a place of love. “My wife trusts me. I’d never embarrass her,” he said. “I always run things by her first.”

Parenthood has also changed his comedy style. “I used to curse more and not think about it,” he admitted. “Now I’m like, ‘Why did I even need that word?’ I want to be a good role model — you don’t need curse words to be funny.”

Lessons From Comedy Heavyweights

Yo came up under Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy, two comedians who helped shape his approach to stand-up.

“Chelsea taught me to be real, be yourself and be loyal,” he said. “Jo taught me to tell my story — because nobody can steal that.”

That philosophy has helped Yo build a loyal fan base across stand-up, radio, TV and podcasts. He’s a regular on The Joe Rogan Experience and The Adam Carolla Show, appeared on America’s Got Talent (earning yeses from all four judges), and currently hosts SiriusXM’s Pop2K.

Why Toledo Should Grab Tickets

At the end of the day, Yo says his mission is simple.

“I just want people to leave saying, ‘Man, that guy was funny — and I really liked him,’” he said. “If someone had a bad day and my show made it better, that means everything to me.”

For anyone still on the fence, Yo puts it plainly: “This is the show where you forget about politics, forget about stress, and feel good walking out.”

Event Details:

Michael Yo – Issa-Truuue National Stand-Up Comedy Tour

Funny Bone Comedy Club – 6140 Levis Commons Blvd.

Thursday, January 30 at 7pm and 9:45pm

at and Friday, January 31 at 6:30pm and 9:25pm

$25-$35. Tickets available at Michael Yo website or the Funny Bone.