Mercy College of Ohio Celebrates Investment In Health Education

Mercy College of Ohio to celebrate investment in their health science academy on Monday, Oct. 21 at 9:15am at the Mercy College of Ohio Campus, 2200 Jefferson Ave.

The new Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy is a partnership between Mercy Health, Mercy College of Ohio and Toledo Public Schools. The program aims to provide high school students with a comprehensive science education.

The health science academy is now underway on the fifth floor of the Mercy College of Ohio building thanks to a $500,000 allocation from the State Capital Budget.

“Mercy Health and Mercy College have long collaborated on educating and employing highly qualified and compassionate health care associates. We are excited to extend that reach even further by partnering with Toledo Public Schools to provide a pathway for area students interested in the medical field.,” said Bob Baxter, president of Mercy Health Toledo said in a statement. “We are looking forward to welcoming TPS students to the Mercy College campus and helping grow our region’s health care work force.”

Several distinguished guests will join the celebration including Bob Baxter, President of Mercy Health Toledo, Dr. Romules Durant, CEO and Superintendent of Toledo Public Schools, Dr. Trevor Bates, President of Mercy College of Ohio, Ohio State Senator Paula Hicks-Hudson and Ohio State Representatives Haraz Ghanbari and Michele Grim.

For more information on the new Pre-Medical and Health Services Academy, visit mercy.com/news-events/news/toledo/2024/may/mercy-health-toledo-public-schools-mercy-college-break-walls-on-new-health-science-academy.