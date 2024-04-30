May Calendar 2024

WEDNESDAY, May 1

[home & garden]

Clutter Free Living – This class will help you attain a balance to bring peace and creativity to your own living space. 6-7pm. Main Library, 325 N Michigan St. toledolibrary.org. Free

THURSDAY, May 2

[fundraisers]

Homes and Dreams – Fundraiser for The Fair Housing Center. Mike Williams on sax will provide entertainment. Ticketed. $75. 5-8pm. Registry Bistro, 144 N Superior St. toledofhc.org

FRIDAY, May 3

[body art, conventions]

Toledo Tattoo Festival – There will be over 200 artists from all over the world participating in the Toledo Tattoo Festival. A three-day event full of tattoos, art, shopping and more. Ticketed. $30-$65. Noon-10pm. Also on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. tattootoledo.com

[opera, galas]

Opera Gala: A Tribute to Susan Rorick – Cocktails, dinner and a Gala Concert featuring guest soloist, tenor Victor Robertson and Toledo Opera’s Resident Artists. This year’s gala will pay special tribute to the remarkable legacy of Suzanne Rorick, who is retiring after 13 years as Toledo Opera’s Executive Director. Ticketed. $300-$3,500. 6pm. The Toledo Club, 235 14th St. toledoopera.org

SATURDAY, May 4

[environmental causes]

Clean Toledo Recycling Event – Engage Toledo will host a drop-off event. See the website for details on accepted items. Direct questions to Engage Toledo at (419) 936-2020. 9am-1pm. Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way. toledo.oh.gov

[markets & shopping, wine]

Spring Fling Pop Up – Local Sellers will offer arts & crafts, jewelry, plants, self care items and more. 10am-4pm. Golden Hind Wine Bar, 915 N Summit St Suite 101. goldenhindwinebar.com

[horse racing, parties]

Glass City Derby Day Party – Hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Food, entertainment, raffles and more with drink specials and a hat and blazer contest. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $50-$75. 4-9pm. The Bay, 18 Main St. toledoalphas.com

SUNDAY, May 5

[markets & shopping]

Finders Keepers Vintage Market – Over 100 vendors with locally made products, vintage + new decor, boutique trucks and food trucks. $5-$15. 10am-4pm. Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1406 Key St., Maumee. finderskeepersvintagemarket.com

[cinco de mayo]

Cinco de Mayo Celebration – Local entertainers, fun cultural crafts and activities in the historic Amphitheatre at the Toledo Zoo. Free with admission. 11am-3pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

MONDAY, May 6

[talks & lectures]

Investigating Reality and Discerning Truth in News and Other Media – This event is hosted by the League of Women Voters. This presentation will explore how humans learn and discern reality; how our senses fool us; the common methods used to manipulate understanding; and what is truth. Online or in person. 5:30-7:30pm. Main Library, 325 N Michigan St. lwvtoledo-lucascounty.org

WEDNESDAY, May 8

[talks & lectures, women]

Women in Leadership: Shattering the Glass Ceiling – In this TEDx-style event, you’ll hear firsthand accounts of challenges and triumphs from three trailblazing local women. $20. The Summit, 23 N. Summit St. unitedwaytoledo.org

FRIDAY, May 10

[markets & shopping]

Night Market in the Garden – The Toledo Night Market returns for the summer season. Celebrate by strolling the Toledo Botanical Garden, shopping the artisan sellers and exploring the Artist Village. 4-9pm. Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. toledonightmarket.com

SATURDAY, May 11

[handicraft markets]

Spring Makers Mart – The juried fair features handmade goods + artisanal food made by independent crafters, makers and artisans creating a unique shopping experience. $5. 11am-7pm. Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St. shophandmadetoledo.com

SUNDAY, May 12

[Mothers Day, brunch]

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet – Treat mom to a delicious brunch. Reservations are required,. $12-$32. 10am-3pm. Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 27 Broadway St., (419) 243-1302. mbaybrew.com

[Mothers Day, parks & gardens]

Mother’s Day at Schedel Gardens – Free admission for moms on Mother’s Day with a free gift for the first 100 moms that enter. Mimosa’s available for purchase. 11am-4pm. Schedel Arboretum & Gardens, 19255 W. Portage River S. Rd., Elmore. schedel-gardens.org

[orchestra]

Mothers Day Tribute – The Sylvania Community Orchestra presents a free community concert. This program will feature Amy Marcy Cheney Beach’s Gaelic Symphony. 4pm. Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd, Sylvania. sylvaniaarts.org

TUESDAY, May 14

[theater]

Little Women – Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to love on their own terms. $49-$89. 7:30pm. The Valentine Theatre, 410 N. Superior St., valentinetheatre.com

[performing arts]

Momix: Alice – Seamlessly blending illusion, acrobatics, magic and whimsy, MOMIX sends audiences flying down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendleton’s newest creation, Alice, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland. $44-$84. 7:30pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

THURSDAY, May 16

[lunch, learning]

Seat at the Table – In honor of Mother’s Day the exhibit “Seat At The Table” will feature pieces by HER Hub, a a STEAM program for girls and young women ages 12 to 17. Reservations are required to kate@stpaulstoledo.org. Suggested donation is $20 payable in cash or check at the door. 11:30am. HeART Gallery/St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 428 N. Erie St.

heartgalleryandstudios.com

[fundraisers]

Jam City 2024 – Twenty of Toledo’s best restaurants will be competing for the title of Grand Jam-pion. Enjoy a night of food and fun all in support of Food for Thought. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $60-$70. 5-9pm. Fifth Third Building, One Seagate. feedtoledo.org

FRIDAY, May 17

[drag shows]

Coochie Fatale vol. 2 – Solo Jackson presents Coochie Fatale vol. 2, hosted by Solo Jackson and Gizelle Deveaux. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $6-$15. 7pm. Ottawa Tavern, 1817 Adams St.

SATURDAY, May 18

[running]

Dart Frog Dash – The 5k course takes participants through the neighborhood to the west of the Zoo, through the Zoo’s Tembo Trail and ends in Main Plaza. The Kids’ Fun Run and Zoo For All Walk take place within the safety of Zoo grounds. $15-$30. 8:30am. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

[fundraisers]

NAMIWalks Greater Toledo – To fuel mental health awareness, raise funds for NAMI’s mission and let people know they are not alone. 10am-1pm. NAMI Greater Toledo, 4334 Secor Rd. namiwalks.org

[outdoor recreation]

Outdoor Expo – Metroparks is for everyone and Outdoor Expo invites the community to try tree climbing, kayaking, rock climbing, mountain biking, Kids Zone and much more. 11am-4pm. Side Cut Metropark, 1025 W. River Rd., Maumee. metroparkstoledo.com. Free

SUNDAY, May 19

[live music, fundraisers]

Cat Fest 2024 – Each year the best musicians and artists that Toledo has to offer, gather together to honor the legacy of Cat Lambert with the biggest party possible and raise money to help others whose lives have been devastated by domestic violence. 1pm-10pm. Bar 145, 5305 Monroe St.

[choral, drinks]

Sea Shanties & Drinking Songs presented by whateverandeveramen. – Argh mateys! Gather up yer good shipmates and join whateverandeveramen. for a few songs and a bit of grog. $20. 6-9pm. Also on Monday, May 20, 6:30-9:30pm. Earnest Brew Works Downtown, 25 S St Clair St. whateverchoir.org

THURSDAY, May 23

[handicraft markets]

Maker Market & Block Party – Kick off summer with this fun event within Swanton’s DORA area. Enjoy wine with Benfield or a drink at Hub’s while shopping curated, homemade and homegrown items, art and more. 5-8pm. Downtown Swanton, Main St., Swanton. swantonareacoc.com

SATURDAY, May 25

[plant sales]

Flower Day Weekend – Over 80 vendors will be selling their best plants, yard art, plant accessories and crafts. 8am. Also on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27. Toledo Farmers’ Market, 525 Market St. toledofarmersmarket.com

SUNDAY, May 26

[markets & shopping, craft beer]

Thrift & Sip – Enjoy shopping for second-hand clothing, decor, jewelry and more while enjoying your favorite MBBC craft brews. 10am-3pm. Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 27 Broadway St. mbaybrew.com

MONDAY, May 27

[parades]

Sylvania Memorial Day Parade – Sylvania’s Memorial Day Celebration is one of the largest in Northwest Ohio. 10:15am. Downtown Sylvania, Main St., Sylvania. sylvaniachamber.org

THURSDAY, May 30

[concerts, country]

Tim McGraw – The country music star will perform at the Huntington Center. $39.50-$189.50. 7:30pm. Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave. huntingtoncentertoledo.com