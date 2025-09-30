Marketplace Changes September 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Angel 101 floral gift shop has a new owner, Deanna Siller. 101 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg. shopangel101.com

Buffs Bowling Green, a new local vintage store has opened in Bowling Green. The business buys, sells and trades unique goods. 140 East Wooster Street Suite 4 Bowling Green. Buffs Bowling Green on Facebook.

Creative Salon Space celebrates their grand opening September 1. This brand new hair salon is a place for stylists and clients alike to feel creative, supportive and empowered.

Jamaican Spice, an authentic Jamaican food restaurant, located on the West Side of Toledo is opening a food truck, Jamaican Spice on Wheels. jamaicanspicetoledo.com

The Noble Gent, a premier barbershop and men’s clothing store has opened in Downtown Toledo. 114 S. Huron St. facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574182126977

Oak and Ivy Aesthetics, offering waxing, facials and in-person ASMR has opened in Downtown Toledo. 236 10th St. oaknivyaesthetics.com/skin

Pure Med Spa of Chicago has opened a location in Maumee. The spa is known of its trusted reputation and advanced treatment options including Botox, dermal fillers or laser skin rejuvenation. 5757 Monclova Rd # 10, Maumee. puremedicalspa.us

Roosters Wings is opening a second location in the greater Toledo area this fall. Enjoy wings, pizza, sandwiches, burgers and more. 1520 S Holland Sylvania Rd, Holland. roosterswings.com

Rumpus Room, a former local favorite bar, re-opened this August under the ownership of John, Brenda and Breann Zachel. 2212 Consaul St. facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565679475427

Toledo’s Share Winery, a new winery opened in Toledo. You can also find their wine available at local retailers around Toledo. 23 N Huron St Ste A. toledosshare.com

The Wheelhouse, located at Oak Openings Metropark has opened under Earnest Brew Works operation. Enjoy dozens of craft beers, coffee, food and merch at this new location. 3520 Waterville Swanton Rd, Swanton. earnestbrewworks.com

Closed:

Shawn’s Irish Tavern in South Toledo has closed. The locations in Waterville and Sylvania remain open. 7436 W Bancroft St, Toledo. shawnsirishtavern.com





