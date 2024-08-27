Marketplace Changes September 2024

Brain Bright, an educational therapy organization, has relocated to 5164 Monroe St., For information or to schedule a consultation visit brainbrighttherapy.com.

Casual Grounds Coffee Co. recently opened, offering freshly brewed, locally sourced coffee at 4900 N. McCord Road in Sylvania inside the Stilla Salon Spa and Boutique. Open Monday through Friday. Casual Grounds Coffee Co. on Facebook

Dave’s Cosmic Subs opened its newest location in Toledo at 116 N. Summit St. Subs, crafted with fresh ingredients, including meat and vegetarian options, are also available for catering. davescosmicsubs.com

Jed’s Balls and Wings on Wheels brings Toledo and surrounding areas Jed’s classic chicken in a food truck, which is available for event booking. jedsmaumee.com

Graffiti Garden is reopening after Art Rooms Toledo (A.R.T.) partnered with TRS Music Center to support local graffiti artists in reclaiming their space. 3316 Upton Ave.

Grape Leaf Express has opened a new location in Oregon at 3555 Navarre Ave. This is Grape Leaf’s third location, in addition to stores in Toledo and Perrysburg. grapeleafexpress.com

Habitat for Humanity of Wood County will soon open a retail business in Bowling Green to help build homes and communities. The new Habitat ReStore will be located at 829 W. Newton Road. wchabitat.org

Magnolia’s, a new dance and nightclub in Downtown Toledo, offers bottle service and dancing at 710 Monroe St. Magnolia Toledo on Instagram and Facebook.

Marcel’s, a new area restaurant, is opening this fall. Marcel’s will serve American fare prepatrwd with classic French techniques, in addition to wine and local beer. 6600 Sylvania Ave. In Saxon Square. Marcel’s on Facebook.

The Spoo-tique brings goth fashion to Toledo, featuring clothes, accessories, cosmetics and more, 335 N. Superior St., open Wednesday through Sunday. thespoo-tique.com

Tailgaters Tavern, a new sports bar and grill, opens in Perrysburg in September, creating a space where good food, friends and fans come together to enjoy game day, in the location of the former Harbor Town Tavern, 7010 Lighthouse Way. tailgaterstavern.com

CLOSED

Blaze Pizza, 3330 W. Central Ave, has closed. blazepizza.com.

Bloom Medicinals Dispensary at 1238 Conant St. in Maumee has permanently closed. bloommarijuana.com.

Golden Hind Wine Bar, 915 Summit St., has closed, resulting from a tough decision by the owners.