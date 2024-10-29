Marketplace Changes October 2024

Amma’s Indian Kitchen is opening soon with classic dishes such as butter chicken, biryani, samosas, chicken tikka masala, chaat, curry and more. 7629 W. Sylvania. ammasindiankitchen.com

Avestruz is a new Mexican restaurant located in Ostrich Towne in Toledo’s Historic Vistula District, had a soft opening the first weekend of September with a projected opening date of mid October. 915 N Summit St. Suite 101.

Body Alive is coming soon to Toledo. The fitness studio offers hot yoga classes and hot fitness classes, and was voted best yoga and pilates studio in Cincinnati many times in the last several years. The new fitness studio will be located in the West Side and Liberty Township. bodyalivefitness.com

Chick-Fil-A is bringing a location to Maumee. The new restaurant will be located on Dussel Dr and Arrowhead and is currently under construction and will be the third Chick-Fil-A location in the Toledo area. chick-fil-a.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to Toledo. The new chicken restaurant will be located on Monroe St. More details to come. daveshotchicken.com

Hand And Stone Massage and Facial Spa in Toledo has opened a section location in Perrysburg. The new location is at 12301 Eckel Junction Rd Suite 200. The spa offers massages, facial services and hair removal. handandstoneperrysburg.com

Incredibowl Entertainment Toledo is now open on 5255 Heatherdowns Blvd., featuring luxury bowling lanes, huge arcade, laser tag, food, drinks, parties and much more. facebook.com/incredibowltoledo

Jed’s on Douglas in Toledo has moved locations to 2600 W Sylvania Ave. Previously Backyard BBQ, Jed’s serves wings, burgers, pizza, drinks or their famous fireballs. facebook.com/JedsDouglas.

Jones Hamilton Co. is moving its chemical plant to Maumee. jones-hamilton.com

Karuna House celebrated their grand opening of their second location and new wellness center in September. The new facility is located on 217 West 3rd St. in Perrysburg. The facility will offer sound therapy, somatic movement therapy, mindfulness and meditation and much more. karunahousellc.com

Koi Sushi All You Can Eat recently opened on Dorr Street for lunch and dinner with all you can eat sushi. Take out and a la carte lunch is also available. koisushitoledo.com

Mr. Panda Buffet is coming to Toledo. The chinese buffet will be on 5335 Airport Hwy opened Friday, Oct. 11. facebook.com/mrpandabuffet

Pizza Cat is bringing a second location to Toledo. The new location will be on 1801 N. McCord Rd serving up delicious slices. pizzacat.com

Saba’s Uncommon Bar & Grill is open and hiring for all positions. Located on 6023 Manley Road in Maumee. Full-time, part-time and flexible hours with competitive wages. sabasuncommon.com

Sam’s Mediterranean Grill opened for business at 332 N Erie St. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. In the former Hotbox Bistro.samsgrills.com

Side Cuts is now open in Maumee, serving up delicious sandwiches and soups. Located on 130 W Dudley St. in Maumee. Side Cuts Maumee on Facebook.

Spin & Splat is opening a bigger location on 2785 Central Ave. The new location will offer big canvas spin tables, fluid acrylic bears and a neon splat room, with new packages including paint wars and more after school and seasonal workshops. spinandsplat.com

The Country Palace was the second bar and live music venue owned by Toledo businessman Duane Abbajay. Nashville singer Hal Bynum wrote about a domestic encounter between a husband and wife referencing “at a bar in Toledo,” in the Kenny Rodgers made famous song “Lucille.” Currently, the building is owned by IBC, INC and has a $40,000 facade improvement grant and a $75,000 White Box grant.

The Curry Lounge brings traditional Indian cuisine to Bowling Green, 434 Wooster St. Suite B. Beyond tasting the heritage of Indian culture, it provides a full bar with an expansive drink menu. thecurryloungebg.com

Toledo Mindfulness Institute now has a physical location. Memberships will be offered with community lecture series, concert series, weekly sound baths, yoga classes, mindfulness training and support groups. 5648 Main St., Sylvania. toledomindfulnessinstitute.com

Wanderdustcoffee, a mobile coffee bar, is now open serving up delicious freshly roasted and 100% organic coffee around toledo. Keep up with the food truck by following its Facebook page. facebook.com/wanderdustcoffee

Whiskey Red Saloon opened this past summer in the historic Commodore Perry building in Downtown Toledo, 505 Jefferson Ave., #101. The bar offers dancing and drinks. Whiskey Red Saloon on Facebook

Zane’s Lebanese Grill located in Sylvania is in the process of opening two new locations. The 3344 Secor Road locations will open this month and the 336 W Dussel Dr. location will open in November. zanesgrill.com

CLOSED

Rayoka Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi, 465 W. Dussel Dr. made the decision to close permanently. rayokatoledo.com