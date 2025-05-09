Marketplace Changes May 2025

After 28 years in their current location Grounds For Thought is moving their roasting facilities to an expanded, nearby location. The coffee shop will remain in the same location at 174 S. Main St., Bowling Green. groundsforthought.com

Grumpy’s Toledo has a new owner, Vanessa Skouroukos, and while the restaurant is revamping its menu, the famous Garbage Salad will remain! 34 S Huron St. facebook.com/GrumpysDeli

Hot Dogs 2 Go, a new gourmet hot dog food truck serving up hotdogs, smash burgers, hand dipped corn dogs, onion rings and more, hit the streets of Toledo. Hot Dogs 2 Go- NWO on Facebook.

Innovation Post, the former Jefferson Center, opened with four tech companies, Segula Technologies USA, Junior Achievement, WorkSpring and Wurrtec, occupying the space. 1300 Jefferson Avenue.

Luxe Redux Bridal opened in the former Gown Shop Bridal. 202 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg. luxereduxbridal.com/pages/toledo-bridal-shop

Memory Transfers closed their brick and mortar location, 5726 W Alexis Rd, Sylvania. They will continue to run their business online. facebook.com/memorytransfers

Nashville’s Saloon, a new country bar opened in the former Club Soda. 3922 Secor Road. facebook.com/nashvillessaloon

My Protein Locker, a new farm to table meat wholesaler, opened in Oak Tree Plaza, 4024 N Holland-Sylvania Rd., Sylvania. facebook.com/myproteinlocker

The Ottawa Tavern has a new owner, Broc Curry. Curry also owns Frankies Toledo. 1817 Adams St. facebook.com/ot.toledo

Papa Kato’s, a new restaurant owned by Kengo Sushi & Yakitori has opened, serving Japanese fried chicken, just a few doors down from Kengo Sushi. 30 S. Saint Clair St.

Scrap4Art is moving to a new location, with a grand opening celebration Friday-Sunday, May 9-11. The Artist Village in the Toledo Botanical Gardens, Building #4, 5403 Elmer Drive. Visit Scrap4Art on facebook.com.

Styled Hair Co., a new inclusive hair salon, celebrating all hair types and textures has opened. 1801 N McCord Rd Suite D-E. styledtoledo.com

Closings:

Randomosity, “Toledo‘s Only Vinyl Radio Show,” on Owens Community College Radio, aired their final episode on Apr. 12. facebook.com/randomositypodcast

SAME Café is closing after three years of serving the community. 325 N Michigan St. soallmayeat.org/toledo