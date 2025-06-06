Marketplace Changes June 2025

7 Brew Coffee is coming to Perrysburg. The drive-thru coffee stand will be located next door to Chick-Fil-A. 10359 Fremont Pike. 7brew.com

Bartz Viviano Flowers & Gifts is moving their Oregon store to a new location. 4728 Navarre Ave., Oregon. bartzviviano.com

Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home has been renamed to Sunrise Cremations and Funerals, bringing more options for affordable and personalized end-of-life services. 3219 Tremainsville Road. sunrisecremationsandfunerals.com/about/blanchard-strabler-funeral-home

Caninballz, an indoor dog waterpark, is coming to Toledo in the former Knights of Columbus hall, 4256 Secor Road. caninballz.com

Colors of India, a new Indian restaurant, opened in the former Wendy’s in Perrysburg. 27240 Crossroads Parkway.

Glass City CrossFit and Star Diner will be relocating due to the planned demolition of the old Food Town building, to make way for the new Washington Local Library. 3063 & 3067 W Alexis Road.

HomeBuys, a home goods store opened in Rossford. 9880 Olde Us 20, Rossford. facebook.com/HomeBuysCrossroadsCentreRossford

House of Coffee, a Mediterranean-inspired coffee shop is coming to Toledo. 420 Madison Ave, Suite 110. hoctoledo.com

Mike’s Corner Store opens in the former Rudy’s Hot Dog building, offering authentic Mexican goods. 944 W. Sylvania Avenue.

Premier Bank has changed its name to WesBanco. Multiple locations. yourpremierbank.com

Team Recovery’s Detox and Residential Facility opened a new 75–bed establishment. 5217 Monroe St.

Closings:

Reggie’s Bike Shop closed after over 70 years of business. 5934 Secor Road. facebook.com/Reggiesbikeshop

Wheeling on The Rocks permanently closes on June 1. 2640 W. Laskey Road. facebook.com/WheelinOnTheRocks