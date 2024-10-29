Marketplace Changes 2024

Find out what businesses have opened, moved and closed in the Toledo area. Click the title of each month to read that month’s changes, or collapse the accordion to move on to the next month!
January
Assembly American Brasserie will occupy the space that once housed Napa Kitchen & Bar at 101 N Summit St, inside the Hiltons of Toledo Downtown complex, Assembly will offer lunch and dinner on weekdays, with future plans for a special brunch menu on weekends. 312-638-2333. assemblyamericanbrasserie.com.
Leroy and Margaret’s is opening a second location on Monroe Street, west of Talmadge Rd., sharing a parking lot with the former Bed Bath & Beyond. Featuring the same Leroy and Margaret’s menu as the Heatherdowns location. 5201-06 Monroe St. 567-408-7250 Leroy & Margaret’s Monroe on Facebook.
Marigold Cafe Toledo opened in South Toledo, with breakfast and lunch options, including smoked salmon sandwich, avocado toast, chicken and waffles, double smash burger and more. 2155 South Byrne Road. 419-214-0333. Marigold Cafe on Facebook.
Maumee Valley Chocolate & Candy opened a new location in downtown Toledo at 130 N. Summit St. With traditional chocolates and candies,the Maumee location is still open, too. valleycandy.com. Maumee Valley Chocolate and Candy on Facebook.
Plate 21 has new owners: Adam, Britney, Shannon and Craig. The new coffee shop owners have ties to Plate 21, with Craig and Shannon living above the shop since 2009, Shannon working there as a barista for years, and Britney and Adam having been loyal regulars since the shop opened. The four best friends loved the coffee shop so much that they decided to buy it. 3664 Rugby Drive. 419-385-2121. plate21.business.site.
The former Backstage Eats and Drinks is now the Quarry Cantina under Jenny Dorfmeyer, one of the Backstage Eats and Drinks owners. 5680 Mayberry Square E. 419-517-1033.
Spring Meadows Chiropractic has moved to 7015 Spring Meadows W Suite 100 in Holland. 419-866-6325. springmeadowschiropractic.com.
Soul Essentials Wellness, a wellness studio, is now open offering holistic ways to manage stress including yoga, meditation, breathwork, assisted stretching and more. 3601 W Alexis Road, Suite 211. 419-407-6583. Seywellness.com.
Former chef, creator and co-owner of Benchmark Restaurant Group, Jeff Dinnebeil has announced the opening of a new restaurant, The Standard, in February 2024. Standby for further details. thestandard.restaurant.
Voodoo Brewing Co.which operates a 10 breweries across the country, is opening a location in Toledo at 7865 W Central Ave. voodoobrewery.com.
WhiteWater Car Wash is opening a new location at 5756 Central Ave. in Toledo. whitewatercw.com.
CLOSING
The Leaf & Seed, a Toledo vegan restaurant, has closed. However, the Leaf & Seed food truck is still operating and more updates can be found at theleafandseed.com.
Party 103.3, a local radio station, is ceasing operations after a little more than a year. Andrew Zepeda and Demetrius Nicodemus will now air their morning show on 107.7 The Wolf, a country radio station. Andrew Z In The Morning on Facebook.
ProMedica is closing its Holland urgent care location along with restructuring the Perrysburg urgent care center. promedica.org.
Header text
February
Cups of Art, a tea house and art house, is opening in downtown Toledo, planning tea parties, paint and sip events and regular counter service. Check Cups of Art on Facebook for more details.
Dial an Empath, a new service, helps those who need a friendly listening ear. This business has a team of empathetic listeners that are there to help you navigate life’s obstacles in a non-judgmental space to chat. 1-833-336-7284. dialanempath.org
Money Trees is a new plant shop selling varieties of potted plants, larger plants and other accessories. It’s located at 3890 Monroe St., just across from the Toledo Hospital. Money Trees on Facebook.
Muddy Water Brewing Company opened in December in Tontogany, featuring a menu of unique flavors like “A Little Nutty,” a crispy porter with peanut butter. They are currently scheduling tastings and unique brews for customers to enjoy. [email protected].
Red’s Irish Goodbye is a new Tavern at 161 Superior St. The bar, named for John’s father, is run by John and Jeanine Alexander. They serve classic Irish and American fare with drinks for everyone’s taste. Red’s Irish Goodbye on Facebook.
Regalo is Hollywood Casino Toledo’s newest dining outlet. The restaurant will feature authentic Italian cuisine like pasta and will be located inside the casino. Details to come. hollywoodcasinotoledo.com.
Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union is opening a second location at 3053 Monroe St., in the previous location of the Fifth Third Bank, Swayne Field branch. The Dorr Street location will remain. Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union on Facebook.
Uncle John’s Pancake House is reopening at Dorr and Secor. The restaurant had been closed after their former location, on Secor just north of Central, closed. 3131 Secor Rd. unclejohnspancakehouse.com
CLOSING
Deet’s BBQ has closed its location in Rossford after six years. Its other two locations in Maumee (1385 Conant St.) and Oregon (2963 Navarre Ave.) remain open for dining, catering, food truck service and more. deetsbbq.com
Dress for a Day, a bridal shop in Bowling Green, is closing after three years. The owner, Rachelle Spencer, cited personal reasons for the decision. Adressforaday.com
Mancy’s Ideal in west Toledo has closed its doors. A part of the Mancy family restaurant group, Mancy’s Ideal was located at 5333 Monroe St. mancys.com
Monnette’s Market on Reynolds Road has closed its doors. The location had previously reopened after its first closure, but closed once again. Monnettes Market – Reynolds Road on Facebook.
Plate One downtown, 420 Madison Ave., is temporarily closed for repairs and renovations. For updates, Plate One Coffee on Facebook.
March
Better Health Market and Cafe, a family-owned business with 13 locations in Michigan, opened a location in Toledo at 3344 Secor Rd. The business features vitamins and supplements, organic produce, an onsite nutrition expert, gourmet prepared foods, indoor and outdoor dining spaces. betterhealthmarket.com
Crumbl Cookies is opening in Perrysburg on Route 20 next to Chick-Fil-A. The cookie store has a location in Sylvania on Central Avenue, and will feature the same new flavors each week. crumblcookies.com
The ELLE Tol, a new creative/co-working space focused on supporting female business owners and entrepreneurs, offers private office suites and co-working membership options. @the_elle_tol
Freight House Coffee is opening a location at The Docks next to the Glass City Steakhouse at 26 Main St. Details about the opening will be announced later and the coffeehouse/roaster will keep its main location on S Stadium Road in Oregon. freighthousecoffeeco.com
Glass City Steakhouse opened at The Docks, filling the vacancy left by Boardwalk B&G and, before that, the former Hamburger Mary’s. Featuring fine dining, Glass City Steakhouse will also feature live jazz music. glasscitysteakhousetoledo.com
Hamburger Mary’s is opening an upstairs bar called The Hideout at Mary’s, directly above the 329 N Huron St. location. hamburgermarys.com/toledo
Los Agaves Taqueria opened a brick and mortar restaurant at 30 E. Alexis Rd., serving the fare from the existing food truck. Customers can enjoy the famous tacos, quesadillas and signature Mexican fries. Los Agaves Mexican Restaurant on Facebook
Money Trees, a plant and accessories store, opened at 3890 Monroe St., just across from the Toledo Hospital, selling varieties of potted house plants including some rare species. [email protected]. Money Trees on Facebook
Pro Golf Fairways is coming to the corner of Monroe and Ontario downtown. This bar includes a space to relax and watch sports, as well as a four indoor multisport simulator for golf, soccer, football and more. progolffairways.com
Raising Cane’s is opening a second location on Airport Highway in the former Boston Marketplace with a groundbreaking in March with more details soon. raisingcanes.com
Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts is moving its offices to the former Masonic Temple on Heatherdowns. The enhanced facilities will empower local talent and create more opportunities for the Alliance’s 650 music and dance students. artstoledo.com
Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union opened a second location on Monroe Street in the former Fifth Third Bank location across from Swayne Field. 419-255-8876, [email protected]. toledourban.net
Wheelin’ On The Rocks, a public pub themed on Toledo’s rich Jeep history, is moving to another location on Laskey Road closer to Planet Fitness. The drinks, menu and entertainment will remain the same. 2640 W Laskey Road. Wheelin’ On The Rocks on Facebook
CLOSED
19th Hole bar on Sylvania Ave near Secor Rd. is permanently closed.
Bulk Beverage Co., a West Toledo beverage retailer, closed permanently after three years in business.
April
32 Below Neveria y Postres, a Toledo-family-owned business, is open in Temperance, MI. The Spanish business title translates to “fridge and pastries,” meaning they specialize in gelato instead of traditional ice cream. 32 Below also sells snacks like street corn and walking tacos. 6648 Lewis Ave., 419-283-8975.
Adventus Climbing is partnering with Ridge and River Outdoor Gear & Ski Shop, 621 Adams St, downtown, to provide a satellite retail area with an expanded collection of climbing gear and apparel. Ridge and River customers can head to Adventus Climbing at 2900 N Reynolds Road for climbing practice and equipment. adventusclimbing.com. Ridgeandriver.com.
Brandazzle.Me is open as Sylvania’s first luxury waterless, natural nail salon. Structured, Russian manis and non-water pedis are available in a variety of colors and styles. 6600 W Sylvania Ave. Suite 6A, 567-455-5900. Brandazzle.Me on Facebook.
Club Champion, the golf club fitter and golf brand builder, opened its newest store in Perrysburg’s Levis Commons, 4275 Levis Commons Blvd. With more than 65,000 hittable golf clubhead and shaft combinations and trained master fitters, Club Champion aims to help golfers hone their swings. clubchampion.com.
Flip the Table Toledo is opening as an area hub for board game enthusiasts. With over 300 tabletop games to choose from, for players of all skill levels, Flip the Table also offers snacks, beverages and a chill environment to enjoy. Available to rent for private events. On Central Ave, across from Cricket West. flipthetabletoledo.com.
Green Bubble Gorgeous is moving locations to Perrysburg from its original store front location in Grand Rapids. The new location combines the waterhouse, Green Bubble Gorgeous and Green Bubble Gorgeous Creative Hub & Boutique. The company sells handcrafted bath and body goods created by a soap chef that are 95% to 100% natural and handmade. 419-494-2114. greenbubblegorgeous.com.
Home Goods Warehouse opened an area location in Northwood, 6971 Wales Road Suite G. The family-owned liquidation warehouse sells home goods and furniture items up to 85% off retail. For carefully inspected and tested items, visit the website, as the company offers products by appointment only. Hgwarehousetoledo.com.
Li’l Sheba’s Bar, located directly across the street from GM/Hydramatic, is up for sale. Selling as a turnkey operation with real estate, liquor license and equipment, the fully renovated bar is taking sale inquiries through Beth Rose. Contact [email protected] or 419-283-0927.
Maude Salon and Spa is opening in the former La Luna Salon location in the Promenade Shops, 5577 Monroe St. Penny Henderson, a former La Luna guest, and Shana Fry, a trained hair stylist with more than 20 years of experience, are the new owners, featuring AVEDA products and a few aesthetic changes. Details to come.
CLOSING
Charlie’s Homemade Pizza & Italian Cuisine in Sylvania’s Saxon Square closed its doors.
Clean Juice, smoothie and juice bar at Levis Commons closed its doors.
Firestation Bar and Grill, off Airport Hwy and S Holland Sylvania, has closed its doors. The restaurant cited higher food costs, higher employee costs and higher overhead as the reason they were unable to keep the doors open.
Harbor Town Tavern, at 7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, a collaboration project from Benchmark Restaurant and NAI Harmon Group, has closed its doors.
Red Crab – Juicy Seafood has closed its Dorr Street location due to unforeseen circumstances. The restaurant expressed its gratitude for those who supported the business and encouraged people to check out the other Red Crab locations.
May
Buffalo Rock Brewing Co. is opening a second location in Oregon, at 5002 Seaman Road. This pet-friendly location will house a production facility and taproom with live music and private rooms for rental. The original location on the Anthony Wayne Trail in Waterville remains open.
D’Moda Shoes is now open in the Franklin Park Mall. The global shoe brand, known primarily for women’s dressy and casual shoes, also carries a variety of handbags.
Franklin Perk Cafe, in the Franklin Park Mall, emulates the Central Perk coffee shop from the television show Friends, offering premium coffee, art, jams, honey and more.
Goat Records, a new record store in downtown Bowling Green, is operated by the Gedert family, who donated their own record collection to stock the store, which features vinyl and vintage stereo equipment. 126 W. Wooster, open 7 days a week.
Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio is opening its 14th location Saturday, June 1 in Perrysburg, at 10027 Fremont Pike in the former Bed, Bath, and Beyond storefront. The store will also have a dedicated drive-thru donation pathway.
LaRoe’s in Grand Rapids no longer operates as a restaurant, and is now a venue rental for gatherings like rehearsal dinners, corporate meetings, engagement parties and bridal showers. 24138 Front St., 419-704-5140.
Migo’s Agave Garden is opening at 713 Monroe St., near the Mud Hens stadium downtown. The restaurant/bar boasts handcrafted tacos, freshly made tortillas and traditional Mexican food, and is run by the same owners of Vida Cantina.
Sheetz, an operator of gas stations and carryouts, plans to open six Toledo area locations in late 2024 and early 2025, including two in Maumee: 1150 Clinic Drive and 1391 Arrowhead Drive; one in Sylvania, 3955 N McCord Road; one in Oregon, 2760 Navarre Ave.; and two in Toledo, 6633 Dorr St. and 6048 US-20.
Uptown Fondue + Wine Bar opened in Maumee, 422 Conant St., featuring wine and a four-course fondue experience. The restaurant is open at 4 pm daily, closed Sunday and Monday.
CLOSING
Boochy Mama’s Taproom is closed. Boochy Mama’s is still producing kombucha as a canned product for sale throughout the area.
Campus Pollyeyes has closed its doors in Toledo after four years of operation. Two other Pollyeyes locations, in Bowling Green and Findlay, will remain open.
Pho Viet Nam closed its doors due to the owners’ health limitations. Their son, Tung Nguyen, has opened Phoxy Pho at 4939 Dorr St, featuring an expanded menu that includes the housemade sriracha and chili paste family recipes of his parents. 419-754-1010.
RiverFront Candle Co., the candle mixing lab and boutique in Perrysburg, has closed after 5 plus years.
Ruby’s Kitchen closed its doors after serving homemade soul food to the community for 20 years.
June
Alloy Personal Training has opened a location at 5577 Monroe St. in Sylvania, The company welcomes people of all fitness levels to focus on a healthy lifestyle.
Diva Dance has opened in downtown Toledo, offering a stress-free experience with dance classes and parties for adults at 28 N Ontario St., 2nd Floor. Check out their social media for further updates.
Dry Bar will open this summer in Perrysburg in the Town Shops at Levis Commons. For updates visit the Instagram page @drybarshops_perrysburg.
Gathered Glass has a new owner for the downtown Toledo studio. The company will remain at 23 N Huron St, now with new owner Ryan Thompson, and his partner Kayla. 419-262-5501.
Greenbar, a raw and organic juice bar, recently opened inside TolHouse, 1447 N Summit St. The juice bar is open to the public while TolHouse members receive 15% off all juices.
I Do! Weddings, a Las Vegas-inspired wedding chapel located at 6910 Airport Highway Suite 112, is open in time for wedding season. The chapel, known for affordability and intimate ceremonies, provides bouquets for rent and can assist couples with obtaining a marriage license. 567-218-3324.
Olga’s Mediterranean Kitchen opened a new location in Holland at 7723 Airport Highway. The restaurant, which was a longtime mainstay of the Franklin Park Mall, offers sandwiches, salads and other Mediterranean-inspired dishes. The Holland location will only offer delivery and carry-out. The Olga’s location 1734 W Laskey Road remains open as well.
Skate of Mind LLC offers private skating lessons for all ages at Ohio Skate at 5753 Opportunity Drive, including Kids Skate Camps, Adult Skate Skills Classes and Teen Skate Classes.
The Pink Cottage will soon open in Perrysburg at 4105 Chapel Drive. The premier clothing brand offers bright and colorful women’s garments and accessories from athletic wear to vacation togs and more. Follow their socials for more updates.
Toledo Pickle is the area’s first year-round pickleball facility. Coming in the fall of 2024 in the Vistula neighborhood by the Maumee River at 1050 Water St.
CLOSING
Tin Can Bar in downtown Toledo has closed.
Toledo Lamp Company Home & Gifts too, on Main St in Sylvania, is closing to allow the owners to spend more time with family.
July
Breeze Bar and Grill is now open at 4477 Monroe St., in the former space of Vida Cantina offering a full bar and pub fare.
DQ Grill & Chill, a re-designedDairy Queen restaurant, has made its way to Toledo at 5741 Lewis Ave.. dairyqueen.com
Los Toltecas Taco Shop is renovating with plans to open at the former Rally’s, 5855 Central Ave. An opening date has not been announced. lostoltecos.com.
ManhattaN2s will soon serve coffee and nitrogen ice cream at a new location in Maumee, 306 W Dussel Drive. Download the mobile app for more updates. manhattan2s.myshopify.com
Shawarmaholic rebranded last month to My Way Shawarma. The Mediterranean-style restaurant at 3344 Secor Rd has changed the name but will continue to serve the same menu. 419-725-0442.
Toledo Express Airport will be suspending flights to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport until next year. The route has been seasonal in recent years and is not expected to return until next spring.
CLOSING
Eddie Lees, located behind Bar145 on Nantucket Drive, is closing its doors after 44 years in operation.
Fowl & Fodder has permanently closed due to personal reasons, but specifically said the customers were not one of them and thanked everyone for their patronage.
Papa Moose’s Donuts in Rossford has closed its doors. The owners are considering opening a new eatery that features burgers.
Rapid Fire Pizza in Bowling Green has closed but customers are advised to visit the 11 other Ohio locations.
TurkeyUp Toledo,on Holland-Sylvania Rd near Central Ave, a turkey-based restaurant, is closed due to personal reasons per the owner.
Younique Boutique in Diamond Plaza on Reynolds Rd, is closing up shop, preparing for the shutdown with sales on clothing items. Her store in Shipshewana, Indiana, however, remains open. For more information visit Younique Boutique on Facebook.
August
Beautiful Home Interiors has opened in Sylvania’s Mayberry Square, off Centennial Rd. The store features indoor and outdoor home decorations. For hours visit Shoppes of Mayberry Square on Facebook
Buffalo Wild Wings hosted the grand opening of its new location in Perrysburg off Fremont Pike at 27420 Holiday Lane. buffalowildwings.com
Davis University has opened a second location on North St. Clair Street. The university is the only higher education institution located downtown. 200 N St. Clair St. Suite 100. davisuniversity.edu
Happy Houseplant Co. has put down roots in Toledo. The store offers a variety of plants, gardening supplies, candles and more. 3440 Airport Highway. Check out their socials for more information. instagram.com/happyhouseplantco
Lendmark Financial is expanding into Oregon, providing household credit and consumer loan solutions. 2951 Navarre Ave. lendmarkfinancial.com
Lucas County Children Services has completed its office move down Adams St., offering all of the same services, now at 301 Adams St. co.lucas.oh.us/131/Lucas-County-Children-Services
Mia Dessert Bar has opened in Sylvania’s Oak Tree Shopping Center, off Holland Sylvania Road. The bakery has a fluid menu that Mohamed Smaili regularly changes. 4024 N. Holland Sylvania Rd. Mia DessertBar on Facebook.
Sahara Express Grill opened a new location in Toledo at 2903 Dorr St., after closing the doors of its Maumee location. The Middle Eastern restaurant serves food like hummus, baba ganoush, stuffed grape leaves, falafel and more. 419-725-0881. Sarah Express Grill on Facebook.
Sam’s Diner is gearing up for its opening on Erie Street just south of Adams, downtown. An opening date has not yet been announced, but check back in for updates.
Toast and Tap is taking over the Brick Bar downtown as a restaurant and lounge featuring live music and cocktails. 413 Madison Ave.
The Willow Center is opening up its third location in Oregon which will officially open Aug. 5. The Willow Center provides a wide range of therapeutic services, including counseling and psychiatric care. 419-720-5800. willowcenter.com
CLOSED
Bassett’s Health Foods on Heatherdowns has closed. After over 50 years of providing Toledo with health foods they are permanently closing their doors
Black Pearl on Heatherdowns has permanently closed as of July 9 due to circumstances beyond their control.
CoreLife Eatery on Monroe street has permanently closed. There is still one remaining location in the Toledo area on Contant St.
TGI Fridays off of Airport has permanently closed their doors. This was the last location of the chain in the Toledo area.
September
Brain Bright, an educational therapy organization, has relocated to 5164 Monroe St., For information or to schedule a consultation visit brainbrighttherapy.com.
Casual Grounds Coffee Co. recently opened, offering freshly brewed, locally sourced coffee at 4900 N. McCord Road in Sylvania inside the Stilla Salon Spa and Boutique. Open Monday through Friday. Casual Grounds Coffee Co. on Facebook
Dave’s Cosmic Subs opened its newest location in Toledo at 116 N. Summit St. Subs, crafted with fresh ingredients, including meat and vegetarian options, are also available for catering. davescosmicsubs.com
Jed’s Balls and Wings on Wheels brings Toledo and surrounding areas Jed’s classic chicken in a food truck, which is available for event booking. jedsmaumee.com
Graffiti Garden is reopening after Art Rooms Toledo (A.R.T.) partnered with TRS Music Center to support local graffiti artists in reclaiming their space. 3316 Upton Ave.
Grape Leaf Express has opened a new location in Oregon at 3555 Navarre Ave. This is Grape Leaf’s third location, in addition to stores in Toledo and Perrysburg. grapeleafexpress.com
Habitat for Humanity of Wood County will soon open a retail business in Bowling Green to help build homes and communities. The new Habitat ReStore will be located at 829 W. Newton Road. wchabitat.org
Magnolia’s, a new dance and nightclub in Downtown Toledo, offers bottle service and dancing at 710 Monroe St. Magnolia Toledo on Instagram and Facebook.
Marcel’s, a new area restaurant, is opening this fall. Marcel’s will serve American fare prepatrwd with classic French techniques, in addition to wine and local beer. 6600 Sylvania Ave. In Saxon Square. Marcel’s on Facebook.
The Spoo-tique brings goth fashion to Toledo, featuring clothes, accessories, cosmetics and more, 335 N. Superior St., open Wednesday through Sunday. thespoo-tique.com
Tailgaters Tavern, a new sports bar and grill, opens in Perrysburg in September, creating a space where good food, friends and fans come together to enjoy game day, in the location of the former Harbor Town Tavern, 7010 Lighthouse Way. tailgaterstavern.com
CLOSED
Blaze Pizza, 3330 W. Central Ave, has closed. blazepizza.com.
Bloom Medicinals Dispensary at 1238 Conant St. in Maumee has permanently closed. bloommarijuana.com.
Golden Hind Wine Bar, 915 Summit St., has closed, resulting from a tough decision by the owners.