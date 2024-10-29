Marketplace Changes 2024

January

Assembly American Brasserie will occupy the space that once housed Napa Kitchen & Bar at 101 N Summit St, inside the Hiltons of Toledo Downtown complex, Assembly will offer lunch and dinner on weekdays, with future plans for a special brunch menu on weekends. 312-638-2333. assemblyamericanbrasserie.com.

Leroy and Margaret’s is opening a second location on Monroe Street, west of Talmadge Rd., sharing a parking lot with the former Bed Bath & Beyond. Featuring the same Leroy and Margaret’s menu as the Heatherdowns location. 5201-06 Monroe St. 567-408-7250 Leroy & Margaret’s Monroe on Facebook.

Marigold Cafe Toledo opened in South Toledo, with breakfast and lunch options, including smoked salmon sandwich, avocado toast, chicken and waffles, double smash burger and more. 2155 South Byrne Road. 419-214-0333. Marigold Cafe on Facebook.

Maumee Valley Chocolate & Candy opened a new location in downtown Toledo at 130 N. Summit St. With traditional chocolates and candies,the Maumee location is still open, too. valleycandy.com. Maumee Valley Chocolate and Candy on Facebook.

Plate 21 has new owners: Adam, Britney, Shannon and Craig. The new coffee shop owners have ties to Plate 21, with Craig and Shannon living above the shop since 2009, Shannon working there as a barista for years, and Britney and Adam having been loyal regulars since the shop opened. The four best friends loved the coffee shop so much that they decided to buy it. 3664 Rugby Drive. 419-385-2121. plate21.business.site.

The former Backstage Eats and Drinks is now the Quarry Cantina under Jenny Dorfmeyer, one of the Backstage Eats and Drinks owners. 5680 Mayberry Square E. 419-517-1033.

Spring Meadows Chiropractic has moved to 7015 Spring Meadows W Suite 100 in Holland. 419-866-6325. springmeadowschiropractic.com.

Soul Essentials Wellness, a wellness studio, is now open offering holistic ways to manage stress including yoga, meditation, breathwork, assisted stretching and more. 3601 W Alexis Road, Suite 211. 419-407-6583. Seywellness.com.

Former chef, creator and co-owner of Benchmark Restaurant Group, Jeff Dinnebeil has announced the opening of a new restaurant, The Standard, in February 2024. Standby for further details. thestandard.restaurant.

Voodoo Brewing Co.which operates a 10 breweries across the country, is opening a location in Toledo at 7865 W Central Ave. voodoobrewery.com.

WhiteWater Car Wash is opening a new location at 5756 Central Ave. in Toledo. whitewatercw.com.

CLOSING

The Leaf & Seed, a Toledo vegan restaurant, has closed. However, the Leaf & Seed food truck is still operating and more updates can be found at theleafandseed.com.

Party 103.3, a local radio station, is ceasing operations after a little more than a year. Andrew Zepeda and Demetrius Nicodemus will now air their morning show on 107.7 The Wolf, a country radio station. Andrew Z In The Morning on Facebook.

ProMedica is closing its Holland urgent care location along with restructuring the Perrysburg urgent care center. promedica.org.