Make-A-Wish Hosts Basket for Wishes Fundraiser

Join Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana this weekend for a special fundraising event at The Pinnacle, 1772 Indiana Wood Circle, Maumee at 10 am.

The fourth-ever Baskets for Wishes event, put together by Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana includes a silent auction and basket raffle to raise money for Make-A-Wish children in Northwest Ohio.

Individual tickets to the fundraising event cost $50. Tables for 10 can be purchased for $500. Five different tiers of sponsorship for the event are also available to purchase which include various amounts of tickets ranging from 10 to 40. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tickets for the event include a delicious brunch buffet, full of fresh fruit, bacon, sausage, potatoes, pastries, eggs, waffles, juice, coffee and tea, as well as a bar service with specialty mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to participate in over 30 different basket raffles as well as a chance to participate in a silent auction. All proceeds for the event will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We have about 40 packages that vary in categories from beauty, dining, experiences, family, home, pampering and sports,” Event Marketing Senior Specialist from Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, Kendall Glasser said.

Some of these items include a Kate Spade Tote valued at $328, a Blackstone Pizza Oven valued at $400 and a Private Toledo Zoo Behind-The-Scenes Tour for Four valued at $650. A list of all the items that will be auctioned can be found here.

The morning will also feature an inspiring wish story from a local wish child, Glasser said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation was created in 1980 to grant wishes of children between the ages of two and a half and 18 years old with critical illnesses. Since 1980, the foundation has granted over 550,000 wishes worldwide.

For more information on the Basket for Wishes event or to purchase tickets, visit one.bidpal.net/baskets24/welcome.