Macqueen’s 2024 Apple Butter Festival

MacQueen’s Apple Barn and Cider Mill annual Apple Butter Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6, 10 am to 6 pm.

For 42 years, families from Ohio, Michigan and Indiana have come to Holland the first weekend in October for the Macqueen’s Apple Butter Festival.

According to Macqueen’s, the Apple Butter Festival is “THE perfect way” to celebrate the arrival of fall.

A weekend full of fall fun. Attendees enjoy pick your own apples and pumpkins, barrel train rides, live entertainment and music, delicious barbeque, donuts, funnel cakes and more, children’s performances, pony rides for kids, huge play area, inflatables, exciting kids rides and attractions, petting zoo and a corn maze.

The farm market, Martha’s gift shop, The Sweet Shop and the Bakery will also be open during the festival.

Enjoy live entertainment from several local entertainers and bands, including Chris Brown Band and The Whitehead/Mac Band on Saturday and Word of Mouth DJ with Benny Roschmann and Johnny Rodriguez on Sunday.

For more information on the Macqueen’s Apple Barn and Cinder Mill Apple Butter Festival 2024, visit macqueenorchards.com/macqueen-orchards-apple-butter-festival.