Lucas County Homeowners: Don’t Miss Out on Valuable Property Tax Savings!

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Apply for the Homestead Exemption Before December 31, 2026

Contact the Auditor’s Office at 419-213-4406

or visit LucasCountyOhioAuditor.gov/Homestead

Are you a Lucas County homeowner age 65 or older, or a homeowner with a permanent and total disability? You may be eligible to save hundreds of dollars annually on your property taxes through Ohio’s Homestead Exemption Program.

The Lucas County Auditor Katie Moline encourages eligible residents to take advantage of this valuable tax-saving benefit.

The Homestead Exemption reduces the taxable value of your primary residence, helping make homeownership more affordable for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

November and December are great times to review your eligibility and apply.

Even if you’ve owned your home for decades, you may qualify for savings you haven’t been receiving. Income maximums of $41,000 (2025 income) apply to many applicants, although disabled veterans and surviving spouses of first responders who died in the line of duty do not need to worry about these income requirements. Importantly, Social Security income does not count toward this income threshold.

Applying is quick and easy. Just call or email the Lucas County Auditor’s Office, and they’ll walk you through the documentation required and assist you with completing your application.

Don’t leave potential savings on the table! A little time spent applying today could mean meaningful property tax relief year after year.

Contact the Lucas County Auditor’s Office to learn more about the Homestead Exemption and how to apply at 419-213-4406 or email [email protected].

Your home is one of your most important investments. Make sure you’re receiving the tax benefits you deserve.