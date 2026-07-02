Look Good Feel Good 2026

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Looking good and feeling good go hand in hand. Whether it’s nourishing your body with healthy foods, maintaining a confident smile, staying active or taking a proactive approach

to your health, small daily habits can make a big difference. This advice confirms that true health and confidence begin from within and shine outward every day.

HLH Orthodontics

6407 Monroe Street, Sylvania / 4413 Keystone Drive, Maumee / 7928 Secor Road, Lambertville / perfectbraces.com

1. Keep Your Smile Healthy and Clean

A bright, healthy smile boosts confidence and helps you feel your best. Brush twice a day, floss daily, and keep up with your regular dental and orthodontic visits. Healthy teeth and gums are the foundation of a great smile.

2. Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps keep your mouth clean, supports overall health, and can even help reduce bad breath. Plus, hydration gives your skin a healthy glow and helps you feel more energized throughout the day.

3. Fuel Your Body with Healthy Foods

Choose foods rich in vitamins and nutrients, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and dairy products. A balanced diet supports strong teeth, healthy gums, and overall wellness, helping you look and feel your best from the inside out.

Remember: Confidence is your best accessory. When you take care of your smile and your health, it shows!

Dr. Sarah Stierman, Dermatologist: Ada Aesthetics & Dermatology Associates

12780 Roachton Rd # 1, Perrysburg / (419) 872-0777

1. Protect your skin every day.

As a dermatologist, this is always my number one tip—especially during the summer months. Daily sunscreen use is the single most effective thing you can do to prevent premature aging, sun spots, and skin cancer. I recommend applying a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every morning and reapplying when you’re outdoors. Healthy skin is beautiful skin.

2. Make time for rest, connection, and self-care.

Looking your best starts with feeling your best. Summer is a wonderful opportunity to slow down, spend time with family and friends, get outside, stay active, and prioritize sleep. Chronic stress and fatigue show up on our skin, so taking care of your mental and emotional well-being is every bit as important as any skincare product or treatment.

3. Think of aesthetic treatments as maintenance, not transformation.

I encourage patients to take a gradual, natural approach to aesthetic care. During the summer, treatments such as DiamondGlow facials, medical grade skincare, and small amounts of cosmetic injectables can help maintain a healthy, refreshed appearance with minimal downtime. Then, as we move into the Fall and sun exposure decreases, it’s often the ideal time to consider more corrective treatments such as chemical peels, laser resurfacing, or pigment treatments. daohio.com

Diana Spiess, Owner & Founder: Essence Mind & Body Studio

725 Ford St. B, Maumee / (419) 873-6463

1. It is always an inside job. How we look and feel is based on the work we do inside: gut health and nutrition which leads to changes in neurotransmitters and mindset/outlook and this brings life into focus with a news lens to see it through.

2. Make time for the things that bring joy. Joyful, happy people manage all of life very differently and even the tough stuff is seen as opportunities to learn and grow.

3. We’ve all heard “beauty is in the eye of the beholder”….and not only is that true, but allowing others to be who they are safely without judgment brings a beauty in this world that matches how all of creation exists. All is different and when we honor the differences, beauty is everyone and shines on everyone. essencembs.com

Hotworx, Anne White, Franchise owner

7640 W. Sylvania Ave. / (561) 544-4026 / 27072 Carronade Dr., Perrysburg / (419) 724-5772

1. Prioritize daily self-care.

Prioritize daily self-care. To perform at your best, you must care for your physical and emotional well-being. Incorporating daily movement and ending the day with reading are my essential habits for staying focused and releasing stress.

2. Fuel your body intentionally.

What you consume directly impacts how you feel. I focus on eating clean, whole foods, which has become a vital priority for my longevity and overall quality of life.

3. Nurture emotional health.

Emotional well-being heavily influences physical health. For me, regular infrared therapy sessions and learning to decline commitments that do not align with my goals are key to managing stress and ensuring I can fully enjoy my time. hotworx.net/studio/toledo-monroe

MDVIP: Dr. Sue Federman, Primary Care Physician

7640 W. Sylvania Ave. / (561) 544-4026

1. Pay attention to prevention.

By your 30s, risk markers can start appearing for cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers. Today is the day to pursue preventive strategies for good health and independence as you age.

2. Get diagnostic screenings annually.

Even if you eat well and exercise, advanced screenings, such as those in the MDVIP Wellness Program I offer, can help identify risk factors earlier and possibly prevented.

3. See a doctor who has time for you.

Work with a primary care physician who offers unhurried visits, after-hours availability and more time to support not only illness, but your emotional and brain health, nutrition and sleep when you’re well. mdvip.com

Health Foods By Claudia: Claudia David, Owner

3904 Secor Rd. / (419) 474-2400

1. Care about your well-being.

2. Stay present and be grateful for the blessings right in front of you.

3. Always keep the faith.

healthfoodsbyclaudia.com