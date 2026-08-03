Locally Grown 2026

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Every locally owned business has a story. This feature highlights the people, purpose and local roots that have fuel each business’s journey, while celebrating their impact throughout Northwest Ohio.

Carlos Mendez

Carlos & Lupitas Restaurants

4 locations to enjoy!

cocinadecarlos.com

When is your best season?

We don’t really have one specific best season, although September is usually slower because our restaurants are family-oriented and everyone is adjusting to the back-to-school routine.

Years ago, a loyal customer visited on a quiet Monday or Tuesday. He felt bad seeing the restaurant slow, but noticed that I was still very happy. When he asked me why, I answered without thinking too much: “My friend, it’s simple. From Friday through Sunday, we make the money to pay the bills and support our families. From Monday through Thursday, we may not make much money—but we have time to make friends.”

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How has your business changed in 10 years?

It has changed tremendously! In 2016, we had only Cocina de Carlos in Perrysburg and Waterville. Then, in 2017, everything got a little crazy with Carlos’ Poco Loco, my Mexican-Cuban concept, which is still operating today, although no longer under my ownership.

In 2019, we opened Carlos Que Pasa, originally as a carryout-style taqueria. After the pandemic, we transformed it into what we believe was one of the first—if not the first—Mexican restaurants in the United States dedicated entirely to vegan and gluten-free cuisine. Unfortunately, we discovered that the local market was not quite ready for the concept.

We then focused our energy on Lupita’s Cantina in 2022, followed by our third Cocina de Carlos location last year. So, has the business changed? Absolutely—and it has been quite a journey!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Relax in Mexico

What is the year your business opened?

2010

Are you the original owner?

Yes

Why did you start your business in Toledo or the surrounding area?

Life brought me to the Toledo area in 2007 to manage a restaurant. In 2010, I began my journey as an independent restaurant owner with OK Patron Fajita Bar. We later moved across the avenue and reopened with a new name: Cocina de Carlos. The support of the local community allowed us to grow, open additional locations, and eventually create Lupita’s Cantina. This area welcomed my family and me, and it became the perfect place to share our food, culture, and hospitality.

Has the digital world affected your business? How?

Very much—and fortunately, mostly in a positive way. From the beginning, I learned to use the main social media platforms to promote and communicate with our customers. By 2017, we already had our own online ordering system. When the pandemic arrived, that preparation helped us adapt quickly and continue serving our community. With so many challenges and constant changes, technology helped me avoid losing all my hair—although I came pretty close!

What is your biggest regret in business?

My biggest regret is the quality time I lost with my family because I was so deeply involved in the business. The restaurant industry can easily consume your life. Around 2018–2019, I had started finding a better balance, learning to delegate and trust my team, but the pandemic changed all those plans.

Now, hopefully not too late, I’m working to regain that balance. I still stay involved and check on the businesses every morning, but I’m learning that being a good owner doesn’t mean I have to do everything myself.

What is your biggest win?

My biggest win has been the opportunity to connect with so many people—employees, customers, and fellow members of the community—and to become part of their stories. Over the years, many of them have become more than employees or customers; they have become friends and even family.

The business has provided my family and me with a stable life, and I’m grateful for that. But money comes and goes. The relationships, experiences, and respect we have earned within the community are what I consider my greatest success.

What is a hidden gem in Toledo that you feel people should know about?

MARCELS

Charles Boyk

Charles E. Boyk Law Offices

1500 Timberwolf Dr.

419-720-4456 | 419-241-1395

charlesboyk-law.com

Why did you become a lawyer?

I wanted to be a lawyer from the time I was a little kid. I competed in debate throughout high school and college and attended Bowling Green State University on a debate scholarship. Representing individuals against the government or large corporations has always intrigued me.

I began my career as a criminal defense attorney, fighting for my clients’ freedom. Today, I represent injured people who come to us during one of the most difficult times in their lives. It is a privilege to help them seek justice and, hopefully, make the final chapter of their story a positive one.

What do you enjoy most about practicing personal injury law?

My job begins by listening to each client’s story. From there, I analyze their legal options, explain the process, and work alongside them as a team to achieve the best possible outcome. Building trust is the foundation of every successful attorney-client relationship.

I’ve been practicing law for more than 42 years and have handled thousands of personal injury cases. I still have the same passion for helping injured people that I had when I first started.

What makes a strong personal injury case?

Every case is different, but I generally look for three things:

A serious or permanent injury.

A person or company that is legally responsible for causing the injury.

Insurance coverage or financial resources available to compensate the client for their losses.

Just as importantly, I look for clients who are willing to work with us as partners throughout the process. The best results come when we work together as a team.

Our job is to tell our client’s story in a compelling, persuasive way so that insurance companies, judges, or juries fully understand how the injury has affected their life.

Ana Bello

The Host Concept

306 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee | 419-392-0189

thehostconcept.com

Has the digital world affected your business? How?

Absolutely. We love the digital world and how it has allowed us to connect with people. Social media has helped us showcase our work, reach new customers and build relationships with clients who may have never found us otherwise.

What is unique about your business that most people don’t know?

Every design we create comes straight from the heart. I genuinely love hosting, celebrating and bringing people together, so I approach every event as if it were my own. Every installation has a piece of my heart in it because I want my clients to feel as excited about their celebration as I would for my own family’s.

Why did you start your business in Toledo or the surrounding area?

We’ve lived in Perrysburg since 2019 and we absolutely love this community and the surrounding area. The people here have been incredibly supportive from the very beginning, and they’ve played a huge role in helping my business grow.

How has your business changed in 10 years?

In the past six years, we’ve come a long way. We started in my small apartment during COVID, creating balloon décor for small celebrations. Today, we have a storefront and create large-scale installations for corporate events, universities, and celebrations throughout Northwest Ohio. Looking back, it’s incredible to see how much we’ve grown.

What is your biggest regret in business?

Honestly, I don’t have any regrets. Our journey has been full of blessings and I truly believe everything has happened at the right time. Every challenge has helped us grow and become stronger. One of my biggest lessons has been learning to delegate. I’m very detail-oriented and trusting others with my vision wasn’t easy, but it’s been an important part of growing both as a business owner and as a leader.

What is the year your business opened?

We officially opened our storefront in 2025, but we’ve been in the balloon industry since 2020. What started as a small business from home has grown into a full-service event décor company.

Are you the original owner?

Yes, I am the original owner and founder of The Host Concept. I started this business from the ground up and have been involved in every step of its growth.

What is your biggest win?

Opening our storefront has been one of my biggest accomplishments. It gave us a place to serve our community and continue growing our brand. But beyond that, my biggest win has been meeting so many wonderful people and becoming part of this amazing community. One of the greatest blessings of owning my own business is being able to be present for my family. It has given me the flexibility to spend quality time with my children and be there for the moments that matter most. Those relationships and memories mean just as much to me as the success of the business.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In ten years, I see The Host Concept becoming one of the leading event décor companies in the Midwest, with a larger team, more corporate events and educational workshops. Just as importantly, I hope to continue balancing a successful business with being present for my family. My greatest dream is to grow both my business and my family together.

What is the most unexpected ah-ha moment?

The biggest “aha” moment was realizing that we don’t just sell balloons—we create professional event décor and art. We started this business during COVID and watching it grow from a small home-based business into a storefront serving large events has been an incredible journey. I also learned that not everyone will see what we do as art, and that’s okay. The clients who value creativity, quality and professional event décor are the ones who truly understand our work.

What is the craziest problem you had to solve?

Outdoor installations in Ohio weather can definitely test your creativity. We’ve had to design structures that can withstand wind, heat, and unexpected weather while still looking beautiful. Every challenge pushes us to become more innovative.

What is a hidden gem in Toledo that you feel people should know about?

The people. As an immigrant, finding such a welcoming and supportive community has meant everything to me. They gave me the opportunity to share my talents, build a business and truly feel at home.

If you had to start a new business today, what would it be?

It would definitely be something that allows me to use my creativity while teaching others. That’s one of the reasons we recently started offering workshops at The Host Concept. I love meeting new people, sharing my passion, and helping others discover their own creativity.

When is your best season?

Spring and summer are definitely our busiest seasons because of graduations, weddings, corporate events, festivals and outdoor celebrations.

Describe the ultimate customer.

My ideal customer is someone who values quality and trusts our creativity. My favorite words to hear are, “Do whatever you want—we trust you.” When clients trust our vision, we’re able to create our best and most memorable designs.

What routines do you follow each day?

Every day starts with my favorite job—being a mom. I love spending time with my two boys before coming to the store, which truly is my happy place. Once I’m here, I get to let my imagination run free by designing new installations, planning upcoming events and bringing our clients’ ideas to life. Every day is a balance of creativity, meetings, production and running the business. At the end of the day, I always make time to be with my family. None of this would be possible without the incredible support of my husband and my mom, who help me balance motherhood, marriage and entrepreneurship.

Valerie Scott

Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant

7742 W. Bancroft St. | 419-841-7523

venturasmexicanrestaurant.com

What is the year your business opened?

1984- Celebrating 42 years!

Are you the original owner?

No, my parents Alfred and Adela Mundt were the previous owners.

Why did you start your business in Toledo or the surrounding area?

Our business was a branch off of Loma Linda‘s when we first opened, and the Toledo/Swanton and surrounding communities already loved what our family had to offer. It only made sense to open a second restaurant within the community which had supported our family business throughout the years, but important to stay individualized as our own with different food and margarita recipes unique to Ventura’s.

What is the craziest problem you had to solve?

Probably during the Covid-19 shutdown when we had to completely reinvent ourselves to serving massive carryout and margarita orders curbside. It was overwhelming, but our team all pulled together and we were triumphant with our efforts.

When is your best season?

The hot Summer months such as July & August make our business very busy all throughout the week.

Alex Clawson

Painting Services Plus

5242 Angola Dr., #75 | (419) 297-7046

paintingservicesplus.com

What is the year your business opened?

2021

Are you the original owner?

Yes

Why did you start your business in Toledo or the surrounding area?

Toledo is my hometown, this is my community, my people

How has your business changed in 10 years?

I’ve owned the company going on 6 years and it has grown every year. I started with 3 employees including myself and I now have 15. We are now a multimillion dollar company.

Has the digital world affected your business? How?

Yes, the digital world has only helped my business. Having a continuous solid online presence has been key to my growth, along with doing quality work.

What is your biggest regret in business?

Not starting it sooner, much sooner.

What is your biggest win?

Owning and operating the business pretty much on my own and thriving. Making sure all of my employees work full time, year round.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Bigger, better

What is unique about your business that most people don’t know?

Being a professional painter is a skilled trade.

What is the craziest problem you had to solve?

The craziest problem is always the managing and scheduling of every day, every week. Juggling 6-8 projects every day of every week with 15 employees is a constant game of chess.

What is a hidden gem in Toledo that you feel people should know about?

Definitely not my fishing spot!

When is your best season?

Summer is our busiest time of year

Describe the ultimate customer?

The client that knows exactly what they want, that has patience and understanding that my business is constant business and we will get to your project ASAP. I take much pride in doing exactly what I say I am going to do. Starting and finishing projects on schedule. Integrity.

What routines do you follow each day?

I am up Monday through Friday at 5:30am. I start working by 6:30am. I follow a strict routine of time management by scheduling every move of my day, everyday. It’s important in order to not miss anything or fall behind. It’s important to me to stay ahead of the ball, constantly. I have a lot of people that depend on me on a daily basis, the last thing I want to do is let them down.

Mike & Tammy Barlett

Millbury Classic Cars & Trucks Museum

26929 Cummings Rd., Millbury

(419) 340-2355 | facebook.com/p/millbury-classics

Describe the ultimate customer?

All customers find joy here. The best is the person who tells us how much they

enjoyed the cars, displays, signs and pumps when they had not interest in cars.

If you had to start a new business today, what would it be?

LOL… no more business. We have been in hauling and demolition for 40 years and now this

What is the craziest problem you had to solve?

How to host car shows. We have never done anything like this and our first fathers day car show was over 250 cars

Julie Ketterman

Ye Old Durty Bird

2 S St. Clair St. | 419-243-2473

yeolddurtybird.com

What is your biggest win?

Having the opportunity to have a business that is able to create a positive experience and environment for both customers and staff through great food, drink and service!

What is unique about your business that most people don’t know?

The process of making our signature confit wings.

Why did you start your business in Toledo or the surrounding area?

I am a proud born and raised Toledoan!

Has the digital world affected your business? How?

Yes!…Online ordering through our website is awesome!

What is the year your business opened?

2012

What is the craziest problem you had to solve?

Staying open during Covid

What is a hidden gem in Toledo that you feel people should know about?

Metroparks Toledo

When is your best season?

Summer time patio season.

What routines do you follow each day?

Coffee in the morning.

Claudia Roscoe

Health Foods by Claudia

What is the year your business opened?

I began the business in 1990, with $500.00 in my pocket and a big vision! My first space was in an office building on the second floor that was really an 8×10’ utility closet for the building. Originally, I was going to be a mail order company, but customers started finding me by word of mouth and soon were lining up down the hallway to talk with me about their health issues. I never shipped any mail orders and after 6 months, I moved to my first storefront located at the corner of Sylvania Ave and Rohr, next to Macino’s shoe repair. The first location was 400sq ft.

What is unique about your business that most people don’t know?

What is unique about the business of health food stores is that even though most health food stores in the United States were small, they have been the great defenders of a vital personal freedom in this country; the right for an individual to take responsibility for their own health choices using natural products. Those ten thousand strong ma and pa stores are the reason supplements and herbs are still available at a retail level and not by prescription through drug companies. Health food stores will always be the business that focuses on good health and healing rather than sickness and disease and witnessing thousands heal safely and naturally has been a humbling experience to say the least. I’m so grateful.

What is the most unexpected ah-ha moment?

One of the most unexpected ah-ha moments in my career was over 25 years agon when a doctor sent a man to me diagnosed with prostate cancer. He was told he had a tumor in his prostate but because he refused standard western treatments of biopsy, chemo and radiation, they dismissed him as a patient. When he came to me and after learning his health history from infancy, I suggested a parasite cleanse and lo and behold, he eventually dumped a nest of worms!



What they called a “tumor” wasn’t actually a tumor but parasites. He was so excited and proud to show me what came out, he brought it to me in a glass jar so I could see it. If only I had taken a picture, but that was before cellphones made taking pictures so easy. Moral of the story, just because someone labels something, doesn’t mean they really understand what it is.

What would you do if you had to start a new business today?

If I had to start a business today, I would start a health food store (:

Describe the ultimate customer?

The ultimate customer is someone ready to participate in their own healing journey, with an open heart, a mindful approach and dedication to the journey. It is someone willing to make decisions for their health based on love and not fear because healing begins with the trust that our body has the wisdom to heal when given a chance and the synergistic “tools” that only nature can provide. Peace.

Clint D. Keifer Au.D., CCC-A

Great Lakes Audiology

3780 King Rd. 2 C

419-327-2273

glaudilogy.com

Why did you start your business in Toledo or the surrounding area?

We moved to Toledo after I graduated from the Ohio State University to be closer to family (roots in NWO and lower Michigan). After being employed for a handful of years, we decided West Toledo was a great place to anchor further and start the private practice.

Has the digital world affected your business? How?

Healthcare in general, but particularly with audiology, technology has become increasingly integrated into almost every aspect of patient care. In many ways, technology has offered more streamlined visits and expanded treatment options and improved outcomes; however, in this rapidly changing digital world, we are always appreciative of varying patient experience with devices and technology and are sure to customize our approach and provide extra support to make sure everyone is comfortable.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself still serving the ear and hearing health needs of people in our area while supporting our children as they graduate HS and move through their next phases of life!

What is the year your business opened?

2013

Are you the original owner?

Yes

Sidelines Restaurant Group Catering & Events

Several locations to serve you!

sidelinessportseatery.com

What is the year your business opened?

Our first location opened in 2000

Are you the original owner?

Yes, all 3 of us.

Why did you start your business in Toledo or the surrounding area?

I grew up in West Toledo

How has your business changed in 10 years?

We have kept our tradition alive by opening more sports eateries but we have also branched off with our Italian Grille, Smokehouse 734/419 and Seared.

Has the digital world affected your business? How?

It has affected us in many ways but I would say the way people order is very prominent. Online ordering has become an expectation over a convenience and there are so many delivery apps available now.

What is your biggest regret in business?

I don’t have a biggest regret because I have tried to learn from any of the mistakes we have made.

What is your biggest win?

Our biggest win to me has to be the first Rib off we won, it set the tone for our first location and helped us grow.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

That’s hard to tell but there isn’t a doubt in my mind that I will still be passionate about our restaurants and the quality food we serve.

What is unique about your business that most people don’t know?

We carry a lot of fresh ingredients and take a lot of pride in our food.

What is the craziest problem you had to solve?

This is hard to answer because I find myself having these moments on a weekly basis.

What is a hidden gem in Toledo that you feel people should know about?

I would love to say Seared. We are proud of the quality and flavor this location continues to produce.

When is your best season?

Fall into winter.

Describe the ultimate customer?

The ultimate customer could be described in so many ways. I would have to go with one that becomes family, we love when they can’t wait to come back and we can’t wait to see them walk in the door.

What routines do you follow each day?

Routines in a restaurant can change day to day so I am always open to an opportunity, meeting, and sometimes error that comes with the day!

Pat Appold, Owner

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

27 Broadway St. | 419-243-1302

mbaybrew.com

What is a hidden gem in Toledo that you feel people should know about?

The Oliver House – the history, the ghost stories, Maumee Bay Brewing Company, the craft beer, the exceptional food, and the dog friendly patio.

How has your business changed in 10 years?

Over the past 30 years, several changes have occurred. They added the Buckeye name back to the city (with Buckeye Beer); Opened Mutz, a sports bar which now has become the home of jazz music on Wednesday evenings. Rockwell’s steakhouse and fine dining was remodeled last year. We also opened Shawnee Station in Powell, Ohio offering Maumee Bay beer and bringing the Toledo brand to another part of the state.

What is your biggest win?

Our staff should be complimented for any “wins.” Good beer has been a hallmark of Maumee Bay Brewing. Our kitchen, the servers, the maintenance crew, the workers who brew, bottle, and can the product have all contributed to our presence in the community over the years. The reputation we enjoy, and are so thankful for, is the biggest win.

What is the year your business opened?

Pat and Jim Appold bought the Oliver House in 1990 and opened Maumee Bay Brewing Company in 1995.

Are you the original owner?

Yes, Pat and Jim (deceased in 2020) Appold are the original owners of Maumee Bay Brewing Company.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Still running the Oliver house and brewing the best craft beer at Maumee Bay Brewing Company. We love Toledo and the Toledo market and business community.

What is unique about your business that most people don’t know?

It is unique mainly because of the location. Maumee Bay Brewing Company is housed in a historic building downtown Toledo. People are curious about the extensive

breweriana collection, the singular Toledo Brewing Hall of Fame, and the ghost stories, all one-of-a-kind.

What is the craziest problem you had to solve?

Replacing brewing equipment which we thought had been ordered but was not. To solve the problem, we had to go to Budapest to buy a copper-clad replacement set.

Growing a crop of hops, turning a vintage vehicle into a traveling beer – serving machine with taps also rank high on the list of challenges.

Fred Detwiler Trade First

419-843-2555 | tradefirst.com | Facebook: OfficalTradeFirst

TradeFirst has been helping Toledo-area businesses grow since 1976, and I’ve had the privilege of leading the organization since acquiring Toledo Trade Exchange in 1981. Having founded Michigan Trade Exchange just a few years earlier, bringing the two neighboring markets together was a natural fit. Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan have always shared strong business ties, and we’ve watched both communities prosper by supporting one another. Over nearly five decades, we’ve remained committed to one simple idea: when local businesses succeed, our communities become stronger. We’re proud that respected companies such as Sidelines Restaurants, Metzgers Printing, Leo Marks Jewelers, Barry Bagels, Better Health Markets, and hundreds of other locally owned businesses have chosen to grow alongside us.

Many people don’t realize that an empty restaurant table, an unbooked hotel room, or an open appointment on today’s schedule represents revenue that can never be recovered. That’s where TradeFirst creates opportunity. We help businesses transform unused capacity into new sales, conserve precious cash, and connect with a network of local companies that actively support one another. Large corporations often have access to inexpensive capital and financial advantages that independent businesses simply don’t. TradeFirst helps level that playing field by giving local businesses another source of buying power, new customers, and added liquidity. Our technology has continually evolved over the years, but our greatest strength has always been our people and the lasting relationships we’ve built. We’re especially proud that many of our members—and team members like Toledo Broker Nena Kern, who has faithfully served the Toledo market for 35 years—have remained with us for generations. When business owners experience the value of the network, they rarely leave. They become part of a business community that understands the power of investing in one another and keeping dollars working locally.

For nearly 50 years, our mission has remained unchanged: helping local businesses sell more, preserve cash, and build stronger communities by doing business with one another. If you are a local business owner interested in partnering with our network, please call 419-843-2555 or visit tradefirst.com

Jeff Hoffman

Jeff’s Hauling & Cleaning

310 Mulberry St. | 419-508-3782 | Facebook: Jeff’s Hauling & Cleanup

Why did you start your business in Toledo or the surrounding area?

I saw a need for helping people dispose of their unwanted items and junk

What is unique about your business that most people don’t know?

When a customer calls, they speak to me directly, not an office manager. I personally show up on every jobsite and perform the work to ensure the job is completed to the customers satisfaction.

Has the digital world affected your business? How?

It has allowed us to connect with our current and future customers and interact with them through social media and other digital platforms

What is the year your business opened?

June 1, 1999

Are you the original owner?

Yes

What is your biggest win?

The repeat customers,. The customers who have become extremely good friends.

When is your best season?

All of them

Describe the ultimate customer?

All of them

What routines do you follow each day?

I am an early riser

Rachel Wilcox

We’ll Frame It

328 Dussel Dr., Maumee

419-897-0591

Facebook.com/wellframeit

What is the year your business opened?

I have owned We’ll Frame It since July 1995.

How has your business changed in 10 years?

There are always changes happening in the world of custom framing. We are constantly receiving new trending styles of frame moulding and matboard to give a bigger and better selection. Customers have also changed their framing habits by framing more personal and meaningful items.

What is your biggest win?

My biggest win in business is that I have been in business for 31 years and each day I enjoy it just as much as the first day because I never know what the next project will be next.

What is unique about your business that most people don’t know?

We’ll Frame It is owner operated. When you come in you will be working with the owner.

What routines do you follow each day?

First thing in the morning, I review the orders that are due and start working on them. Throughout the day I work with customers, cut and join frames, cut glass, assemble frames, order inventory, plus all the paper work that is involved with running a business.

Myles Szymanski & Courtney Bache

Estate Jewelers Toledo

5442 Monroe St. | 419-885-9100

estatejewelerstoledo.com

What is unique about your business that most people don’t know?

One of the most unique things about Estate Jewelers is the incredible range of talent within our team. Our employees each bring something special to the business, from buying and evaluating jewelry to restoration and repairs, custom design, online sales, appraisals, photography, and customer care. It takes so many different skills to do what we do every day, and we are lucky to have a team that cares deeply about both the jewelry and the people behind it.

Why did you start your business in Toledo or the surrounding area?

Estate Jewelers was started because we saw so much beautiful jewelry being sold for cash and immediately scrapped. Antique heirlooms were being melted down and lost forever. We wanted to give people in Toledo a trusted place to sell unwanted jewelry while preserving the history behind special pieces whenever possible.

Are you the original owner?

Estate Jewelers was founded by Edward Szymanski in 2007. After Ed’s passing in 2021, the business was taken over by his son, Myles Szymanski and longtime employee Courtney Bache.

How has your business changed in the last 10 years?

We were located in a strip mall with very little jewelry in the cases, buying and selling mostly through antique shows and eBay. Today, Estate Jewelers is a full-service store offering new and pre-owned jewelry, buying services, repairs, custom design, antique restoration, and we sell online worldwide. We have grown from five employees to sixteen.

What is your biggest win?

Ed had a larger-than-life personality, he was kind, generous, always smiling and making you laugh. His passing in 2021 was a tremendous loss, and his legacy left big shoes to fill. Taking over the business came with challenges, but we have continued to grow every year while preserving the heart of Estate Jewelers. We are proud to have created a place where our employees feel like family and our customers make us feel like part of the community.

Ryan Ambrosia

Ambrosia’s Automotive

3505 W Alexis Rd. | (419) 214-0244

ambrosiasautomotive.com

Why did you start your business in Toledo area?

Having been in the automotive repair field my whole life there was a clear need for honest non-commission repair work. My wife, Jo-Marie, and I were tired of hearing stories of people being taken advantage of, so we started with that idea. We will NEVER go to commission because it rewards people for selling unnecessary items to customers.

What is your biggest win?

When our long-time customer’s kids come in when they start driving, it’s so great knowing that not only the customer trusts us but they trust us with their children.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully still in business but with my kids helping to continue growing the shop

What is unique about your business that most people don’t know?

The non-commission setup – 90% of shops operate that way and we will never do that. Our crew loves what they do, and we take pride knowing that if something is recommended there is no benefit from anybody selling unnecessary work. This is also why we invented our ASAP membership, customers can subscribe and have all oil changes, tire rotations, diagnostics, etc. covered at no additional cost to help mitigate costs and prolong the life of the vehicle

What is the craziest problem you had to solve?

We have seen many crazy problems but the craziest ones typically involve rodent damage. When they chew into the computer data lines we have seen it cause wiper blades to randomly operate and running boards to go in and out—pretty crazy stuff.

Ryan & Eric Sommer

State Soft Water

Servicing all of SE MI and NW OH for over 45 years!

810-227-4561 | statesoftwater.com

Has the digital world affected your business? How?

Absolutely. The digital world has changed the way we do social media, and we’ve embraced those changes while staying true to what makes us different!

Technology has made it easier for our customers to connect with us, whether it’s through our website, social media, online reviews or quick communication by text or email. It allows us to respond faster, educate homeowners about their water, and provide better service than ever before. At the same time, we’ve never lost sight of the personal relationships that has always been the foundation of our business. We’re still a family-owned company that believes in honest advice, quality workmanship, and taking care of our customers long after the installation is complete.

What is the most unexpected ah-ha moment?

One of the biggest “ah-ha moments in our business was realizing that we’re not just in the water treatment business – we’re in the people business. When we first started, it was easy to focus on the equipment, the technology , and solving water problems. But over the years, we realized that what customs remember most isn’t just how good their water is – It’s how they were treated. People want someone they can trust to come into their home, listen to their concerns, explain their options honestly, and stand behind the work. That’s what builds lasting relationship. Another thing that really stood out is how much people simply adapt to poor water. They live with hard water, staining, bad taste, or odors for years because they think it’s normal. Then, after installing a State Soft Water system, they often say, “I wish we had done this years ago”. That’s an incredibly rewarding moment for us because it reminds us that we’re not just improving water – we’re improving our customers’ everyday lives.

When is your best season?

The truth is, it’s all year round. Water is something you use every single day, regardless of the season. Whether you’re drinking it, cooking with it, showering, doing laundry, washing dishes, or simply making coffee, clean high-quality water is an essential part of everyday life. Each season brings different needs. In the winter, people want to protect their plumbing and appliances. In the spring and summer, many homeowners notice changes in their water or move into new homes. Throughout the year, families are looking for better tasting water, healthier water for their homes, and ways to extend the life of their fixtures and appliances. That’s why our business doesn’t have an “off-season.” Water is one of the most important resources in your home, and making sure it’s clean, safe, and enjoyable is something that matters every day of the year. We’re proud to be there for our customers whenever they need us.

Describe the ultimate customer?

Our ultimate customer is anyone who values their home, their family’s health, and great customer service. It’s someone who wants clean, high-1uality water and appreciates working with a local, family-owned company they can trust. The best customers aren’t just looking for the cheapest option – They’re looking for the right solution. They want honest advice, reliable equipment, and a company that will stand behind its products long after the installation is complete. We build relationships, not just sales. Many of our customers have been with us for years, and they refer to their friends, family, and neighbors because they know we’ll treat them with the same honesty and respect. That’s the kind of relationship we strive for with ever customer who walks through our door or gives us a call.

What routines do you follow each day?

As business owners in the water treatment industry, no two days are exactly the same, but our routine always starts with taking care of our customers and our team. We begin by checking in with our staff, reviewing the day’s service and installation schedule, and making sure everyone has what they need to be successful. From there, we’re talking with customers, answering questions, visiting job sites, and helping homeowners find the best solutions for their water. We of course also spend time working on the business- reviewing operations, keeping up with new technology, and looking for ways to improve our service. One thing that never changes is our commitment to customer care. We believe in treating every customer the way we’d want our own family to be treated – with honesty, respect, and dependable service. At the end of the day, it’s rewarding to know we’ve helped families enjoy better water in their homes. That’s what motivates us to come in every day and continue building a business that our customers can trust for years to come.

Dr. Sarah Hansen, DMD, MDS

HLH Orthodontists

3 locations to serve you!

perfectbraces.com

Why did you start your business in Toledo or the surrounding area?

I grew up in Toledo and my family is here. I enjoyed exploring new cities for my education, but knew that I wanted to be closer to my family when I was done and ready to start practicing. Luckily, Drs. Haerian and Ludwig were looking for an associate at the time, and I was able to move home right away.

What is your biggest win?

My biggest win is going into Orthodontics. I had always wanted to become an orthodontist, but the education process is lengthy, and the competition level to get into a program is high. After some deliberation, I decided to apply, and am so glad I did! I had a wonderful residency experience at the University of Pittsburgh, where I made some lifelong friends, and now I have my dream job!

Describe the ultimate customer?

The ultimate patient is somebody who cares about the success of their treatment just as much as we do! Excellent oral hygiene, keeping up with appointments, and commitment to wearing orthodontic appliances as instructed ensures that we achieve a beautiful result on time!

What is the year your business opened?

HLH Orthodontics was originally opened by Dr. Eugene Simon as Sylvania Orthodontics in 1981. Eventually, that office moved down the street to where it is now on Monroe St., and it was joined by the Lambertville office in 2003, and the Maumee office in 2010.

Are you the original owner?

The original owner was Dr. Eugene Simon in 1981, then Dr. Andre Haerian joined in 1994. Dr. Jennifer Ludwig joined in 2003. After graduating orthodontic residency, I joined the practice in 2018, and became an owner in 2024.

Has the digital world affected your business? How?

Absolutely! 3D scanners and printers have changed the way many things are done. Instead of having to take impressions of your teeth, we can do most of what we need to do with a 3D scan. The scan allows us to treat, plan aligner cases, create 3D printed models, and fabricate appliances on those models. When our patients finish treatment with us, they receive a 3D model of their teeth, which makes creating replacement retainers easier, faster, and less expensive than in the past.

When is your best season?

Our best and busiest season is the summer! When kids are home from school, and fewer activities are happening, patients tend to get caught up on doctor appointments. It’s often easier for younger patients to adapt to new braces or aligners during the summer, so they’re comfortable by the time they head back to school.

James DeVaul & daughter Brianna

Devaul’s Fine Framing

4137 Talmadge Rd. | 419-720-8040

devaulsframing.com

Describe the ultimate customer.

The ultimate customer for us is someone who values quality, appreciates thoughtful design and wants something done right the first time. We serve people who understand that what they’re bringing in isn’t just an object — it’s a memory and it deserves to be treated that way.

Why did you start your business in Toledo or the surrounding area?

I chose Toledo because it’s home—and more importantly, it’s a community that values relationships. This is a place where people still appreciate quality, trust and taking the time to do something right. That aligns perfectly with what we do.

What is the year your business opened? And are you the original owner?

DeVaul’s Fine Framing & Gifts is a locally owned business rooted in craftsmanship, creativity and meaningful connection. We opened our doors in Toledo in 2009, and yes, I am the original owner. My daughter, Brianna (DeVaul) Freeman, joined the business in 2024 with the addition of the gift boutique.

How has your business changed in 10 years?

Over the past several years, the business has evolved from a traditional framing shop into a destination for both custom framing and thoughtfully curated gifts. While framing remains our foundation, we’ve expanded into unique home décor and gift items that help people celebrate life’s moments—whether it’s a milestone, a memory, or simply finding something special.

Has the digital world affected your business? How?

The digital world has certainly changed our industry. People take more photos than ever, but fewer are printed. That shift has reinforced the importance of what we offer. When someone chooses to print and frame something today, it carries more meaning. Our role is to help elevate those moments into something lasting.

What is your biggest win?

One of our biggest wins has been seeing consistent growth while staying true to our values — especially over the past year, where our marketing efforts and expanded product lines have brought new energy into the business. It’s rewarding to see both new and returning clients trust us with pieces that matter to them.

What is unique about your business that most people don’t know?

What many people may not realize is that custom framing is as much about design as it is about craftsmanship. Every piece we work on is a collaboration. We take time to understand the story behind it and then design in a way that enhances and preserves that story.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Looking ahead, I see DeVaul’s continuing to grow as a leader in our space — refining the client experience, expanding our reach and building a team that consistently delivers high-quality work and meaningful interactions. The goal is not just growth, but excellence at every level.

When is your best season?

Our best season tends to be the holidays, when people are actively looking for meaningful gifts. That said, framing is something people need year-round, often tied to life events — weddings, graduations, travel and family milestones.