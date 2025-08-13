Locally Grown 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Those who have taken the risk to share their craft with others know the hard work it takes to survive and succeed. These local businesses share their story, how it started, and the direction they’re heading.

Needle Masters Tattoo Studio

[ A Toledo Staple Since 1999 ]

527 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 | (419) 531-4652 | needlemasters.com

5801 Telegraph Rd, Toledo, OH 43612 | (419) 476-9015

Founded in 1999, Needle Masters has been a mainstay in Toledo’s tattoo and piercing scene.

Originally establishing itself at Reynolds Road and later adding the 5801 Telegraph Rd location, Needle Masters split into two Toledo offices, often referred to as the “North” and “South” studios. The shop became known for offering walk‐ins, a wide range of styles—from traditional to realism and graffiti art—and a hygienic environment using single‐use materials and Red Cross–certified artists.

boasting over 14 years without a health inspection violation. Today, Needle Masters remains a community fixture open late with private booths, custom art‐on‐site, affordable monthly specials, and a reputation built on artistry, hygiene, and accessibility for both newcomers and seasoned body‐art enthusiasts.

Frankel Dentistry

5012 Talmadge Rd # 100, Toledo

(419) 474-9611 | jonfrankeldentistry.com

3 locations to serve you: Toledo, Maumee and Oregon

handball, tennis, and stickball on the streets of New York. After serving in World War II, his father earned his dental degree from The Ohio State University and moved to Toledo to begin practicing dentistry. Following in his footsteps, Dr. Frankel graduated in 1992 with his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree, also from The Ohio State University, and joined his father in private practice. There, his father continued to inspire him, sharing a passion for advancing dental technology and patient-centered care.

Today, Frankel Dentistry stands as one of the premier dental practices in the Toledo area, providing the most advanced technology and treatments in general, cosmetic, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry. Notably, Frankel Dentistry is the first 100% employee-owned dental practice in the United States, a distinction that reflects its commitment to empowering its team and prioritizing exceptional patient care. With three convenient locations in Toledo, Maumee, and Oregon, Frankel Dentistry makes outstanding dental care accessible throughout the community.

The Original Tony Packo’s

tonypackos.com

The Bun‐Signing Tradition (1972). The phenomenon started when actor Burt Reynolds signed a real hot dog bun during a Toledo visit in 1972—a tradition that continues today with foam replicas lining the walls, bearing signatures from presidents, athletes, and entertainers

Pop‐Culture Fame: MAS*H. Toledo native Jamie Farr, who played Klinger on MASH*, mentioned Packo’s in six episodes (starting in 1976), elevating Tony Packo’s to national recognition Tony Packo’s remains a Toledo treasure—founded on hearty Hungarian‐American flavors, community gathering, and a touch of show‐biz legacy.

Toledo Metro Federal Credit Union

1212 Adams St, Toledo | 419-242-4926 | toledometro.com

Toledo Metro FCU began as a government-workers’ credit union in 1954, steadily expanded into community membership, and today offers competitive savings, loans, mobile tools, and financial education. With a 70-year history, it’s a reliable, local institution offering modern services and a pathway to financial wellness and ownership for Northwest Ohio residents and families.

Membership Eligibility

You’re eligible to join TMFCU if you meet any of these:

Live, work, worship, or attend school within Northwest Ohio’s Lucas County

Are an immediate family or household member of a current member

Employment at a sponsoring employer group (initial focus was Lucas County/City staff, but has since expanded)

To join, you open a Primary Share Savings account and make that initial deposit of $5 or more.

Jeff’s Hauling

(419) 508-3782 | jeffshaulingandcleanup.carrd.com

Jeff’s Hauling & Cleanup is a family‐owned junk removal service that began in 1999, when Jeff Hoffman made his first haul—a couch for his grandmother’s elderly neighbor. That simple favor marked the start of what became a trusted, local business.

Over more than 20 years, Jeff’s has expanded its offerings to include everything from single-item pickups to full house cleanouts, construction debris removal, appliance disposal, carpet removal, and even light demolition.

The company is licensed and insured, proudly serving Northwest Ohio communities with a commitment to reliability and personalized service. They earned BBB accreditation in May 2022, achieving an A+ rating.

Toni With An Eye

(419) 261-8664 | facebook.com/Toniwithaneyephotography | Instagram: toniwithaneyephotography

Looking back, photography was always a quiet passion— even before I knew it. As a kid, I’d carry a film camera to school, snapping photos of my friends at recess. I remember begging my mom to take me to drop off film, then waiting what felt like forever to get the prints back.

Fast forward 25 years: I tagged along to a friend’s professional photo shoot and helped with posing. The photographer asked, “Are you a photographer?” I laughed and said no—but mentioned I used to be obsessed with taking pictures in elementary school. She smiled and said, “Go buy a camera.” So I did. That same photographer brought me on as a second shooter for weddings, and from there, I learned by doing. Now I’m celebrating 10 years of running my own business, Toni with an Eye Photography. The name? It came to me one day while driving—“Toni with an Eye,” like E.Y.E. It felt witty, personal, and perfectly me.

Over the years, I’ve focused on weddings, high school seniors, and family sessions. One of my favorite touches? A vintage blue truck I use during holiday minis. Photography is more than just taking pictures—it’s preserving emotion, memory, and meaning. A single image can bring back a scent, a sound, a feeling. It’s not just what I see, it’s what I feel—and what I hope my clients feel, too. Photos may not seem important… until they’re all you have left. That’s why I do what I do.

We’ll Frame It

328 Dussel Dr., Maumee | (419) 897-0591 | wellframeit.com

We’ll Frame It in Maumee, Ohio, has been a beloved local, owner-operated custom picture framing shop since 1995. From day one, everything—from design to assembly—has been crafted in-house, with no outsourcing, ensuring personalized service and meticulous attention to detail .

Their experienced framing designers guide clients through every step, offering a wide selection of over 1,500 frame styles in both wood and metal.

Whether it’s textile art, sports memorabilia, military keepsakes, original oils or watercolors, they handle it all professionally—big or small We’ll Frame It prides itself on accommodating today’s busy lifestyles, often completing rush orders quickly thanks to their well-stocked materials.

HLH Ortho

4413 Keystone Dr, Maumee | (419) 887-1247

6407 Monroe St, Sylvania | (419) 882-1017

perfectbraces.com

[ From Sylvania Roots to Modern Orthodontic Excellence ]

HLH Orthodontics has been a fixture in Sylvania since its founding in 1981, when the practice originally opened on Monroe Street in Sylvania. Over the decades, it has grown into a respected, multi‐specialist orthodontic practice serving the Sylvania community—and beyond.

The practice’s modern legacy truly began with Dr. Eugene S. Simon, DDS,MS, who started as a pediatric dentist and he brought more than three decades of dental and orthodontic expertise when he launched the orthodontic side of the business.

As the practice expanded, it rebranded into what is now known as HLH Orthodontics. Today, HLH Orthodontics is led by a team of board-certified specialists: Dr. André Haerian, Dr. Jennifer R. Ludwig, and Dr. Sarah Hansen, offering services at offices in Sylvania, Maumee and Lambertville, MI. The clinic prides itself on a patient-centered atmosphere where technology and comfort go hand in hand.

HLH has also embraced digital and patient-convenience tools. HLH provides traditional braces, clear braces, Invisalign® and Invisalign Teen®, virtual consultations, extended office hours and a rewards‐based “Hub” program.

From its modest beginnings in 1981 to its current multi-site presence and modern services, HLH Orthodontics continues to shape healthy, confident smiles across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

Belle Amour Bridal

133 N Michigan St, Toledo, OH 43604 | (419) 244-1812 | belleamourbridal.com

[ Rooted in Beauty, Guided by Love ]

I’ve always believed in the magic of bridal. I went to school for fashion merchandising and design, with dreams of one day owning a bridal boutique but like many dreams, I quietly tucked it away as life moved forward.

Years later, I found myself presented with an unexpected and incredible opportunity to open my own store. What once felt like a distant hope became Belle Amour Bridal, now a thriving, joy-filled space where beauty, love, and confidence come to life.

Located in the heart of Downtown Toledo, Belle Amour Bridal is more than just a store. With over 600 bridal gowns and 300 mothers’ dresses, we’ve created a curated, welcoming experience for brides and their loved ones. Every appointment is designed to be a celebration, filled with heartfelt service and genuine connection.

At Belle Amour, we’re guided by the belief that every woman deserves to feel seen, celebrated, and radiant. Our mission, Reveal Beauty, Discover Joy, Embrace Confidence, is lived out through the moments we share with each guest who walks through our doors.

Being a woman in business and leading a team of passionate, caring women has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I’m proud to serve this community, helping women step into one of the most beautiful seasons of their lives with confidence, joy, and love.

Lynx Concrete Coatings

1580 Holloway Rd, Holland | (567) 331-2050 | lynxconcretecoatings.com

LYNX Concrete Coatings was founded in July 2023 by industry veterans James Millsaps and Adam Reed. James and Adam bring over five decades of combined experience in the home improvement sector to LYNX Concrete Coatings. Born from a shared vision to raise the standard in concrete floor coatings, the company has quickly established itself as a trusted name in both residential and commercial spaces across all platforms.

LYNX is committed to delivering durable, high-performance concrete coatings that not only protect but also elevate the look and feel of any space. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, cutting-edge materials, and customer satisfaction, LYNX continues to set the benchmark for flooring excellence throughout Northwest Ohio.

Balance Pan-Asian Grille

Perrysburg | Sylvania | Downtown

balancegrille.com

Balance Pan-Asian Grille [ A Toledo-Born Culinary Brand with Global Flavor ]

Balance Pan-Asian Grille was founded in 2010 by University of Toledo friends CJ Jang and PK Karamchandani, who set out to create a restaurant that combined bold Asian flavors with clean, wholesome ingredients. Their first location opened in Maumee, offering build-your-own bowls, tacos, and snacks made from scratch—using whole foods and no shortcuts.

As the concept gained momentum, Balance doubled down on its core values of transparency and sustainability. In 2018, those values came to life with the launch of their flagship Downtown Toledo location, home to an onsite aquaponics farm. Visible from the dining area, the farm grows herbs and greens used in the kitchen—connecting guests directly to the source of their food.

To further scale its farm-to-table model, Balance recently partnered with Planted Detroit, expanding the brand’s growing capacity and supporting more sustainable sourcing as the concept continues to expand across Michigan and the Midwest. Now with multiple locations across Ohio and beyond, Balance continues to honor its Toledo roots while redefining fast-casual dining through innovation, sustainability, and globally inspired, feel-good food.

With strong momentum and an eye on the future, Balance is committed to growing its mission – and bringing real, feel-good food to even more communities.

Luck Landscaping

1907 N. Reynolds Rd. | (419) 870-1943 | lucklandscaping.com

Founded in 2007 by Josh Luck, Luck Landscaping has established itself as the premier destination for custom outdoor design and construction in Toledo and the surrounding region. What started as a small venture has evolved into a full-service design-build firm renowned for turning ordinary spaces into extraordinary outdoor environments.

From intricate paver patios and robust retaining walls to ambient lighting, curated plantings, and full-property transformations, the team at Luck Landscaping approaches every project with an artist’s eye and a craftsman’s precision. A hallmark of their portfolio is the creation of custom koi ponds and naturalistic water features—serene, ecosystem-based designs that blend seamlessly into their surroundings and bring backyard dreams to life.Their innovative spirit extends to the planning process, where advanced 3D design technology is used to help clients visualize their space before construction begins. This design-first philosophy ensures a collaborative experience and a finished product that’s perfectly tailored—right down to the textures, tones, and transitions.

Now, with the addition of The Pond Shop, Luck Landscaping proudly supports pond enthusiasts, DIYers, and contractors with the largest supply of aquatic plants, koi fish, and pond supplies in Northwest Ohio.More than just installers, Luck Landscaping is a team of creative visionaries and problem-solvers who bring artistry and engineering together to produce timeless outdoor spaces. Whether it’s a seasonal refresh or a complete landscape overhaul, their work reflects a deep commitment to beauty, balance, and long-term value. Backed by a strong reputation for excellence and a loyal base of satisfied clients, Josh and his team continue to redefine what’s possible in custom landscape design across Northwest Ohio.

Mancy’s Restaurant Group

mancys.com

[ Mancy’s: A Century of Flavor and Family in Toledo ]

Since 1921, the Mancy name has stood for quality, honest value, and hospitality. It all began when founder Gus Mancy, born on the Isle of Crete, brought his love for fresh ingredients and family recipes to Toledo in 1916. For Gus and his descendants, food became more than a business—it was a way of life.

Today, that legacy continues through his grandchildren, each adding their own flavor to the family’s culinary empire. Gus and Mike lead Mancy’s Steakhouse, George brings Italian flair to Mancy’s Italian Grill, John founded Bluewater Grille which is now led by 30 year Mancy veteran, Monica Drouillard and Chef Liz Anderson. Also, the family also serves up pit-smoked barbecue at Shorty’s which is now managed by fourth generation Mancy’s, Nicholas as G.M. and Micheal as Kitchen Manager.

Each Mancy restaurant offers a unique experience—but all mreflect the same commitment to excellence that started over 100 years ago. Come taste the tradition.

Sideline’s Sports Eatery and Pub

Multiple locations to serve you | sidelinesrestaurants.com

Sidelines Restaurant Group got its start in 2000, when three friends took over a small sports bar in Lambertville, Michigan. With a shared passion for food, community, and hard work, they opened the first Sidelines location.One of their earliest breakout moments came at the Toledo Rib-Off, where they surprised many by taking home top honors. That win brought in a wave of new customers and set the stage for steady growth across the region.

Today, Sidelines has expanded into multiple locations throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.They’ve also introduced unique dining concepts like Smokehouse 419, Smokehouse 734, Sidelines Italian Grill, and Seared Steakhouse, each offering a different spin while maintaining their core values.

Sidelines prides itself on using high-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients. The menu features familiar favorites—like wings, burgers, and ribs—made with care and consistency.In addition to food and sports, community involvement is a big part of the Sidelines story. Through fundraising partnerships with schools and nonprofits, they’ve given back to the neighborhoods that helped them grow.

More than two decades later, Sidelines remains a locally owned favorite, rooted in flavor, hospitality, and hometown pride.

Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant

7742 W Bancroft St | (419) 841-7523 | venturasmexicanrestaurant.com

becoming Ventura’s in 1984—now a cherished, family-owned gem preserving authentic family recipes across four generations. Its commitment to freshness, hospitality, and com- munity roots has helped it thrive for over 40 years. Named after Ventura Cavazos, the matriarch behind many family recipes, Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant was established by Alfred and Adela Mundt on Nov. 15, 1984. Their daughter, Valerie Mundt Scott, joined the business in 1987. Following her father’s passing in 2021, Valerie became co-owner alongside Todd Pierson. Today, Ventura’s continues as a true multi-generational, family-run restaurant with Valerie’s daughter, Kristen, and Todd’s children, Jacy and Jeremy, now part of the team.

Valerie’s daughter Kristen, who is easily recognized as she has been working alongside the family since 2007, and now is managing the night shifts and Todd’s children, Jacy and Jeremy, who are part of the team as bartender and service bartender.

Ye Old Durty Bird

2 S St. Clair St. | (419) 243 – 2473 | yeolddurtybird.com

[ Welcome to Ye Olde Durty Bird – A True Taste of Toledo ]

As the proud creators of Ye Olde Durty Bird—rated one of Downtown Toledo’s best gastropubs—we’re thrilled to welcome everyone who passes through our doors. With more than 30 years of combined experience in the hospitality industry, we’ve built a place where our passion for great food and drink comes to life.

Born and raised in Toledo, we’ve traveled far and wide, but our roots always bring us home. In March 2012, we had the opportunity to open a restaurant in this historic location, and it felt like the perfect fit. Inspired by our grandmother, who was always entertaining friends and family with amazing food and hospitality, we strive to create that same warmth and experience.

Housed in the Grand Hotel—built in 1867—our building has survived the Great Depression, prohibition, and Downtown’s many ups and downs. Today, we’re proud to serve up favorites like our famous burgers, smoked Gouda mac and cheese, lamb sliders, confit wings, and more, while celebrating the city we love.

Maumee Bay Brewing

27 Broadway St. | (419) 243-1302 | mbaybrew.com

Founded in 1995, Maumee Bay Brewing Company (MBBC) sits in The Oliver House, a historic brick hotel built in 1859 by Major William Oliver. It was the first hotel in the United States to have a fireplace in every room and running water in every bathroom. It is also known to have been a place where Abraham Lincoln stayed during his presidency.

By the early 1990s, the Oliver House had fallen into disrepair after decades as a rooming house, warehouse, and showroom. In the mid-’90s, the Appold family, Jim and Patricia Appold, purchased and restored the building. One of their most significant accomplishments was reclaiming the long-discontinued Buckeye Lager—a Toledo original that had been owned by MillerCoors for many years. Appold negotiated rights to recreate and modernize the recipe, bringing Buckeye Beer back to Toledo for Maumee Bay Brewing Company.

In late 2023, MBBC announced expansion into Central Ohio by opening its Shawnee Station Tap Room & Kitchen near Columbus, marking its first location outside Toledo. Today, Maumee Bay Brewing Company celebrates 30 years of brewing beer and is widely regarded as Toledo’s original craft brewery, blending tradition and innovation under one roof.

Great Lakes Audiology

3780 King Rd., #2c | (419) 327-2273 | glaudiology.com

Audiologist Dr. Clint Keifer had felt for many years that hearing healthcare was not what it should be. Far too many individuals with hearing disorders, such as hearing loss or tinnitus (ringing in the ears), have avoided seeking professional help due to a variety of reasons. Your doctor might have told you “nothing can help” or your friend was sold a hearing aid that never worked and sat in a drawer. The conventional “sales” approach used by large corporations, hearing aid chains, manufacturers, and dispensers over many years have certainly had a negative impact. No matter the reasons, Dr. Keifer passionately believes it is his responsibility (and that of other audiologists) to provide a much greater example and experience for you and your family.

Dr. Keifer created Great Lakes Audiology to be your most trusted and valuable community resource for hearing health, education, and quality audiologic care.