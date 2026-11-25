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As the busiest months of the year approach, you can begin to feel stressed. You may be up all night trying to come up with that perfect gift for someone. To make their Christmas memorable and to give yourself some much-needed relaxation, here are some local salons and spas that will leave you saying “ahh.”

Ahava Spa and Wellness Center

At Ahava, you can spend an entire day relaxing and being pampered, but for many customers, they get this treatment for free. Ahava owner Katie and her late husband, Ted Morgan-Lousky, founded Ahava and its nonprofit, Cherished Friends of Ahava, which works to provide those battling cancer a free spa day to focus on themselves, not their cancer. At their center in the heart of downtown Toledo, they provide a plethora of services, including reiki, massages, water treatments, skincare, waxing, nails and hair care. Ahava is open Tuesday-Thursday 10am-7pm, Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-4pm. Located at 34 S. St. Clair St., you can call 419-241-5877 to schedule an appointment or you can go on their website, ahavaspa.com, where you can also donate to the nonprofit.

Beauty Bar

This salon feels just like home, as it’s housed in a renovated Old Orchard home. With a full list of services including hair, nails, facials and massages, Beauty Bar supplies you with everything you need for rejuvenation. While you’re getting your nails done, or any of the services they provide, treat yourself to a seasonal cocktail off of its menu. Beauty Bar is also booking appointments for its new head spa experience, which includes a scalp massage and customized scalp and hair masks perfect for your hair type. Beauty Bar is open Monday-Friday 8am-8pm and Saturday 8am-4pm. Located at 2919 W Central Ave., you can call 419-537-5400 or go to beauty-bar.com to schedule an appointment.

BlueBird Studio

Step into the plant-covered walls of BlueBird Studio to get your next haircut, mani-pedi or a massage. When it comes to getting your hair done, the studio offers cuts, colors, styling and custom treatments. For your next manicure, you can choose between regular polish, gel or Luminary, with the option to add nail tips for some extra length and designs. BlueBird Studio offers a range of massages, including prenatal and TMJ, which targets your jaw. BlueBird Studio is open Monday noon-8pm, Tuesday and Thursday-Friday 9am-8pm and Wednesday and Saturday 9am-5pm. Located at 3156 Markway Rd., you can call 419-214-1155 or go to bluebirdhairstudio.com to schedule your appointment.

Reve Salon and Spa

Reve offers services for anything from a day of relaxation to your wedding. With nails, hair, facials, waxing, massages and makeup, Reve can make you feel like a new person the minute you step out of the salon. Reve offers medical-grade facials, including dermaplaning, glow treatments, peels and custom treatments for your skin’s needs. When it comes to getting your nails done, Reve offers normal polish, gel, acrylics and plexi. If you want a full manicure, get ready for a hand and arm massage. Reve is open Monday-Thursday 8am-9pm, Friday 8am-5pm, Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm. Located at 5633 Main St., Sylvania, you can call 419-885-1140 or go to revesalonandspa.com to set up an appointment.

Serenity Health and Wellness Center

For something more holistic, head to Serenity for a plethora of treatments including massages, facials, eyelashes, wraps, energy healing, colon hydrotherapy, foot detoxification and more. Along with the treatments, the center also offers yoga classes, fit with a water feature in the yoga room to provide a serene experience. For something catered more towards you, check out their packages, which include prenatal, pain relief and bridal. Serenity is open by appointment only. Located at 1685 Lance Pointe Dr., Maumee, to set up an appointment, you can call 419-891-2181, or you can go to its website, serenitywellness1.com, where you can also learn more about each treatment.