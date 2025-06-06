Local nonprofit for cancer patients sets sail in home harbor

Serenity Sailing, a local nonprofit, is entering its second season of providing free sailing excursions to those diagnosed with cancer.

“A lot of people picture cancer and treatment as being debilitating, and it certainly can be,” said Robin Cutcher, president and co-founder of Serenity Sailing. “But we can still get out there. We can still experience the wind and water and really get a huge benefit.”

Cutcher was originally inspired by Sail Beyond Cancer, a similar organization based out of Burlington, Vermont. When her husband passed from cancer in 2023, Cutcher said starting Serenity Sailing seemed like the next step.

“My husband and I sailed it all the time, so It seemed natural to me after he passed to take my boat that I really didn’t know what to do with, and see if I could make some connections in our sailing community and provide the service here,” she said.

Serenity Sailing had its first season last year and provided 11 excursions. Five of the six participating boats were from the North Cape Yacht Club, which is now the organization’s homebase. Everyone who helps to provide the sailing experience is volunteer. This includes the skipper, first mate, and Serenity Sailing ambassador.

Excursions are offered with the goal of helping those diagnosed with cancer find a moment of tranquility. Patients bring family and friends, and often people make the experience a celebration, Cutcher said.

“And sometimes it gets quiet when we’re on the excursions, and to me, that’s the magic moment when they’re really experiencing the beauty though the wind and the water,” she added.

Participants also use the time to share their stories with loved ones and the crew. One moment between three friends who had all been diagnosed with cancer was especially memorable, Cutcher said.

“They did talk about their story. They were pretty comfortable with that while we were out on the boat,” she said. “And they each took a turn at the wheel. It was a cool morning, so it felt almost like fall, but it was perfect sailing. That particular time, one of our first mates was also a really good photographer, and he just captured it so beautifully with the photos.”

This season, Cutcher hopes to more than double the number cancer patients served last year though collaboration with the Victory Center of Toledo and several western Lake Erie sailing clubs.

“Our dream is to let this just keep growing organically,” she said. “I think the most important thing is realizing the sailing community is very generous with these beautiful vessels that they have. They donate their time and their skills. They read the weather, and they take people out as a true gift.”

The season runs from June 1 to Sept. 30.

Those who know someone interested in sailing or are interested in sailing themselves can find more information on the Serenity Sailing website.