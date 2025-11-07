Local Food Assistance: Where to Offer or Receive Help

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Due to the ongoing government shutdown, nearly 42 million Americans woke up on November 1 unsure of whether they were going to be able to feed their families this month. Funding for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), which about 72,000 people in Lucas County alone rely on, ran out and the federal government has not yet stepped in to continue it.

As the reality of losing SNAP benefits sunk in, state and city governments scrambled to offer some relief. During the last week of October, Toledo City Council voted to allocate $50,000 for SeaGate Food Bank for emergency funding. As of Nov. 3, the Trump administration had agreed to release funds to partially cover benefits for November, but those funds will be delayed. This leaves many families uncertain of how they will receive help.

As she saw the need begin to rise in the first week of November, SeaGate Food Bank Executive Director Mindy Rapp said, “There is still a giant question mark” around how much the need will increase. But as we stand in limbo, “We live in a wonderful community that cares about each other and we will get through it,” she said.

Likewise, James Caldwell, President and CEO of Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, said, “We stand ready to help. We have made preparations to help our membership network in the communities in which they serve.”

These food banks supply food to smaller local organizations, such as Sylvania Area Family Services and Wood County’s Brown Bag Food Project, which then distribute food to families in need. Amy Holland, Director of the Brown Bag Food Project, said the week following the announcement that SNAP funding would stop, they had the most clients they have ever seen in a single night.

“People are panicking now because they are not sure what to expect,” she said. “We are going to be busy and any support people can offer is greatly appreciated.”

Toledo City Paper spoke with the leaders of each of these organizations to learn about their greatest needs and how people can either help or receive assistance.

Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

24 East Woodruff Avenue Toledo, OH 43604

419-242-5000

Greatest needs: High-protein items with shelf stability such as mac and cheese, peanut butter, tunafish, green beans, and canned soups.

How to donate: People can drop off items in-person while the food bank is open, 7:30am-5:00pm Monday through Friday. They can ring the door bell and say that they have brought a contribution. Or, they can make a monetary donation online at toledofoodbank.org.

How to volunteer: Caldwell said the food bank is “always looking for volunteers.” To sign up, visit toledofoodbank.org/volunteer or call 419-242-5000 ext. 214 and ask for Dawn.

How to get help: Visit toledofoodbank.org/findfood to look through an interactive map of partner food pantries. Or call 419-242-5000 ext. 208 and ask for Bernice Tony.

SeaGate Food Bank

526 High Street Toledo, Ohio 43609

419-244-6996

Greatest needs:

Canned vegetables, fruits, soups, and beans

Pasta, rice, and boxed macaroni & cheese

Peanut butter and jelly

Cereal, oatmeal, and granola bars

Baking mixes, stuffing, instant potatoes, cranberry sauce

Hot chocolate, coffee, and holiday treats

Winter coats, gloves, hats, and warm socks

Grocery store gift cards

How to donate: Donors may bring items to the food bank any time during operating hours (8am-3pm, Monday through Friday). They also encourage monetary donations as the fastest way to make an immediate impact. People may visit seagatefoodbank.org/donate/ to give a monetary donation.

How to volunteer: Visit seagatefoodbank.org/volunteer/ to fill out a volunteer sign up form and view a list of ideas for how to help, including hosting a food drive, yard sale, or bake sale to support SeaGate.

How to get help: Visit seagatefoodbank.org/get-help/ to view an interactive map of partner food pantries.

Brown Bag Food Project

530 Sand Ridge Rd. Bowling Green, OH 43402

419-960-5345

Greatest needs: Monetary donations, food, hygiene items, and pet items. Holland explained that they are able to get food from SeaGate at no cost, but have to pay a small maintenance fee to buy it from Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank. So, if individuals donate money directly to them rather than purchasing items to donate, their money will go farther. Nevertheless, they still encourage donating items as they are not always able to get everything they need from the food banks.

How to donate: Monetary donations can be made online at brownbagfoodproject.org/donate or via Venmo @BrownBagFoodProject. They also accept checks in the mail. Items can be dropped off any night they are open and nonperishable items can be left in the donation bin in front of the office.

How to volunteer: Many students from Bowling Green State University volunteer with the Brown Bag Food Project, so it is during school breaks that they need the most volunteer help. People can sign up on their website at brownbagfoodproject.org/volunteer.

How to get help: The Brown Bag Food Project is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5-6:30pm. Individuals can line up at the school across the street from their office. They also partner with United Way 2-1-1, where individuals within 10 miles of them can call 211 to ask for food assistance, and Doordash will deliver them a bag of food. (United Way 211 is a free service available to anyone in Lucas, Wood or Ottawa counties. People who live in other areas can call and get connected to a different food pantry near them).

Sylvania Area Family Services

5440 Marshall Rd. Sylvania, OH 43560

419-882-8415

Greatest needs: Nonperishable foods, including canned meats, soups, fruits, vegetables, pasta, cereal, peanut butter, and rice. They also need personal care items such as toothpaste, soap, shampoo, toilet paper, and deodorant.

How to donate: They have drop off locations at their office on Marshall Road, as well as at the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce on Main Street and the Sylvania Schools Administration Building on Holland Sylvania Road.

How to volunteer: While there is a strong volunteer base already in place, people interested in signing up can visit sylvaniaareafamilyservices.org to view opportunities.

How to get help: Families who live in the area codes 43560, 43615, 43617 or 43623 can visit Sylvania Area Family Services from 9am-4pm to receive assistance.

