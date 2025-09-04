Listen Hear: “So Wild a Place”

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

The Black Swamp Conservancy invites supporters of nature and music alike to join a spellbinding evening at Market Hall, Glass City Metropark, for its much anticipated annual fundraiser, So Wild a Place on October 25.

This favorite region-wide celebration honors northwest Ohio’s untamed landscapes—from woodlands to wetlands, rivers, and family farmlands—that define local character and inspire renewal. As the organization reminds us, “In wildness is the preservation of the world.”

What to Expect:

Vibrant atmosphere filled with local flavors, community camaraderie, and inspiring stories pulled from the region’s natural heritage.

Live performance by Djangophonique, an award winning ensemble led by guitarist Andrew Brown, known for their evocative Django Reinhardt–style jazz manouche. Their performance promises both nostalgic elegance and enthralling energy.

A chance to reconnect with conservation, appreciating how wild places fortify the human spirit and support ecosystems essential to clean water and biodiversity.

There are multiple ways to participate in this event including In-person attendance with an immersive evening of live music, conversation and camaraderie.

There are also Celebration kits available for those who can’t attend—delivering an event experience complete with Conservancy-branded items, local goods and a selection of music to set the mood.

Tickets are priced at $90 Early Bird (early bird pricing ends October 18) and $105 General Admission —so attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot promptly.

So Wild a Place is more than a fundraiser—it’s an opportunity to celebrate and preserve the wild beauty of northwest Ohio while enjoying a night of music, community and inspiration.