Labor Day Events 2024

SATURDAY, Aug. 31

Monroe Labor Day Parade & Festival

The Parade starts at noon at Jones Avenue and will march down Monroe Street, ending at St. Mary’s Park. The Festival at St. Mary’s Park will kick off following the parade. Enjoy live music, multiple food trucks, a kids zone and a beer garden.

St. Mary’s Park, 111 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI

3rd Annual Labor Day Camp Night

A fun unique way to camp Labor Day weekend! Enjoy games and play time before an all nighter movie marathon. Movies will start out family oriented PG and transition later through the night to rated R for the adults.

Memory Lane Drive-In Theater, 6501 N. Monroe, Monroe, MI

MONDAY, Sept. 2

Toledo Labor Day Parade

Local unions will march through downtown Toledo to celebrate the labor movement.

Downtown Toledo, N. Summit Street and Monroe Street to Summit and Jackson Street.

Toledo Mud Hens Pregame Picnic

Enjoy a pregame picnic before the Toledo Mud Hens take on the Indianapolis Indians. Gametime 4:05pm.

Fifth Third Field. 406 Washington St., Toledo

Labor Day — Free Admission for Union Members

The National Museum of the Great Lakes will be offering FREE admission on Labor Day to all active and retired Union Members.

National Museum of the Great Lakes, 1701 Front St., Toledo

Out of Town

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 28 – MONDAY, Sep. 2

Saline Community Fair

Enjoy live music, rides, livestock, contests, live shows and more — activities for all ages. Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor- Saline Rd., Ann Arbor, MI

THURSDAY, Aug. 29 – MONDAY, Sep. 2

Michigan State Fair

Enjoy all the State Fair classics like a midway, live entertainment and fair foods.

Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI

FRIDAY, Aug. 30 – MONDAY, Sep. 2

Labor Day Weekend at Put-In-Bay

Celebrate the unofficial end of summer at Put-in-Bay during Labor Day Weekend, featuring antique car parades on Sunday and Monday. The picturesque island offers a blend of relaxation, beautiful landscapes and vibrant nightlife.

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats and Eats

The popular celebration of art, music, food and community returns to Downtown Royal Oak on Labor Day Weekend. Featuring 200 musical acts, a juried art fair, shopping and food.

Downtown Royal Oak, MI

Detroit Jazz Festival

The renowned festival returns to downtown Detroit Labor Day Weekend. The Detroit Jazz Festival is free to music fans.

Campus Martius Park, Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI

Cleveland Oktoberfest

Celebrate this iconic holiday at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds & Event Center.

19201 East Bagley Road

Berea, OH

SATURDAY, Aug. 31 – MONDAY, Sep. 2

2024 Hamtramck Labor Day Festival

Featuring the yacht races down Jos. Campau (a Hamtramck tradition), and an assortment of crowd-pleasing events for all ages. Headline acts include Esham, Sloan and The Amino Acids.

Hamtramck, MI