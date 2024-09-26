Karuna House Brings New Facility To Perrysburg

Karuna House is opening a new facility in Perrysburg.

The grand opening will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 am to 2 pm at the new facility, located just a block away from the original facility, 217 West 3rd St., Perrysburg.

The facility will offer several services including sound therapy, somatic movement therapy, mindfulness and meditation, yoga, massage therapy and psychological landscape coaching, as well as First Responder wellness retreats and EQ experiential classes created for children.

“The new facility in Perrysburg will enhance our center’s capacity to offer advanced psychotherapies and a variety of wellness services,” Emmah Lu, Karuna House Marketing Director, said. It will host various programs including mental health counseling, mindfulness and meditation, yoga, massage therapy and First Responder wellness retreats. Additionally, it will feature The Karuna House Trauma Training Institute which is dedicated to developing therapists’ clinical skills, and a Trauma Response team to support those affected by traumatic events.”

Karuna House specializes in treating trauma with EMDR therapy and Sensorimotor Psychotherapy. The owners, Andy and Gretchen are two of less than 275 Sensorimotor Advanced Practitioners worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to finally reveal this new chapter for Karuna House,” Gretchen (Leu) von Seggern, co-owner of Karuna House, said. “The buzz around town has been incredible, and we’re looking forward to celebrating with the community on the 28th. Our new space is a true reflection of our commitment to holistic wellness and cutting-edge practices.”

Enjoy touring the facility, meeting the Karuna House team and learning more about the services Karuna House offers at the Grand Opening on Saturday, Sept. 28.

For more information, visit karunahousellc.com.