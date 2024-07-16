Jupmode Partners With Justice for Sierah Community T-Shirt

Jupmode has partnered with the organization Justice for Sierah to create the “Educate Prepare, Empower, Protect” community shirt. The shirt is available throughout the month of July and $5 from each shirt bought will go towards Justice for Sierah.

Justice for Sierah is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to preventing tragedies similar to what happened to Sierah Joughin. In July 2016 Joughin was abducted and killed while riding her bicycle, her kidnapper was a repeat violent offender who lived in the same community as Sierah. Justice for Sierah hopes to create a future where young people can grow, learn and thrive in safe and supportive environments.

The organization’s approach includes empowering communities, providing education and advocating for safety measures to prevent assaults and abductions. Through the Sierah Strong Program, they equip schools and communities with tools that empower students through self-awareness and defense training. They also advocate the implementation of the Ohio violent offender database known as Sierah’s Law, across all 50 states.

Jupmode is in its 5th year of creating community shirts. The community shirts are a partnership with charities and nonprofit organizations that are positively impacting the community and partnering with them to raise money through t-shirt sales.

The “Educate, Prepare, Empower, Protect” t-shirt is available for purchase on the Jupmode website for $24. The shirt is sold in sizes XS to 4XL.

For more information on Justice for Sierah visit their website justiceforsierah.org and to purchase the t-shirt visit jupmode.com.