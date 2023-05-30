June 2023: On the Radar

Downtown Toledo Wants Your Input

As Downtown Toledo grows and changes, city planners are thinking about next stages. Downtown Toledo’s Master Plan is being refreshed, and the City wants your input. Toledoans can take a survey to share their thoughts on the Downtown Toledo experience; drop a pin on the interactive map of Downtown Toledo to highlight places you enjoy or places that need improvement; or post an idea or comment on the Downtown Toledo ideas wall. Visit Downtown Toledo’s Facebook page to participate in refreshing the Master Plan.

Toledo Is So Wild A Place

The Black Swamp Conservancy hosts the ‘So Wild A Place’ Fundraiser on June 10. Beginning at 5:30pm, people will gather at West Side Montessori, 7115 W. Bancroft St., Toledo, for activities, an open bar and Jimmy G’s Barbecue. Miss Tess & The Talkbacks will provide musical entertainment for the evening. Tables of eight are $700, and individual admission tickets are $85. For more information, search So Wild A Place on Facebook.